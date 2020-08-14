Top players by position: ‘Athletes’ make impact all over field

*Travis Hunter, Collins Hill: Hunter (6-1, 165) is the state’s consensus No. 1 prospect among juniors and a top-10 recruit nationally. He had 49 receptions for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver last season. He intercepted seven passes. Collins Hill was 6-5. Hunter has committed to Florida State.

*Caleb McDowell, Lee County: McDowell likely will play only on offense as a running back and receiver this year except for some kick-return duty. In 2019, he made 87 tackles, broke up eight passes in the secondary and was a unanimous first-team all-state player as a defensive back. He also had 629 yards from scrimmage on just 48 touches and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. A consensus three-star recruit, McDowell is committed to South Carolina as a running back.

*Tyler Morehead, Clinch County: Morehead rushed for 1,543 yards with 19 touchdowns last season and made three first-team all-state teams at quarterback, where he usually lined up, and running back. Clinch doesn’t throw much. Morehead also had 54 tackles and three interceptions and scored touchdowns returning a fumble and a kickoff. A top-500 national recruit, Morehead is strongly considering East Carolina and N.C. State.

*Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central: Another WR/DB type, Pickett had 750 yards receiving, returned one kickoff for a touchdown and made 61 tackles for a 3-7 team. He was a GACA first-team all-state player in Class 6A. Recruited as a cornerback, Pickett committed to Duke in February.

*Malaki Starks, Jefferson: A five-star recruit among juniors, Starks rushed for 544 yards and five touchdowns on just 53 carries last season. On defense, he intercepted five passes and made first-team GACA all-state as a defensive back. This season, he’s slated to be the Dragons’ quarterback and play in the secondary again.

*Javin Whatley, Rockmart: Whatley passed for 1,533 yards, completing 65 percent of his attempts, while rushing for 1,150 yards on 116 carries in 2019 for an 11-1 Class 2A team. He was the Region 7-2A player of the year and first-team 2A all-state as an athlete. Whatley is seen as a wide receiver in college and has mid-major offers.

*West Weeks, Oconee County: A unanimous first-team all-state pick last year, Weeks had more than 100 tackles for the Class 4A runner-up. He also had more than 800 all-purpose yards as a receiver and return man. He was thought to be the successor to Max Johnson at quarterback this spring until other players emerged. A consensus three-star recruit at linebacker, Weeks committed to Virginia in May.

*Nathaniel Wiggins, Westlake: Wiggins is a consensus top-125 player nationally and top-10 cornerback among seniors. He was a two-way starter last year at Grady, where he had 30 receptions for 814 yards and nine touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games. He transferred to Westlake in the offseason. Florida and LSU are believed to be his top college choices.

Coming Monday: Special-teams players

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.