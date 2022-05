Track and Field blog: Alexander’s Hodge, Heritage’s Fountain among state meet standouts

It was a tremendous season on the girls side and after the state meet, Georgia Milesplit pointed out that four of the six fastest girls in state history competed this year. That includes Kaniya Johnson—who won the Class 7A title with a 11.26 time—marking the fastest time of the weekend and the second fastest girls time in state history. Savannah Arts junior Lyric Olson had the fastest 800 meter time of the weekend with a 2:11 finish—which is just outside the all-time top 10 list. Olson also managed to run a personal best in the 1600 on a personal best 5:06 to place fourth in that event and is a name to watch next season as her stardom grows. That PR in the 1600 was her fastest time by 11 seconds.

Westlake’s Jasmine Harmon finished an undefeated season in the 100 meter hurdles and clocked a 13.38 to win state—marking the fourth fastest time in state history. Additionally, Harrison sophomore Samantha McGarity broke five minutes for the third time this season and took the 3200 meter title with a personal record 4:57.