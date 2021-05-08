ajc logo
X

Track and Field Blog: A look at the sectionals

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 47 minutes ago
By S. Thomas Coleman

State sectional meets – the qualifiers for the state championship meets – are being held today at various sites throughout the state.

Each classification has two sectionals. The top eight finishers in running events, including relays, advance to the state championship meets next weekend. The top nine finishers in field events advance to the state meets. Here’s a primer:

Class 7A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5) at McEachern

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Sully Shelton, Sr., Harrison, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; (Girls) Riley Perlakowski, Sr., Harrison, 800 and 1,600; Zionn Rice, Jr., 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles

Sectional B (Regions 4, 6, 7 and 8) at West Forsyth

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Nigel Hussey, Sr., South Gwinnett, 100 and 200 meters; (Girls) Tamiia Fuller, Jr., Peachtree Ridge, 100 and 200 meters; Janae Profit, Sr., Dunwoody, discuss and shot put

Class 6A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 6 and 7) at John’s Creek

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Rashun Fountain, Jr., Heritage-Conyers, 200 meters; Travis Massey, Sr., Brunswick, 100 meters; (Girls) Sophie Boice, Sr., Pope, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; O’Niece Roberts, Sr., Allatoona, shot put

Sectional B (Regions 3, 4, 5 and 8) at Rome

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Malik Mixon, Jr., Westlake, 400 meters, 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles; (Girls) Colleen Branch, Jr., Westlake, 200 meters; Kieley Gayle, Sr., Westlake, 800 meters; Madyson Wilson, Jr., Westlake, 300-meter hurdles; Adaejah Hodge, Fr., Alexander, 100 meters and long jump; Kayla Pinkard, Jr., Carrollton, triple jump; Payton Phillips, Sr., Carrollton, pole vault; Jada Marsh, Sr., Carrollton, discus

Class 5A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 4, 5 and 8) at Union Grove

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Zion Ragins, Fr., Jones County, 100 and 200 meters; Alec Jackson, Jr., Woodland-Stockbridge, 800 meters; Freddie Hawkins, Sr., Woodland-Stockbridge, high jump; Henry Kofowo, Sr., Stone Mountain, shot put; (Girls) Lashanti Williams, Sr., Clarke Central, long jump

Sectional B (Regions 2, 3, 6 and 7) at Starrs Mill

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Eric Toviave, Jr., Cartersville, 110-meter hurdles; Dainsus Miller, Jr., Creekside, triple jump; Seth Allen, Jr., New Manchester, discus; (Girls) Hannah Miniutti, Sr., Blessed Trinity, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Savannah Sims, Sr., Woodward Academy, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump

Class 4A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4) at Kinnett Stadium (Columbus)

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Tykeem Wallace, Sr., Thomas County Central, 100 meters; Ethan Phillips, Sr., Thomas County Central, 110-meter hurdles; Anthony Miles, Jr., Jordan, high jump; (Girls) Jazmine Walker, So., Baldwin, high jump

Sectional B (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) at North Oconee

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Bradley Favors, Sr., Stephenson, 200 and 400 meters; Jordan Fick, Sr., North Oconee, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault; Logan Montgomery, Jr., Ridgeland, discus and shot put (Girls) Sanaa Frederick, Fr., Druid Hills, 100 and 200 meters; Jada David, Sr., Cedar Shoals, triple jump; Alexis McGruder, Sr., Flowery Branch, shot put

Class 3A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 3, 4 and 8) at East Jackson

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Meon McLeod, Sr., Liberty County, 100 and 200 meters; Maleek Chandel, Sr., Pierce County, triple jump; AJ Johnson, Sr., Hart County, pole vault; Zae Plummer, Sr., Pierce County, high jump; (Girls) Samara Walker, Sr., Stephens County, shot put

Sectional B (Regions 2, 5, 6 and 7) at Lakewood Stadium (Atlanta)

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Gabriel Elmore, Sr., Ringgold, 110-meter hurdles; Matthew Fernando, Jr., Westminster, 800 and 1,600 meters; (Girls) Trinity Rossum, Sr., Greater Atlanta Christian, 100 meters; Gabriella Grissom, Jr., Sandy Creek, 400 and 800 meters; Palmer Walstad, So., Westminster, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Grace Smith, Fr., Westminster, 100-meter hurdles and long jump

Class 2A

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4) at East Laurens

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Michael Madison, Sr., Vidalia, 200 meters; (Girls) Ikeria Hamilton, Sr., East Laurens, 100-meter hurdles and triple jump

Sectional B (Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8) at Gordon Central

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Edward Blaha, Jr., Pace Academy, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Aaron McFadden, Sr., Lovett, 300-meter hurdles; (Girls) Jamelia Simmons, Sr., Towers, 200 and 400 meters; Laura Arenth, Jr., Pace Academy, 1,600 and 3,200 meters

Class A Private

Sectional A (Area 1, 2 and 3) at First Presbyterian

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Zach Truitt, Sr., Landmark Christian, 800 and 1,600 meters; Joshua Smith, Jr., Landmark Christian, triple jump; (Girls) Cara Joyce, Jr., Atlanta International, 800 and 1,600 meters

Sectional B (Regions 4, 5 and 6) at Providence Christian

Athletes to watch: (Boys) John Robinson, Jr., King’s Ridge, 100 and 200 meters; Deion Colzie, Sr., Athens Academy, high jump; (Girls) Savannah Simmons, Fr., Mount Pisgah, 200 meters and long jump

Class A Public

Sectional A (Regions 1, 2, 3 and 5) at Mitchell County

Athletes to watch: (Boys) James Huewitt, Sr., Brooks County, discus; (Girls) Kaylee Brown, Sr., Gordon Lee, high jump and pole vault; Arilyn Lee, Jr., Gordon Lee, discus and shot put

Sectional B (Regions 4, 6, 7 and 8) at Banks County

Athletes to watch: (Boys) Sammy Brown, Fr., Commerce, 100 and 400 meters; Brandon Martin, Sr., Commerce, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Xavier Brantley, Jr., Montgomery County, 300-meter hurdles and high jump; (Girls) De’aisha Stephens, Sr. Georgia Military, 800 meters and long jump

About the Author

S. Thomas Coleman

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top