Maxwell Week 7 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1030 of 1089 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.58%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.58 points and all game margins within 12.19 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.73
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|5-0
|109.08
|1
|Lee County
|5-1
|96.78
|2
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|103.30
|2
|Valdosta
|2-2
|92.55
|3
|Grayson
|6-0
|99.47
|3
|Buford
|4-1
|82.78
|4
|Norcross
|6-0
|96.43
|4
|Lovejoy
|6-0
|82.58
|5
|North Gwinnett
|5-2
|87.90
|5
|Houston County
|5-2
|81.62
|6
|Brookwood
|6-0
|86.98
|6
|Richmond Hill
|5-1
|81.57
|7
|Archer
|3-3
|85.41
|7
|Dacula
|3-2
|77.50
|8
|Cherokee
|6-0
|85.35
|8
|Westlake
|4-1
|77.42
|9
|Hillgrove
|3-1
|84.85
|9
|Carrollton
|3-1
|77.37
|10
|Milton
|4-1
|82.53
|10
|Allatoona
|5-0
|75.23
|11
|North Cobb
|4-1
|82.18
|11
|Lanier
|3-1
|73.20
|12
|Collins Hill
|5-2
|81.72
|12
|Creekview
|4-1
|72.91
|13
|Newnan
|6-0
|81.45
|13
|Douglas County
|5-1
|72.43
|14
|East Coweta
|5-1
|80.99
|14
|Alexander
|4-2
|71.72
|15
|Parkview
|5-1
|80.80
|15
|Hughes
|4-1
|71.20
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|4-2
|93.58
|1
|Jefferson
|5-0
|84.91
|2
|Ware County
|5-0
|87.47
|2
|Marist
|4-0
|83.00
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|85.39
|3
|Benedictine
|5-2
|73.58
|4
|Cartersville
|5-1
|83.94
|4
|Bainbridge
|2-3
|73.57
|5
|Coffee
|5-1
|82.82
|5
|Flowery Branch
|3-2
|67.45
|6
|Veterans
|4-2
|79.52
|6
|Hapeville Charter
|1-3
|65.44
|7
|Calhoun
|5-1
|74.82
|7
|Cedartown
|3-2
|64.93
|8
|Jones County
|2-3
|72.18
|8
|Carver (Columbus)
|4-0
|64.49
|9
|Starr's Mill
|5-1
|72.13
|9
|Stephenson
|2-0
|64.10
|10
|Ola
|5-0
|69.84
|10
|West Laurens
|3-2
|63.97
|11
|St. Pius X
|4-1
|68.41
|11
|Perry
|2-3
|60.58
|12
|Wayne County
|2-4
|65.71
|12
|Hardaway
|4-1
|60.37
|13
|Harris County
|3-2
|65.47
|13
|Cairo
|0-4
|59.87
|14
|Dutchtown
|2-3
|65.39
|14
|Thomas County Central
|2-3
|58.88
|15
|Clarke Central
|4-2
|64.80
|15
|Baldwin
|2-0
|58.72
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|3-0
|87.85
|1
|Fitzgerald
|6-0
|77.83
|2
|Oconee County
|6-0
|84.11
|2
|Callaway
|4-0
|71.08
|3
|Crisp County
|5-0
|83.59
|3
|Rabun County
|5-1
|69.55
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-0
|78.39
|4
|Thomasville
|3-3
|67.86
|5
|Appling County
|5-0
|77.10
|5
|Bleckley County
|5-1
|63.55
|6
|Pierce County
|4-1
|73.74
|6
|Cook
|4-2
|60.58
|7
|Peach County
|4-1
|72.08
|7
|Lovett
|3-2
|60.42
|8
|Rockmart
|4-1
|67.17
|8
|Haralson County
|5-0
|59.44
|9
|Sandy Creek
|2-2
|66.52
|9
|Toombs County
|4-1
|57.88
|10
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-4
|66.04
|10
|Putnam County
|6-0
|55.71
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2-2
|64.94
|11
|Pace Academy
|3-2
|55.70
|12
|Burke County
|1-2
|63.37
|12
|Dodge County
|1-3
|55.55
|13
|Thomson
|4-2
|60.56
|13
|Early County
|3-1
|55.34
|14
|Dawson County
|2-3
|60.24
|14
|Fannin County
|5-0
|55.11
|15
|Monroe Area
|5-1
|59.93
|15
|Washington County
|3-3
|55.01
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|4-2
|73.08
|1
|Athens Academy
|6-0
|73.98
|2
|Brooks County
|5-1
|68.13
|2
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|3-3
|69.85
|3
|Metter
|6-0
|65.49
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-1
|68.91
|4
|Dublin
|4-1
|64.01
|4
|Fellowship Christian
|5-0
|68.07
|5
|Turner County
|5-1
|57.85
|5
|Christian Heritage
|4-1
|57.68
|6
|Commerce
|5-1
|57.48
|6
|Wesleyan
|4-2
|57.23
|7
|Wilcox County
|5-1
|57.27
|7
|North Cobb Christian
|4-1
|57.10
|8
|Washington-Wilkes
|5-0
|57.25
|8
|George Walton Academy
|4-0
|56.45
|9
|Clinch County
|2-2
|55.97
|9
|Savannah Christian
|6-1
|56.35
|10
|Macon County
|4-1
|55.61
|10
|Aquinas
|7-0
|54.94
|11
|Pelham
|2-1
|53.90
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-2
|52.74
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|4-2
|51.67
|12
|Hebron Christian
|2-3
|50.49
|13
|Chattahoochee County
|5-0
|48.58
|13
|Holy Innocents
|2-4
|50.03
|14
|Taylor County
|4-1
|47.85
|14
|Calvary Day
|4-3
|49.54
|15
|Mitchell County
|1-3
|46.79
|15
|Darlington
|4-2
|49.35
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|5-0
|64.64
|1
|Brentwood School
|4-1
|38.79
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|3-1
|41.42
|2
|Gatewood School
|4-1
|38.37
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|3-1
|41.23
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|5-1
|33.59
|4
|Frederica Academy
|3-2
|38.70
|4
|Terrell Academy
|4-2
|26.79
|5
|Pinewood Christian
|1-2
|36.29
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|4-1
|24.34
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|109.08
|46.88
|-14.67
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.30
|38.88
|-16.90
|3 [3]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|99.47
|37.63
|-14.31
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|96.78
|31.68
|-17.58
|5 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|96.43
|36.40
|-12.50
|6 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|4-2
|93.58
|36.50
|-9.55
|7 [2]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|92.55
|32.78
|-12.24
|8 [5]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|87.90
|29.20
|-11.18
|9 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|3-0
|87.85
|29.09
|-11.24
|10 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|5-0
|87.47
|33.94
|-6.01
|11 [6]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|86.98
|35.70
|-3.76
|12 [7]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|85.41
|27.89
|-10.00
|13 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|85.39
|30.95
|-6.91
|14 [8]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|85.35
|28.38
|-9.44
|15 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|5-0
|84.91
|28.60
|-8.78
|16 [9]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|84.85
|31.39
|-5.93
|17 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|6-0
|84.11
|27.88
|-8.70
|18 [4]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|5-1
|83.94
|28.61
|-7.81
|19 [3]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|5-0
|83.59
|25.79
|-10.27
|20 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|4-0
|83.00
|25.92
|-9.56
|21 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|5-1
|82.82
|29.45
|-5.85
|22 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|82.78
|28.62
|-6.63
|23 [4]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|82.58
|24.90
|-10.15
|24 [10]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.53
|27.07
|-7.94
|25 [11]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.18
|26.97
|-7.68
|26 [12]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|81.72
|27.19
|-7.00
|27 [5]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|81.62
|24.67
|-9.43
|28 [6]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.57
|29.38
|-4.67
|29 [13]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|81.45
|29.89
|-4.03
|30 [14]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.99
|29.88
|-3.58
|31 [15]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|80.80
|29.91
|-3.37
|32 [6]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-2
|79.52
|24.18
|-7.81
|33 [16]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|78.71
|23.32
|-7.86
|34 [17]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|78.65
|24.84
|-6.29
|35 [4]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|78.39
|25.84
|-5.02
|36 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|6-0
|77.83
|24.82
|-5.49
|37 [7]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.50
|27.67
|-2.31
|38 [8]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.42
|27.46
|-2.43
|39 [9]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|77.37
|29.02
|-0.83
|40 [5]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|5-0
|77.10
|25.37
|-4.20
|41 [18]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|75.25
|25.15
|-2.58
|42 [10]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|75.23
|21.95
|-5.75
|43 [7]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|5-1
|74.82
|24.78
|-2.51
|44 [19]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|74.79
|21.81
|-5.46
|45 [20]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|74.61
|28.20
|1.11
|46 [21]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|74.28
|22.01
|-4.74
|47 [1]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-0
|73.98
|21.83
|-4.63
|48 [6]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|4-1
|73.74
|23.11
|-3.10
|49 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-2
|73.58
|26.63
|0.57
|50 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|2-3
|73.57
|22.92
|-3.12
|51 [11]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|73.20
|24.71
|-0.97
|52 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|4-2
|73.08
|22.46
|-3.10
|53 [12]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.91
|18.99
|-6.39
|54 [22]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|72.49
|23.44
|-1.53
|55 [13]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|72.43
|20.67
|-4.24
|56 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|72.18
|24.95
|0.29
|57 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|5-1
|72.13
|19.01
|-5.59
|58 [7]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|4-1
|72.08
|22.71
|-1.85
|59 [14]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|71.72
|22.18
|-2.02
|60 [15]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|71.20
|21.34
|-2.34
|61 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|4-0
|71.08
|21.54
|-2.02
|62 [16]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|70.84
|21.14
|-2.18
|63 [17]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|70.36
|20.61
|-2.23
|64 [23]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.98
|20.42
|-2.03
|65 [24]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.96
|22.86
|0.42
|66 [2]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|3-3
|69.85
|21.77
|-0.55
|67 [10]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|5-0
|69.84
|23.27
|0.96
|68 [25]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.59
|21.79
|-0.27
|69 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|5-1
|69.55
|25.64
|3.61
|70 [26]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|69.48
|24.87
|2.92
|71 [27]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|69.06
|25.10
|3.56
|72 [28]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|69.05
|21.12
|-0.41
|73 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-1
|68.91
|25.22
|3.83
|74 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|4-1
|68.41
|23.29
|2.40
|75 [18]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|68.15
|24.41
|3.78
|76 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|5-1
|68.13
|22.07
|1.46
|77 [4]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|5-0
|68.07
|21.47
|0.93
|78 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|3-3
|67.86
|20.58
|0.24
|79 [19]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|67.71
|21.02
|0.83
|80 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|3-2
|67.45
|21.53
|1.60
|81 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|4-1
|67.17
|22.74
|3.09
|82 [29]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|66.91
|18.08
|-1.30
|83 [9]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|66.52
|18.93
|-0.06
|84 [20]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|66.45
|24.30
|5.38
|85 [10]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|1-4
|66.04
|21.12
|2.60
|86 [30]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|65.88
|15.96
|-2.40
|87 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-4
|65.71
|19.15
|0.96
|88 [31]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|65.52
|19.64
|1.64
|89 [21]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|65.51
|18.62
|0.64
|90 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|6-0
|65.49
|17.79
|-0.17
|91 [13]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-2
|65.47
|17.69
|-0.26
|92 [6]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|65.44
|19.58
|1.66
|93 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.40
|19.80
|1.92
|94 [14]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|65.39
|16.20
|-1.67
|95 [32]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|65.02
|22.72
|5.22
|96 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-2
|64.94
|17.55
|0.13
|97 [7]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|3-2
|64.93
|17.40
|-0.01
|98 [23]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|64.85
|18.29
|0.96
|99 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|4-2
|64.80
|19.48
|2.20
|100 [24]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|64.79
|19.64
|2.37
|101 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-0
|64.64
|19.16
|2.05
|102 [8]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|4-0
|64.49
|21.62
|4.65
|103 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|64.46
|18.42
|1.48
|104 [9]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|2-0
|64.10
|17.15
|0.58
|105 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|64.01
|20.35
|3.86
|106 [10]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-2
|63.97
|17.48
|1.03
|107 [5]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|5-1
|63.55
|20.80
|4.78
|108 [12]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|63.37
|21.55
|5.71
|109 [16]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|5-1
|63.18
|16.67
|1.01
|110 [17]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|2-3
|61.84
|18.32
|4.00
|111 [34]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|61.09
|18.92
|5.36
|112 [35]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|61.04
|17.16
|3.65
|113 [25]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|60.89
|18.10
|4.74
|114 [11]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|60.58
|16.83
|3.78
|115 [6]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|4-2
|60.58
|16.87
|3.82
|116 [13]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|4-2
|60.56
|18.72
|5.69
|117 [7]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|3-2
|60.42
|16.58
|3.68
|118 [12]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|4-1
|60.37
|15.84
|2.99
|119 [14]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|2-3
|60.24
|19.96
|7.25
|120 [18]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|60.07
|15.61
|3.06
|121 [15]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|5-1
|59.93
|16.67
|4.27
|122 [26]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|59.90
|16.97
|4.59
|123 [19]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|59.89
|17.42
|5.06
|124 [13]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|59.87
|16.09
|3.74
|125 [20]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|3-3
|59.72
|18.41
|6.21
|126 [16]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-2
|59.64
|19.70
|7.59
|127 [36]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|59.55
|16.19
|4.16
|128 [8]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|5-0
|59.44
|16.78
|4.87
|129 [27]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.21
|16.88
|5.20
|130 [14]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|2-3
|58.88
|16.80
|5.44
|131 [15]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|2-0
|58.72
|17.73
|6.53
|132 [17]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-3
|58.63
|18.50
|7.40
|133 [16]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|4-1
|58.61
|18.73
|7.64
|134 [28]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.21
|16.06
|5.38
|135 [9]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|57.88
|15.04
|4.69
|136 [5]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|5-1
|57.85
|17.39
|7.07
|137 [5]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|57.68
|17.65
|7.50
|138 [37]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-5
|57.67
|15.30
|5.15
|139 [21]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-3
|57.61
|16.49
|6.40
|140 [6]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|5-1
|57.48
|18.18
|8.23
|141 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|4-1
|57.28
|15.53
|5.77
|142 [7]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|5-1
|57.27
|14.96
|5.22
|143 [8]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|5-0
|57.25
|17.16
|7.43
|144 [6]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-2
|57.23
|15.11
|5.40
|145 [19]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-2
|57.21
|17.68
|7.99
|146 [22]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-3
|57.13
|17.87
|8.26
|147 [7]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|57.10
|15.91
|6.34
|148 [29]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|56.92
|14.04
|4.64
|149 [30]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|56.87
|16.69
|7.35
|150 [38]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|56.83
|16.35
|7.04
|151 [31]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|56.81
|14.85
|5.56
|152 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|56.77
|16.74
|7.50
|153 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|4-0
|56.45
|14.93
|6.00
|154 [20]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-2
|56.36
|15.19
|6.35
|155 [9]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|6-1
|56.35
|15.74
|6.91
|156 [32]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|56.33
|14.91
|6.10
|157 [23]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|4-2
|56.32
|17.33
|8.53
|158 [17]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-2
|56.18
|15.56
|6.91
|159 [9]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|2-2
|55.97
|15.43
|6.98
|160 [21]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|5-1
|55.96
|14.68
|6.24
|161 [18]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-3
|55.92
|12.17
|3.77
|162 [10]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|6-0
|55.71
|13.93
|5.74
|163 [11]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|3-2
|55.70
|11.96
|3.78
|164 [10]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|4-1
|55.61
|15.16
|7.08
|165 [12]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-3
|55.55
|15.77
|7.74
|166 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-1
|55.34
|14.43
|6.61
|167 [33]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|55.16
|16.61
|8.97
|168 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|55.15
|13.31
|5.68
|169 [14]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|5-0
|55.11
|15.99
|8.41
|170 [19]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-1
|55.07
|14.43
|6.88
|171 [15]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|55.01
|13.67
|6.18
|172 [20]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|3-3
|54.97
|15.99
|8.54
|173 [10]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-0
|54.94
|17.72
|10.31
|174 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|54.61
|19.37
|12.29
|175 [21]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|1-2
|54.56
|13.64
|6.60
|176 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|3-0
|54.55
|15.04
|8.01
|177 [25]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|54.42
|11.34
|4.44
|178 [23]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-3
|54.41
|15.52
|8.63
|179 [34]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|54.36
|14.05
|7.22
|180 [24]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|2-4
|54.25
|17.43
|10.71
|181 [16]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|4-2
|53.92
|12.23
|5.84
|182 [22]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|53.90
|15.52
|9.14
|183 [11]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|2-1
|53.90
|15.15
|8.78
|184 [17]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|3-3
|53.75
|13.66
|7.43
|185 [26]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|4-2
|53.75
|14.83
|8.60
|186 [35]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|53.66
|12.54
|6.41
|187 [18]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|5-0
|53.41
|13.78
|7.90
|188 [27]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|4-1
|53.33
|15.69
|9.88
|189 [19]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|2-2
|53.22
|12.93
|7.23
|190 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|4-2
|52.74
|11.04
|5.82
|191 [20]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-2
|52.67
|14.84
|9.70
|192 [21]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|3-1
|52.46
|13.77
|8.83
|193 [25]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|1-3
|52.30
|13.29
|8.51
|194 [26]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|3-0
|52.09
|13.93
|9.36
|195 [22]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|4-2
|52.07
|14.50
|9.96
|196 [23]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|2-2
|51.95
|11.50
|7.08
|197 [36]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-0
|51.95
|12.96
|8.54
|198 [23]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|2-2
|51.92
|14.52
|10.13
|199 [24]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|3-3
|51.78
|10.54
|6.28
|200 [25]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|6-0
|51.77
|12.89
|8.64
|201 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|4-2
|51.67
|12.56
|8.41
|202 [28]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|3-3
|51.56
|12.66
|8.63
|203 [29]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|5-1
|51.42
|13.11
|9.22
|204 [30]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|51.37
|11.36
|7.51
|205 [37]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|51.29
|16.19
|12.42
|206 [27]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-1
|50.94
|11.83
|8.42
|207 [26]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-4
|50.89
|10.71
|7.35
|208 [27]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-4
|50.89
|13.59
|10.23
|209 [31]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-2
|50.64
|13.09
|9.98
|210 [38]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|50.63
|9.70
|6.60
|211 [12]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-3
|50.49
|11.86
|8.89
|212 [39]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|50.09
|12.95
|10.38
|213 [40]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.07
|11.34
|8.79
|214 [32]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-0
|50.06
|10.36
|7.83
|215 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|2-4
|50.03
|12.32
|9.82
|216 [28]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|5-1
|49.56
|11.01
|8.97
|217 [14]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-3
|49.54
|12.33
|10.32
|218 [15]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|4-2
|49.35
|11.08
|9.25
|219 [33]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|49.29
|11.08
|9.31
|220 [34]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|3-0
|49.15
|10.83
|9.20
|221 [24]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|3-3
|49.15
|11.09
|9.47
|222 [25]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-3
|48.98
|11.10
|9.65
|223 [29]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|3-3
|48.75
|13.19
|11.97
|224 [35]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-4
|48.66
|10.08
|8.95
|225 [41]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-1
|48.63
|10.37
|9.26
|226 [13]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|5-0
|48.58
|9.62
|8.56
|227 [28]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|48.57
|10.88
|9.84
|228 [16]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|3-1
|48.49
|10.34
|9.37
|229 [42]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|48.37
|8.60
|7.75
|230 [29]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|4-2
|48.29
|12.40
|11.64
|231 [14]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|4-1
|47.85
|13.85
|13.52
|232 [30]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|3-2
|47.80
|10.84
|10.56
|233 [26]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|2-2
|47.79
|11.34
|11.07
|234 [31]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|4-2
|47.62
|11.80
|11.71
|235 [27]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|2-4
|47.34
|11.72
|11.91
|236 [32]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|47.26
|10.04
|10.30
|237 [43]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|47.18
|10.90
|11.24
|238 [33]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|47.03
|8.99
|9.49
|239 [28]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|3-2
|46.86
|10.88
|11.54
|240 [36]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|1-4
|46.86
|10.97
|11.63
|241 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|4-2
|46.85
|9.95
|10.63
|242 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|46.79
|13.37
|14.11
|243 [41]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|46.48
|12.51
|13.56
|244 [30]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|5-1
|46.17
|7.79
|9.14
|245 [37]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|45.83
|8.97
|10.66
|246 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-3
|45.51
|8.08
|10.09
|247 [38]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|2-3
|45.30
|8.05
|10.28
|248 [29]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|45.19
|10.66
|13.00
|249 [16]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|44.99
|7.73
|10.27
|250 [17]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|44.96
|9.24
|11.80
|251 [44]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|44.84
|8.89
|11.57
|252 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-2
|44.71
|7.84
|10.65
|253 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|44.28
|7.95
|11.20
|254 [39]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|1-3
|44.16
|9.63
|13.00
|255 [40]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-6
|44.13
|11.07
|14.47
|256 [41]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-3
|44.03
|7.91
|11.40
|257 [32]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|1-2
|44.01
|7.07
|10.58
|258 [18]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|43.68
|9.54
|13.39
|259 [45]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.67
|6.20
|10.05
|260 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-5
|43.55
|8.84
|12.82
|261 [42]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-1
|43.34
|10.73
|14.91
|262 [33]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|4-1
|43.34
|6.85
|11.04
|263 [43]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|2-4
|43.25
|9.32
|13.60
|264 [19]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|5-1
|43.21
|10.66
|14.97
|265 [20]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|3-2
|43.18
|7.01
|11.35
|266 [21]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|3-3
|42.85
|7.16
|11.83
|267 [44]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-5
|42.58
|5.36
|10.30
|268 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.46
|7.14
|12.20
|269 [30]
|Model
|7 - AA
|3-2
|42.37
|6.05
|11.21
|270 [36]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-4
|42.19
|9.91
|15.25
|271 [47]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.14
|8.14
|13.53
|272 [22]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|4-1
|42.13
|6.90
|12.29
|273 [31]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|2-1
|42.12
|6.87
|12.28
|274 [23]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|42.10
|7.28
|12.71
|275 [48]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|42.09
|8.02
|13.45
|276 [34]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|42.06
|7.57
|13.04
|277 [24]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|3-2
|41.91
|7.47
|13.09
|278 [25]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|41.75
|7.93
|13.71
|279 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|41.74
|7.10
|12.88
|280 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|41.43
|7.53
|13.63
|281 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|3-1
|41.42
|8.01
|14.11
|282 [35]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.41
|5.98
|12.10
|283 [45]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-5
|41.33
|7.01
|13.21
|284 [3]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-1
|41.23
|9.17
|15.47
|285 [19]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|41.20
|7.18
|13.51
|286 [36]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-5
|41.12
|8.09
|14.50
|287 [37]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-5
|41.11
|6.86
|13.27
|288 [32]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|41.07
|7.41
|13.86
|289 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-3
|41.07
|9.47
|15.93
|290 [46]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-3
|40.71
|7.30
|14.11
|291 [49]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|40.70
|8.76
|15.59
|292 [27]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|3-0
|40.67
|7.39
|14.24
|293 [28]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|4-2
|40.60
|9.82
|16.75
|294 [43]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|40.57
|7.09
|14.05
|295 [50]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|40.51
|6.46
|13.47
|296 [21]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|3-3
|40.46
|10.35
|17.42
|297 [38]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|40.19
|10.16
|17.49
|298 [47]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-4
|39.68
|8.36
|16.20
|299 [37]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-3
|39.60
|9.58
|17.51
|300 [33]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|39.53
|8.08
|16.07
|301 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|39.50
|3.71
|11.74
|302 [29]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-2
|39.40
|6.71
|14.83
|303 [30]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|39.38
|7.10
|15.24
|304 [31]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-3
|39.34
|7.07
|15.26
|305 [49]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|38.92
|5.46
|14.06
|306 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|4-1
|38.79
|7.25
|15.98
|307 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|3-2
|38.70
|5.09
|13.91
|308 [32]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|2-2
|38.50
|8.11
|17.13
|309 [38]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|0-1
|38.43
|6.79
|15.88
|310 [39]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-4
|38.41
|4.77
|13.88
|311 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|4-1
|38.37
|4.25
|13.40
|312 [39]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|38.34
|6.65
|15.84
|313 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|2-3
|38.16
|8.17
|17.53
|314 [34]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-2
|38.13
|6.76
|16.15
|315 [51]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|37.79
|6.38
|16.11
|316 [52]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|37.55
|5.04
|15.01
|317 [40]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|2-3
|37.54
|7.95
|17.94
|318 [40]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|37.26
|3.99
|14.26
|319 [33]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-5
|36.60
|4.31
|15.23
|320 [5]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-2
|36.29
|7.58
|18.81
|321 [23]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|4-0
|36.12
|4.09
|15.49
|322 [34]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|3-4
|36.12
|5.36
|16.77
|323 [41]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-2
|35.73
|2.94
|14.74
|324 [24]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-2
|35.52
|4.22
|16.22
|325 [41]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|1-4
|35.38
|4.19
|16.34
|326 [35]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-4
|35.30
|5.71
|17.93
|327 [42]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|1-2
|34.78
|0.76
|13.50
|328 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-3
|34.73
|5.68
|18.47
|329 [42]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-4
|34.69
|4.04
|16.87
|330 [53]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|33.78
|2.63
|16.37
|331 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|5-1
|33.59
|10.32
|24.25
|332 [50]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-6
|33.59
|6.26
|20.20
|333 [26]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-3
|33.46
|2.43
|16.50
|334 [43]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.26
|2.98
|17.24
|335 [35]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-2
|33.24
|2.47
|16.76
|336 [6]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-0
|33.17
|5.58
|19.94
|337 [43]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-1
|32.95
|4.54
|19.11
|338 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-0
|32.75
|4.16
|18.94
|339 [27]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|32.65
|-0.50
|14.37
|340 [44]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-2
|32.45
|4.53
|19.61
|341 [36]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|2-3
|32.44
|-0.33
|14.76
|342 [37]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-4
|32.19
|2.82
|18.15
|343 [45]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-4
|32.07
|2.95
|18.40
|344 [37]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|3-3
|31.84
|0.61
|16.30
|345 [7]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-3
|31.64
|4.57
|20.46
|346 [46]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-4
|31.42
|1.23
|17.33
|347 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|3-0
|31.40
|4.85
|20.98
|348 [38]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-2
|31.30
|2.79
|19.02
|349 [44]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-5
|31.14
|2.24
|18.63
|350 [39]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-4
|31.14
|3.96
|20.34
|351 [51]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|2-0
|31.13
|2.18
|18.57
|352 [9]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-2
|31.08
|3.68
|20.12
|353 [40]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-1
|31.00
|4.47
|21.00
|354 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|30.80
|1.22
|17.94
|355 [41]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-3
|30.59
|2.61
|19.55
|356 [45]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|30.57
|1.46
|18.41
|357 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-2
|30.57
|2.28
|19.23
|358 [52]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-6
|30.55
|4.30
|21.28
|359 [46]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-4
|30.49
|4.38
|21.42
|360 [38]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|30.45
|4.33
|21.41
|361 [47]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|30.09
|3.50
|20.93
|362 [47]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|1-5
|29.84
|5.78
|23.47
|363 [48]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-4
|29.82
|5.69
|23.39
|364 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|29.52
|1.90
|19.90
|365 [54]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-5
|29.11
|0.97
|19.39
|366 [54]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.74
|3.45
|22.23
|367 [39]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-4
|28.72
|1.01
|19.81
|368 [42]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-2
|28.62
|0.32
|19.23
|369 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|28.47
|0.97
|20.03
|370 [48]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-5
|28.42
|2.60
|21.70
|371 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|28.35
|-0.45
|18.73
|372 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-4
|28.26
|2.16
|21.43
|373 [43]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-4
|28.23
|2.96
|22.26
|374 [40]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-4
|28.19
|2.41
|21.75
|375 [49]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|2-4
|26.85
|1.65
|22.33
|376 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|4-2
|26.79
|-0.33
|20.41
|377 [41]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|2-2
|25.24
|-3.39
|18.90
|378 [42]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|2-3
|24.95
|-1.29
|21.28
|379 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|4-1
|24.34
|0.26
|23.44
|380 [44]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-5
|24.33
|-1.86
|21.34
|381 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-1
|24.06
|-1.76
|21.71
|382 [45]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-4
|23.24
|-3.20
|21.08
|383 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-5
|22.78
|0.49
|25.23
|384 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|22.60
|-0.02
|24.91
|385 [43]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-4
|22.59
|-2.20
|22.73
|386 [50]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-3
|22.51
|-4.83
|20.19
|387 [44]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|1-5
|22.15
|-5.51
|19.86
|388 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-4
|21.74
|0.90
|26.69
|389 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|21.41
|-3.21
|22.91
|390 [46]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-1
|21.39
|-3.98
|22.16
|391 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-3
|21.37
|-2.24
|23.91
|392 [52]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-5
|21.36
|-1.46
|24.70
|393 [47]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|1-4
|21.06
|-4.16
|22.31
|394 [48]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-4
|21.04
|2.45
|28.94
|395 [32]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-7
|19.85
|-3.30
|24.38
|396 [49]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-3
|19.69
|-5.50
|22.34
|397 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-4
|19.57
|-4.67
|23.28
|398 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-3
|19.43
|-3.05
|25.05
|399 [34]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-6
|19.42
|-5.01
|23.10
|400 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|0-5
|18.93
|-7.35
|21.24
|401 [7]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-3
|17.93
|-3.17
|26.43
|402 [46]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|3-3
|16.99
|-6.56
|23.98
|403 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-3
|16.86
|-4.67
|26.00
|404 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-3
|16.85
|-3.39
|27.28
|405 [50]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-6
|16.29
|-7.96
|23.28
|406 [35]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-5
|15.17
|-6.98
|25.37
|407 [36]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-5
|15.08
|-2.15
|30.29
|408 [47]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|15.07
|-8.20
|24.25
|409 [48]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|14.57
|-6.29
|26.67
|410 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-3
|14.44
|-4.95
|28.14
|411 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-6
|13.88
|-5.96
|27.68
|412 [49]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-5
|13.14
|-5.55
|28.83
|413 [50]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-6
|12.88
|-6.27
|28.38
|414 [51]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-6
|12.42
|-9.92
|25.19
|415 [51]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|12.32
|-11.30
|23.90
|416 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-3
|11.43
|-7.42
|28.68
|417 [55]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-5
|11.32
|-7.90
|28.31
|418 [52]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|10.95
|-5.63
|30.94
|419 [53]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|9.87
|-7.40
|30.26
|420 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-4
|9.19
|-7.90
|30.44
|421 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-5
|9.14
|-6.20
|32.18
|422 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-6
|8.55
|-12.37
|26.61
|423 [52]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|8.43
|-9.55
|29.54
|424 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-3
|8.12
|-7.75
|31.65
|425 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-3
|8.09
|-9.56
|29.88
|426 [56]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-5
|6.70
|-7.73
|33.10
|427 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-6
|6.55
|-7.15
|33.82
|428 [52]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-3
|5.76
|-12.34
|29.43
|429 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-2-1
|5.52
|-16.19
|25.81
|430 [53]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-3
|5.22
|-11.18
|31.13
|431 [54]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-5
|5.15
|-7.99
|34.39
|432 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-5
|5.12
|-8.27
|34.13
|433 [55]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|4.42
|-7.90
|35.20
|434 [56]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|3.69
|-8.52
|35.32
|435 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-4
|3.60
|-9.95
|33.98
|436 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|2-5
|0.99
|-12.00
|34.54
|437 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-5
|-2.93
|-13.02
|37.44
|438 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-5
|-6.18
|-15.95
|37.76
|439 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|3-4
|-8.84
|-24.47
|31.89
|440 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-3
|-10.09
|-16.20
|41.41
|441 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-6
|-10.33
|-18.97
|38.89
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-4
|-14.57
|-13.02
|49.08
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-40.61
|-21.79
|66.35
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-3
|-42.85
|-35.65
|54.73
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|97.92
|88.71
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|90.46
|85.33
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|88.02
|81.58
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.68
|81.82
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|79.66
|74.12
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.59
|73.42
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.08
|71.63
|8
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|74.69
|67.76
|9
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|73.87
|65.06
|10
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|71.57
|67.86
|11
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|70.73
|64.05
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|69.97
|65.52
|13
|5 - AAA
|7
|69.46
|63.94
|14
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|68.17
|64.62
|15
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|67.37
|53.87
|16
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.63
|56.40
|17
|2 - AAA
|8
|64.17
|56.40
|18
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|63.93
|58.87
|19
|1 - AA
|6
|63.86
|56.47
|20
|3 - AAAA
|4
|63.63
|58.69
|21
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|63.47
|58.06
|22
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|63.41
|56.11
|23
|8 - AAAA
|7
|62.50
|53.22
|24
|5 - AA
|5
|61.88
|57.83
|25
|6 - AAAA
|7
|61.45
|50.80
|26
|2 - A Public
|7
|60.82
|54.74
|27
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|60.64
|53.93
|28
|8 - A Private
|5
|60.45
|49.90
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|59.91
|53.76
|30
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|58.24
|49.37
|31
|4 - AAAA
|7
|57.01
|51.91
|32
|1 - AAA
|5
|55.84
|41.50
|33
|2 - A Private
|3
|55.56
|45.52
|34
|8 - AA
|4
|54.21
|45.69
|35
|4 - AAA
|7
|53.64
|45.82
|36
|3 - AA
|7
|53.57
|48.24
|37
|3 - A Private
|4
|53.26
|49.75
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|52.61
|44.94
|39
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|52.11
|45.34
|40
|2 - AA
|6
|51.99
|47.29
|41
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|51.57
|44.17
|42
|7 - A Private
|5
|50.12
|42.39
|43
|7 - AAA
|7
|49.66
|40.19
|44
|5 - A Private
|5
|49.25
|42.66
|45
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|48.63
|42.65
|46
|6 - AAA
|9
|48.61
|41.67
|47
|4 - A Public
|9
|48.18
|42.00
|48
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|48.09
|48.06
|49
|2 - AAAA
|9
|46.86
|36.70
|50
|6 - AA
|9
|46.09
|38.17
|51
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|45.47
|38.94
|52
|6 - A Private
|5
|45.24
|35.02
|53
|5 - A Public
|8
|44.77
|36.95
|54
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|44.71
|34.33
|55
|8 - A Public
|6
|44.55
|35.42
|56
|3 - A Public
|8
|44.10
|34.59
|57
|7 - AA
|7
|43.16
|37.13
|58
|4 - A Private
|4
|41.87
|35.75
|59
|1 - A Private
|6
|41.42
|38.11
|60
|5 - AAAA
|7
|40.66
|35.62
|61
|3 - AAA
|7
|39.19
|32.36
|62
|6 - A Public
|6
|38.28
|33.35
|63
|4 - AA
|8
|38.17
|29.70
|64
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|37.23
|33.83
|65
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|34.83
|30.72
|66
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|33.39
|25.11
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|31.24
|27.60
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|23.69
|14.31
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|18.86
|16.68
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|18.00
|12.19
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|41.73
|99.2%
|0.200
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|15.95
|86.2%
|0.280
|09/25
|Fitzgerald
|Jefferson County
|14 - 12
|22.88
|93.3%
|0.291
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|35.26
|98.3%
|0.310
|09/25
|Cartersville
|Creekside
|21 - 18
|22.14
|92.7%
|0.323
|10/02
|North Forsyth
|Denmark
|10 - 20
|9.10
|74.0%
|0.334
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|20.70
|91.5%
|0.341
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|13.89
|83.1%
|0.342
|10/16
|White County
|North Hall
|31 - 34
|12.62
|81.0%
|0.347
|09/12
|Lovejoy
|Carver (Atlanta)
|27 - 26
|16.54
|87.0%
|0.355
|09/18
|Atkinson County
|Terrell County
|20 - 18
|17.92
|88.7%
|0.356
|09/25
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|Towns County
|21 - 20
|16.45
|86.9%
|0.357
|09/18
|Jeff Davis
|Brantley County
|14 - 6
|30.27
|97.0%
|0.360
|09/18
|Southeast Bulloch
|Telfair County
|7 - 20
|6.86
|68.7%
|0.361
|09/25
|Houston County
|Statesboro
|23 - 18
|22.96
|93.3%
|0.361
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|106.60
|11/06
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|-
|4.04
|61.4%
|99.11
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|14.03
|83.4%
|96.56
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|14.80
|84.6%
|95.36
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|4.94
|63.8%
|94.95
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|12.49
|80.8%
|94.55
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|5.96
|66.5%
|93.91
|09/04
|Valdosta
|Warner Robins
|28 - 25
|0.70
|52.0%
|91.14
|11/06
|Grayson
|Brookwood
|-
|10.76
|77.5%
|89.73
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|-
|7.84
|71.1%
|89.55
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|12.33
|80.5%
|88.98
|09/04
|Norcross
|Hillgrove
|30 - 21
|9.85
|75.6%
|88.78
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|21.93
|92.6%
|87.82
|09/11
|Warner Robins
|Archer
|42 - 7
|9.89
|75.7%
|87.81
|11/20
|Norcross
|Archer
|-
|12.74
|81.2%
|87.02
|10/02
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|13 - 14
|4.22
|61.9%
