Track and Field blog: County Championships highlight weekend slate

Collins Hill will host the Gwinnett County Varsity Championships on Saturday and that will include 22 schools: Archer, Berkmar, Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Duluth, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Mill Creek, Mountain View, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge, Providence Christian, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. Buford High School will not be participating in the meet and so the Shiloh boys will be a top headliner and contender for the county title. The Shiloh boys won state titles in 2014 and 2019 while competing in the state’s highest classification, but finished seventh in the state last year in Class 6A. The Generals have a tough group of teams to battle with this season, but this year’s results have already showcased Shiloh’s prowess. At the Christian Coleman Invitational, Shiloh earned a first-place finish with 103 total points and edged second-place Buford’s 79 points. The Christian Coleman Invitational also saw Shiloh’s Christion Barker land a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history.

The Cobb County Championship Meet will also take place on Saturday and will be held at Marietta High School. Defending Class 7A Girls state champion Walton will be at the meet, in addition to 16 other Cobb schools: Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Marietta, McEachern, Mt. Paran, North Cobb Christian, Osborne, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Wheeler and Whitefield Academy. The Campbell girls took first-place at the Campbell Invitational this past weekend with 166 points earned.