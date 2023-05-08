Track and Field Blog: Sectional Standouts, Montgomery County headlines Class A Division II state field

On Thursday, the Montgomery boys will have a tremendous advantage in the race for the team title after qualifying a haul across the events at sectionals. The team will have an opportunity to score high in all four relays and Jordyn Patterson is seeded 2nd in the 400 meter race and third in the 800 with a chance to have a big performance. Georgia Military, McIntosh Academy and Schley County are also highly projected to have strong showings at state.

On the girls side, Montgomery County, Charlton County and Georgia Military Prep have an opportunity to win the first-ever Division II state title. A major star to watch will be Marley Bell—who will be a favorite in four different events—including the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, the triple jump and the high jump.