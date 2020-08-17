Top players by position: 4 Georgia kickers among nation’s best

*Alex Cacchetta, Westminster: Cacchetta is ranked both the No. 2 punter and place-kicker nationally among juniors, according to Kohl’s Kicking. Cacchetta made 17 of 19 field-goal attempts with a long of 49 in 2019. His misses came from 47 and 59 yards. He shared kickoff duties and put seven of 10 kicks in the end zone.

*Connor Cummins, Walton: Cummins made seven of nine field-goal attempts with a long of 46 yards in 2019. More than 50 percent of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. Cummins is rated the No. 36 overall kicker nationally, regardless of class, by Kornblue Kicking.

*Kriston Esnard, Decatur: Esnard is ranked the No. 4 kicking prospect nationally by Kohl’s. He committed to Tulane two weeks ago. In 2019, he made five field goals, with a long of 54. He had 44 touchbacks. He averaged 41 yards on punts, with six downed inside the 6-yard line.

*Noah Jones, Cairo: Jones is the No. 1 senior punter prospect nationally by Kohl’s and Kornblue. He has an offer from San Diego State and walk-on opportunities at Georgia and other schools. Jones averaged 43.7 yards per punt and made 11 of 19 field-goal attempts in 2019. He put 59 of 73 kickoffs in the end zone. Jones has made 32 field goals in his career, with a long of 48.

*Caden Long, Roswell: Long averaged 42.5 yards per punt in 2019. He has made nine of 12 field-goal attempts in his career. Long is the 54th-rated kicker nationally, according to Kohl’s. Long’s brother Ty, a former Roswell specialist, is the punter/place-kicker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

*Christian Lowery, Harrison: Lowery made nine of 11 field goals and put 57 of 95 kickoffs in the end zone for Harrison’s Class 6A championship team in 2019. He made a 40-yard field goal in the championship game against Allatoona. Lowery averaged 34.1 yards per punt. He’s rated the No. 34 overall kicker in any class by Kornblue.

*Marshall Nichols, Holy Innocents': Nichols is a top-10 senior punter nationally, per both Kohl’s and Sailer. He averaged 46.6 yards per punt with 11 of 25 inside the 20-yard line in 2019. He committed to Mississippi State in May.

*Britton Williams, Richmond Hill: Williams made 12 of 19 field-goal attempts with a long of 48 in 2019. He put 46 of 68 kickoffs in the end zone. He’s rated the No. 21 senior kicker nationally, according to Sailer Kicking.

*Connor Weselman, Westminster: Weselman, rated the No. 2 senior punting prospect nationally by Sailer, committed to Stanford. He averaged 36.0 yards last season, with eight fair catches and nine of 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Explore More top players by position

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.