Top players by position: Swainsboro twins form one of state’s top TE tandems

Swainsboro is home to Georgia’s best pair of tight ends. They’re identical twins – Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough.
Their 1,500 yards receiving accounted for about 40 percent of the Tigers’ offense in 2019, when the Class AA team finished 8-4.
“They both have really good ball skills and know how to use their bodies,” Swainsboro coach Scott Roberts said. “They’re not extremely fast, but they understand leverage and how to use it.”
They sound more like basketball players, which they are. The twins started on Swainsboro’s Class 2A championship team last March. Both got all-state recognition. Wide receiver Derek Jones was the point guard on that team, and three other current football players also played both sports in 2019.
“[The twins] thought they were more basketball guys when they were middle-schoolers and even freshmen,” Roberts said, “but they thickened up, and they’re 6-3, not 6-8, so they got more attention in football and realized that was their future.”
Both were recruited as tight ends. Cedric has been the more explosive receiver in high school, but Fredrick has been a bigger factor on defense.
“People ask me which one is better, and I say it just depends on what day it is,” Roberts said. “They’re very competitive with each other.”
Here is a look at 10 of the state’s best tight ends for 2020, the latest members of the Georgia Power 100.
*Cane Berrong, Hart County: Berrong (6-4, 230) committed to Notre Dame in June, 2019. He’s a four-star, top-200 national recruit among seniors. Berrong caught 41 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-3 Class 3A team in 2019.
*Leo Blackburn, Westlake: Blackburn was KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s starting quarterback as a sophomore but converted to a tight end/wide receiver last year when he came to Westlake. Blackburn (6-5, 215) caught 32 balls for 468 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games for a 6-5 Class 7A team that is playing in 6A this season. He committed to Georgia Tech in May.
*Miles Campbell, South Paulding: Campbell had 54 receptions for 702 yards and nine touchdowns in helping South Paulding to a 9-3 breakout season in Class 6A. The senior also is a pass-rushing threat on defense and had 3.5 sacks last season. He’s a consensus top-500 national prospect and top-20 tight end. Campbell (6-3, 230) committed to Tennessee in May.
*Jake Johnson, Oconee County: Johnson (6-5, 210) had 60 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Class 4A runner-up in 2019. Six of his touchdowns came in the playoffs. A junior, Johnson is the brother of Max Johnson, now a freshman quarterback at LSU, a school that also is recruiting Jake. Max and Jake are the sons of Brad Johnson, a former Florida State and 15-year NFL quarterback.
*Derek McDonald, Marist: McDonald (6-4, 230) had 12 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a run-oriented offense last season as a junior. He also starts at defensive end, his likely college position, and had 10 tackles for losses. McDonald committed to Syracuse in May.
*Cole Nelson, Johns Creek: Nelson is being recruited as an outside linebacker or rush end, and he’s got 37 offers, but he should be prominent as a receiver this fall after being used as a blocking tight end last year. Coach Matt Helmerich says the senior Nelson is his fastest offensive weapon and “a once-in-a-decade type of player.”
*Jack Nickel, Milton: Nickel (6-3, 230) is a consensus national top-300 player who committed to Notre Dame late last month. As a sophomore, he had a team-leading 27 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns despite missing three games for an 8-4 Class 7A team.
*Cedric Seabrough, Swainsboro: Seabrough, more of a wide receiver in high school, had 58 receptions for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
*Fredrick Seabrough, Swainsboro: Seabrough had 37 receptions for 703 yards and eight touchdowns playing more strictly tight end than his brother. Fredrick, also a defensive end, is Swainsboro's third-leading returning tackler.
*Holden Staes, Westminster: Staes (6-3, 190) has offers from more than 35 Division I schools, including Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama. A good over-the-middle threat, Staes had eight catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore for a Class 3A playoff team that didn’t often pass.
Coming Monday: Defensive linemen
