Trivia: Highest-rated OLB prospect from Georgia since 2000

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Who is the highest-rated outside linebacker prospect from Georgia since 2000: Adam Anderson, Tray Blackmon, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Owen Pappoe or Roquan Smith? (Answer Tuesday)

Answers to Friday’s questions: The highest-rated defensive end prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Robert Nkemdiche of Grayson, according to the 247Sports Composite. Nkemdiche was the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally at any position in 2012. He signed with Ole Miss and played in the NFL. The highest-rated defensive tackle prospect from Georgia since 2000 is Trenton Thompson of Westover. Thompson was the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally at any position in 2014. He played at Georgia. He signed this year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

