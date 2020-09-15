Trivia: High school where Georgia Tech’s Curtis Ryans played

Georgia Tech sophomore Curtis Ryans (right) received the ACC’s defensive lineman of the week award after recording two sacks and forcing two fumbles in a 16-13 victory over Florida State. For which Cobb County program was Ryans a four-year letterman, playing on a Class 7A quarterfinal team in 2016? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Billy Napier is head coach of Louisiana, which defeated 23rd-ranked Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. Napier’s brother, Matt Napier, got his first head-coaching victory last week when LaGrange beat Northside of Columbus.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author