Trivia: Only 5-0 team with a first-year head coach

Five teams are 5-0. Which is the only one being led by a first-year head coach: Aquinas (James Leonard), Benedictine (Danny Britt), Cass (Steve Gates), Cherokee (Josh Shaw) or Lovejoy (Edgar Carson)? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Hillgrove is the only school that hasn’t been shut out since 2000. The Hawks have not been shut out in their 158 games since their first season in 2006.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here
About the Author