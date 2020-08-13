Top players by position: Georgia deep in talent at defensive back

In addition to all those corners, there are eight safeties in Georgia’s top 100 senior recruits. That makes 22 defensive backs, and even that doesn’t include some DBs listed as athletes. Woodstock’s David Daniel, for example, is a four-star recruit committed to Georgia who is expected to play safety in college.

*Khalil Anderson, Riverwood: Anderson (5-11, 175) had 38 tackles, seven interceptions and five pass breakups for an 11-1 Class 5A team that won its first playoff game and region championship in the North Fulton school’s 50-year history. He made first-team all-Region 6-5A. A three-star cornerback prospect, Anderson committed to Pittsburgh in June.

*Cole Bishop, Starr’s Mill: Bishop (6-3, 200) had 80 solo tackles, more than any elite safety prospect, for a 10-4 Class 5A semifinal team in 2019. He had five interceptions and nine pass breakups. The three-star recruit committed to Duke in March.

*Quincy Bryant, Parkview: Bryant is a three-year starter who was fourth on the team in tackles last season as Parkview reached the Class 7A semifinals. He was first-team all-region and second-team all-Gwinnett County. A top-100 Georgia recruit, Bryant committed to Wake Forest in May.

*David Daniel, Woodstock: Daniel (6-1, 190) is a consensus top-100 national recruit, the first in Woodstock history. He’s the highest-rated senior defensive-back prospect in Georgia. His junior season wasn’t spectacular, though. He was second-team all-region on a 3-7 Class 7A team. Daniel committed to Georgia last September.

*Omar Daniels, Colquitt County: Daniels (6-0, 180) is the top returning cover corner in Region 1-7A, where he was a first-team all-region player as a junior. He had 31 solo tackles. Daniels committed to Kansas State in May.

*Khari Gee, Woodward Academy: Gee (6-3, 195) had more than 60 tackles, five for losses, and broke up four passes in 2019 for a Class 4A semifinal team. A consensus four-star recruit, Gee committed to LSU in May.

*Nyland Green, Newton: Green (6-2, 175) was a GACA first-team all-state player for a team that went 7-4. He finished with 34 tackles, two fumble recoveries and six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also contributed on offense with 11 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Green is the No. 10 player in Georgia and the No. 7 cornerback nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

*Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood: Killebrew, a transfer from Grayson, was the only sophomore to make first-team all-Region 8-7A last season. He had 18 solo tackles and two interceptions as opponents avoided his side. A top-100 national prospect among juniors, Killebrew (6-0, 180) committed to Georgia in May.

*T.J. Quinn, Lowndes: Quinn (6-1, 200) made first-team all-Region 1-7A as a junior for the state runner-up. A safety, he had 51 tackles. The three-star recruit committed to Louisville in June.

*Jaden Slocum, Alpharetta: Slocum (6-2, 180) is a consensus top-50 safety nationally and top-50 overall player in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was one of only two juniors to make first-team all-Region 6-6A on defense last year. He had 24 tackles and three interceptions in 2019. Slocum is a consensus three-star recruit.

Coming Friday: Athletes

