Track and Field Blog: A look at the sectionals

State sectional meets – the qualifiers for the state championship meets – are being held today at various sites throughout the state.
Each classification has two sectionals. The top eight finishers in running events, including relays, advance to the state championship meets next weekend. The top nine finishers in field events advance to the state meets. Here’s a primer:
Class 7A
Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5) at McEachern
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Sully Shelton, Sr., Harrison, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; (Girls) Riley Perlakowski, Sr., Harrison, 800 and 1,600; Zionn Rice, Jr., 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles
Sectional B (Regions 4, 6, 7 and 8) at West Forsyth
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 100 and 200 meters; (Girls) Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 100 and 200 meters; Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, discuss and shot put
Class 6A
Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 6 and 7) at John’s Creek
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Rashun Fountain, Jr., Heritage-Conyers, 200 meters; Travis Massey, Sr., Brunswick, 100 meters; (Girls) Sophie Boice, Sr., Pope, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; O’Niece Roberts, Sr., Allatoona, shot put
Sectional B (Regions 3, 4, 5 and 8) at Rome
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 400 meters, 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles; (Girls) Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 200 meters; Kieley Gayle, Sr., Westlake, 800 meters; Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 300-meter hurdles; Adaejah Hodge, Fr., Alexander, 100 meters and long jump; Kayla Pinkard, Jr., Carrollton, triple jump; Payton Phillips, Sr., Carrollton, pole vault; Jada Marsh, Sr., Carrollton, discus
Class 5A
Sectional A (Regions 1, 4, 5 and 8) at Union Grove
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Zion Ragins, Fr., Jones County, 100 and 200 meters; Alec Jackson, Jr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 800 meters; Freddie Hawkins, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, high jump; Henry Kofowo, Sr., Stone Mountain, shot put; (Girls) Lashanti Williams, Sr., Clarke Central, long jump
Sectional B (Regions 2, 3, 6 and 7) at Starrs Mill
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Eric Toviave, Jr., Cartersville, 110-meter hurdles; Dainsus Miller, Jr., Creekside, triple jump; Seth Allen, Jr., New Manchester, discus; (Girls) Hannah Miniutti, Sr., Blessed Trinity, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Savannah Sims, Sr., Woodward Academy, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump
Class 4A
Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4) at Kinnett Stadium (Columbus)
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Tykeem Wallace, Sr., Thomas County Central, 100 meters; Ethan Phillips, Sr., Thomas County Central, 110-meter hurdles; Anthony Miles, Jr., Jordan, high jump; (Girls) Jazmine Walker, So., Baldwin, high jump
Sectional B (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) at North Oconee
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Bradley Favors, Sr., Stephenson, 200 and 400 meters; Jordan Fick, Sr., North Oconee, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault; Logan Montgomery, Jr., Ridgeland, discus and shot put (Girls) Sanaa Frederick, Fr., Druid Hills, 100 and 200 meters; Jada David, Sr., Cedar Shoals, triple jump; Alexis McGruder, Sr., Flowery Branch, shot put
Class 3A
Sectional A (Regions 1, 3, 4 and 8) at East Jackson
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Meon McLeod, Sr., Liberty County, 100 and 200 meters; Maleek Chandel, Sr., Pierce County, triple jump; AJ Johnson, Sr., Hart County, pole vault; Zae Plummer, Sr., Pierce County, high jump; (Girls) Samara Walker, Sr., Stephens County, shot put
Sectional B (Regions 2, 5, 6 and 7) at Lakewood Stadium (Atlanta)
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Gabriel Elmore, Sr., Ringgold, 110-meter hurdles; Matthew Fernando, Jr., Westminster, 800 and 1,600 meters; (Girls) Trinity Rossum, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian, 100 meters; Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 400 and 800 meters; Palmer Walstad, So., Westminster, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 100-meter hurdles and long jump
Class 2A
Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4) at East Laurens
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Michael Madison, Sr., Vidalia, 200 meters; (Girls) Ikeria Hamilton, Sr., East Laurens, 100-meter hurdles and triple jump
Sectional B (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) at Gordon Central
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Edward Blaha, Jr., Pace Academy, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Aaron McFadden, Sr., Lovett, 300-meter hurdles; (Girls) Jamelia Simmons, Sr., Towers, 200 and 400 meters; Laura Arenth, Jr., Pace Academy, 1,600 and 3,200 meters
Class A Private
Sectional A (Area 1, 2 and 3) at First Presbyterian
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 800 and 1,600 meters; Joshua Smith, Jr., Landmark Christian, triple jump; (Girls) Cara Joyce, Jr., Atlanta International, 800 and 1,600 meters
Sectional B (Regions 4, 5 and 6) at Providence Christian
Athletes to watch: (Boys) John Robinson, Jr., King’s Ridge, 100 and 200 meters; Deion Colzie, Sr., Athens Academy, high jump; (Girls) Savannah Simmons, Fr., Mount Pisgah, 200 meters and long jump
Class A Public
Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5) at Mitchell County
Athletes to watch: (Boys) James Huewitt, Sr., Brooks County, discus; (Girls) Kaylee Brown, Sr., Gordon Lee, high jump and pole vault; Arilyn Lee, Jr., Gordon Lee, discus and shot put
Sectional B (Regions 4, 6, 7 and 8) at Banks County
Athletes to watch: (Boys) Sammy Brown, Fr., Commerce, 100 and 400 meters; Brandon Martin, Sr., Commerce, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Xavier Brantley, Jr., Montgomery County, 300-meter hurdles and high jump; (Girls) De’aisha Stephens, Sr. Georgia Military, 800 meters and long jump
