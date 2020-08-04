X

Trivia: Highest-rated RB prospect from Georgia since 2000

Credit: For the AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Who is the highest-rated running back prospect from Georgia since 2000: Thomas Brown, Nick Chubb, Isaiah Crowell, Kregg Lumpkin or Richard Samuel? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: The highest-rated quarterback prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Trevor Lawrence, according to the 247Sports Composite. Lawrence was the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally at any position in 2018. Lawrence is a junior at Clemson.

