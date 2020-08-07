Top players by position: Swainsboro twins form one of state’s top TE tandems

Both were recruited as tight ends. Cedric has been the more explosive receiver in high school, but Fredrick has been a bigger factor on defense.

“People ask me which one is better, and I say it just depends on what day it is,” Roberts said. “They’re very competitive with each other.”

Here is a look at 10 of the state’s best tight ends for 2020, the latest members of the Georgia Power 100.

*Cane Berrong, Hart County: Berrong (6-4, 230) committed to Notre Dame in June, 2019. He’s a four-star, top-200 national recruit among seniors. Berrong caught 41 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-3 Class 3A team in 2019.

*Leo Blackburn, Westlake: Blackburn was KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s starting quarterback as a sophomore but converted to a tight end/wide receiver last year when he came to Westlake. Blackburn (6-5, 215) caught 32 balls for 468 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games for a 6-5 Class 7A team that is playing in 6A this season. He committed to Georgia Tech in May.

*Miles Campbell, South Paulding: Campbell had 54 receptions for 702 yards and nine touchdowns in helping South Paulding to a 9-3 breakout season in Class 6A. The senior also is a pass-rushing threat on defense and had 3.5 sacks last season. He’s a consensus top-500 national prospect and top-20 tight end. Campbell (6-3, 230) committed to Tennessee in May.

*Jake Johnson, Oconee County: Johnson (6-5, 210) had 60 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Class 4A runner-up in 2019. Six of his touchdowns came in the playoffs. A junior, Johnson is the brother of Max Johnson, now a freshman quarterback at LSU, a school that also is recruiting Jake. Max and Jake are the sons of Brad Johnson, a former Florida State and 15-year NFL quarterback.

*Derek McDonald, Marist: McDonald (6-4, 230) had 12 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a run-oriented offense last season as a junior. He also starts at defensive end, his likely college position, and had 10 tackles for losses. McDonald committed to Syracuse in May.

*Cole Nelson, Johns Creek: Nelson is being recruited as an outside linebacker or rush end, and he’s got 37 offers, but he should be prominent as a receiver this fall after being used as a blocking tight end last year. Coach Matt Helmerich says the senior Nelson is his fastest offensive weapon and “a once-in-a-decade type of player.”

*Jack Nickel, Milton: Nickel (6-3, 230) is a consensus national top-300 player who committed to Notre Dame late last month. As a sophomore, he had a team-leading 27 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns despite missing three games for an 8-4 Class 7A team.

*Cedric Seabrough, Swainsboro: Seabrough, more of a wide receiver in high school, had 58 receptions for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

*Fredrick Seabrough, Swainsboro: Seabrough had 37 receptions for 703 yards and eight touchdowns playing more strictly tight end than his brother. Fredrick, also a defensive end, is Swainsboro's third-leading returning tackler.

*Holden Staes, Westminster: Staes (6-3, 190) has offers from more than 35 Division I schools, including Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama. A good over-the-middle threat, Staes had eight catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore for a Class 3A playoff team that didn’t often pass.

