Track and Field blog: County Championships highlight weekend slate

The Track and Field season is fresh off an incredible series of meets this past weekend that saw multiple state records broken as well as reigning state champions posting results that bested last year’s state-clinching marks. Now, the attention shifts to this upcoming weekend, where more major meets will put the state’s track and field talent on display.
Collins Hill will host the Gwinnett County Varsity Championships on Saturday and that will include 22 schools: Archer, Berkmar, Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Duluth, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Mill Creek, Mountain View, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge, Providence Christian, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. Buford High School will not be participating in the meet and so the Shiloh boys will be a top headliner and contender for the county title. The Shiloh boys won state titles in 2014 and 2019 while competing in the state’s highest classification, but finished seventh in the state last year in Class 6A. The Generals have a tough group of teams to battle with this season, but this year’s results have already showcased Shiloh’s prowess. At the Christian Coleman Invitational, Shiloh earned a first-place finish with 103 total points and edged second-place Buford’s 79 points. The Christian Coleman Invitational also saw Shiloh’s Christion Barker land a 25-3 in the long jump—marking the third-longest in state history.
The Cobb County Championship Meet will also take place on Saturday and will be held at Marietta High School. Defending Class 7A Girls state champion Walton will be at the meet, in addition to 16 other Cobb schools: Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Marietta, McEachern, Mt. Paran, North Cobb Christian, Osborne, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Wheeler and Whitefield Academy. The Campbell girls took first-place at the Campbell Invitational this past weekend with 166 points earned.
The Fulton County Championships will take place this Saturday at Roswell High School with Banneker, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Creekside, Johns Creek, Hughes, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood, Roswell and Westlake. The Hughes boys won the Campbell Invitational last weekend, while Westlake had a dominant showing at the Christian Coleman Invitational. Defending 100 meter dash state champion Colleen Branch anchors the 4x100 relay team with Imari Johnson, Jasmine Harmon and Madyson Wilson and they tied a Georgia state-record with a blazing 45.17 finish last weekend.
These three County Championships make up a fraction of the action set to take place this weekend. There will also be the Westminster Relays with Atlanta Classical, Bleckley County, Blessed Trinity, Denmark, Elite Scholars Academy, Galloway, Heritage Prep, Holy Innocents’, Lovett, Marist, Mt. Pisgah, Pace Academy, St. Pius, Westminster and Woodward Academy all set to compete.
