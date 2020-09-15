X

Trivia: High school where Georgia Tech’s Curtis Ryans played

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Curtis Ryans (98) and Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis (9) battle during a practice session Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Georgia Tech's football outdoor practice field in Atlanta.
Credit: Hyosub Shin

High schools | 19 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Georgia Tech sophomore Curtis Ryans (right) received the ACC’s defensive lineman of the week award after recording two sacks and forcing two fumbles in a 16-13 victory over Florida State. For which Cobb County program was Ryans a four-year letterman, playing on a Class 7A quarterfinal team in 2016? (Answer Wednesday)

Answer to Monday’s question: Billy Napier is head coach of Louisiana, which defeated 23rd-ranked Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. Napier’s brother, Matt Napier, got his first head-coaching victory last week when LaGrange beat Northside of Columbus.

