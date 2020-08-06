Top players by position: Propst says Valdosta WR trio his best ever

“I’ve had two – Ty Lee and Kiel Pollard at Colquitt – but never three,” Propst said. “Collectively, I’d say these are the best.”

Here is a look at 10 of the state’s best wide receivers for 2020.

*Lemeke Brockington, Colquitt County: Brockington (6-0, 185) had 53 receptions for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games last season. A senior, he’s the second four-star WR prospect from Colquitt since 2000, first since Kiel Pollard of the 2016 recruiting class. Brockington committed to Minnesota in April.

*Aalah Brown, Valdosta: Brown (5-10, 185) caught 61 passes for 1,164 yards last season at Valwood, a Georgia Independent School Association member. He’s back at Valdosta, where he had 786 yards receiving as a sophomore. Brown is a three-star recruit with offers from several Power 5-conference teams, including Georgia Tech.

*Deion Colzie, Athens Academy: Colzie (6-4, 195) had 39 receptions for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 12-2 team in a run-first offense in 2019. He also played cornerback and intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns. He made all-state as a receiver and defensive back. Colzie is an uncommitted consensus top-50 national prospect and the highest-rated recruit in Athens Academy history.

*Jairus Mack, Clarke Central: Nicknamed “Nono,” Mack had 69 receptions for 1,241 yards and 18 touchdowns for an 8-5 team in 2019 and was first-team all-state pick in Class 5A. Mack (5-10, 170) is a three-star recruit who committed to Charlotte in June.

*Chauncey Magwood, Lee County: Magwood, a first-team GACA all-state player the past two seasons, had 53 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns for an 11-2 Class 6A team. Magwood (6-0, 185) committed to Kentucky in April.

*Jordan Palmer, Chattahoochee: Palmer (6-4, 190) had 64 receptions for 1,054 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus another 313 all-purpose yards, in just 10 games last season. Palmer, a senior, has mid-major offers.

*Daejon Reynolds, Grayson: No Georgia pure wide receiver had a bigger season than Reynolds in 2019. Playing for Central Gwinnett, Reynolds (6-2, 195) had 88 receptions for 1,534 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games. That’s while playing significantly on defense, where he had four interceptions. He was the Gwinnett TD Club receiver of the year. A top-250 national recruit, Reynolds committed to Florida in February.

*Javonte Sherman, Valdosta: Sherman caught 53 passes for 1,154 yards and 16 touchdowns for a 9-4 Class 6A quarterfinal team in 2019, when he made the GACA’s first-team all-state team. Sherman (6-1, 170) committed to East Carolina in June.

*Dacari Collins, Westlake: Collins (6-3, 200) has been committed to Clemson for nearly a year. He had 39 receptions for 595 yards and six touchdowns last year for McEachern. He’s a transfer.

*Maleek Wooten, Jones County: Wooten had 63 receptions for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 1,343 all-purpose yards, as a junior. He returned three kickoff returns for touchdowns in the 2019 playoffs. That was while playing second fiddle to Class 5A offensive player of the year Jontavis Robertson, now a Duke wide receiver. Wooten is being recruited by mid-majors and smaller colleges.

Coming Friday: Tight ends

