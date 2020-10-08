Trivia: 5-0 team that has gone the longest since a 5-0 start

Answer to Wednesday’s question: The rivalry that has been played the most when both teams are ranked is Valdosta vs. Thomasville. Valdosta leads 17-3 in those games. If Colquitt County’s history is combined with Moultrie High’s, then that rivalry with Valdosta becomes No. 1 with 28 meetings with both ranked. Valdosta leads those matchups 16-11-1, though trails in the Colquitt era 4-9.

