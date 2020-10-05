X

Trivia: Only 5-0 team with a first-year head coach

Hillgrove cornerback Jaien Royals (6) out runs McEachern defensive back Michael White (28) to score a touchdown in the second half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Five teams are 5-0. Which is the only one being led by a first-year head coach: Aquinas (James Leonard), Benedictine (Danny Britt), Cass (Steve Gates), Cherokee (Josh Shaw) or Lovejoy (Edgar Carson)? (Answer Tuesday)

Answer to Friday’s question: Hillgrove is the only school that hasn’t been shut out since 2000. The Hawks have not been shut out in their 158 games since their first season in 2006.

