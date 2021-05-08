Track and Field Blog: A look at the sectionals

Sectional B (Regions 4, 6, 7 and 8) at West Forsyth

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 100 and 200 meters; (Girls) Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 100 and 200 meters; Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, discuss and shot put

Class 6A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 6 and 7) at John’s Creek

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Rashun Fountain, Jr., Heritage-Conyers, 200 meters; Travis Massey, Sr., Brunswick, 100 meters; (Girls) Sophie Boice, Sr., Pope, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; O’Niece Roberts, Sr., Allatoona, shot put

Sectional B (Regions 3, 4, 5 and 8) at Rome

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 400 meters, 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles; (Girls) Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 200 meters; Kieley Gayle, Sr., Westlake, 800 meters; Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 300-meter hurdles; Adaejah Hodge, Fr., Alexander, 100 meters and long jump; Kayla Pinkard, Jr., Carrollton, triple jump; Payton Phillips, Sr., Carrollton, pole vault; Jada Marsh, Sr., Carrollton, discus

Class 5A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 4, 5 and 8) at Union Grove

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Zion Ragins, Fr., Jones County, 100 and 200 meters; Alec Jackson, Jr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 800 meters; Freddie Hawkins, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, high jump; Henry Kofowo, Sr., Stone Mountain, shot put; (Girls) Lashanti Williams, Sr., Clarke Central, long jump

Sectional B (Regions 2, 3, 6 and 7) at Starrs Mill

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Eric Toviave, Jr., Cartersville, 110-meter hurdles; Dainsus Miller, Jr., Creekside, triple jump; Seth Allen, Jr., New Manchester, discus; (Girls) Hannah Miniutti, Sr., Blessed Trinity, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Savannah Sims, Sr., Woodward Academy, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump

Class 4A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4) at Kinnett Stadium (Columbus)

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Tykeem Wallace, Sr., Thomas County Central, 100 meters; Ethan Phillips, Sr., Thomas County Central, 110-meter hurdles; Anthony Miles, Jr., Jordan, high jump; (Girls) Jazmine Walker, So., Baldwin, high jump

Sectional B (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) at North Oconee

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Bradley Favors, Sr., Stephenson, 200 and 400 meters; Jordan Fick, Sr., North Oconee, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault; Logan Montgomery, Jr., Ridgeland, discus and shot put (Girls) Sanaa Frederick, Fr., Druid Hills, 100 and 200 meters; Jada David, Sr., Cedar Shoals, triple jump; Alexis McGruder, Sr., Flowery Branch, shot put

Class 3A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 3, 4 and 8) at East Jackson

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Meon McLeod, Sr., Liberty County, 100 and 200 meters; Maleek Chandel, Sr., Pierce County, triple jump; AJ Johnson, Sr., Hart County, pole vault; Zae Plummer, Sr., Pierce County, high jump; (Girls) Samara Walker, Sr., Stephens County, shot put

Sectional B (Regions 2, 5, 6 and 7) at Lakewood Stadium (Atlanta)

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Gabriel Elmore, Sr., Ringgold, 110-meter hurdles; Matthew Fernando, Jr., Westminster, 800 and 1,600 meters; (Girls) Trinity Rossum, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian, 100 meters; Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 400 and 800 meters; Palmer Walstad, So., Westminster, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 100-meter hurdles and long jump

Class 2A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4) at East Laurens

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Michael Madison, Sr., Vidalia, 200 meters; (Girls) Ikeria Hamilton, Sr., East Laurens, 100-meter hurdles and triple jump

Sectional B (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) at Gordon Central

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Edward Blaha, Jr., Pace Academy, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Aaron McFadden, Sr., Lovett, 300-meter hurdles; (Girls) Jamelia Simmons, Sr., Towers, 200 and 400 meters; Laura Arenth, Jr., Pace Academy, 1,600 and 3,200 meters

Class A Private

Sectional A (Area 1, 2 and 3) at First Presbyterian

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 800 and 1,600 meters; Joshua Smith, Jr., Landmark Christian, triple jump; (Girls) Cara Joyce, Jr., Atlanta International, 800 and 1,600 meters

Sectional B (Regions 4, 5 and 6) at Providence Christian

Athletes to watch: (Boys) John Robinson, Jr., King’s Ridge, 100 and 200 meters; Deion Colzie, Sr., Athens Academy, high jump; (Girls) Savannah Simmons, Fr., Mount Pisgah, 200 meters and long jump

Class A Public

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5) at Mitchell County

Athletes to watch: (Boys) James Huewitt, Sr., Brooks County, discus; (Girls) Kaylee Brown, Sr., Gordon Lee, high jump and pole vault; Arilyn Lee, Jr., Gordon Lee, discus and shot put

Sectional B (Regions 4, 6, 7 and 8) at Banks County

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Sammy Brown, Fr., Commerce, 100 and 400 meters; Brandon Martin, Sr., Commerce, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Xavier Brantley, Jr., Montgomery County, 300-meter hurdles and high jump; (Girls) De’aisha Stephens, Sr. Georgia Military, 800 meters and long jump