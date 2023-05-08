X

Track and Field Blog: Sectional Standouts, Montgomery County headlines Class A Division II state field

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Credit: Cecil Copeland

By Craig Sager II
14 minutes ago

The GHSA Track and Field state championships will take place on May 11-13 at Hugh Mills Stadium (3A & 4A), Kinnett Stadium (A-DII & 5A), McEachern (2A & 7A) and Barron Stadium (A-DI, 6A & Adapted). The championship meets and battle for the team titles will be historic and will set the stage the following week for the Wingfoot Nigh of Champions at Georgia Tech presented by Atlanta Track Club.

On Thursday, the Montgomery boys will have a tremendous advantage in the race for the team title after qualifying a haul across the events at sectionals. The team will have an opportunity to score high in all four relays and Jordyn Patterson is seeded 2nd in the 400 meter race and third in the 800 with a chance to have a big performance. Georgia Military, McIntosh Academy and Schley County are also highly projected to have strong showings at state.

On the girls side, Montgomery County, Charlton County and Georgia Military Prep have an opportunity to win the first-ever Division II state title. A major star to watch will be Marley Bell—who will be a favorite in four different events—including the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, the triple jump and the high jump.

Whitewater’s Joe Kennedy set a new school record in the 400 meter with a 47.60—edging his senior teammate Braeden Osofu-Kwarteng’s 47.61. Both times were personal records for the Wildcat teammates and top 10 times in the state.

Additionally, Langston Hughes set the state meet record in the boys 4x100 meter relay with a blazing time of 40.63. The Panthers’ relay team features Jaden Barnes, sophomore Marice Gleaton, Dorian Page and Robert CJ Lockhart.

In Class 7A, Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips clocked a 10.32 finish in the 100 meter dash and remains the state’s top time in the event.

