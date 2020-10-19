Maxwell Week 7 summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1030 of 1089 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.58%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.58 points and all game margins within 12.19 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.73

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 97.92 88.71 2 1 - AAAAAA 4 90.46 85.33 3 4 - AAAAAAA 5 88.02 81.58 4 1 - AAAAA 5 86.68 81.82 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 79.66 74.12 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 77.59 73.42 7 5 - AAAAAAA 6 77.08 71.63 8 2 - AAAAAAA 5 74.69 67.76 9 7 - AAAAA 6 73.87 65.06 10 6 - AAAAAAA 7 71.57 67.86 11 8 - AAAAAA 7 70.73 64.05 12 5 - AAAAAA 8 69.97 65.52 13 5 - AAA 7 69.46 63.94 14 4 - AAAAAA 6 68.17 64.62 15 7 - AAAAAAA 7 67.37 53.87 16 8 - AAA 6 64.63 56.40 17 2 - AAA 8 64.17 56.40 18 4 - AAAAA 8 63.93 58.87 19 1 - AA 6 63.86 56.47 20 3 - AAAA 4 63.63 58.69 21 7 - AAAAAA 8 63.47 58.06 22 2 - AAAAAA 7 63.41 56.11 23 8 - AAAA 7 62.50 53.22 24 5 - AA 5 61.88 57.83 25 6 - AAAA 7 61.45 50.80 26 2 - A Public 7 60.82 54.74 27 2 - AAAAA 7 60.64 53.93 28 8 - A Private 5 60.45 49.90 29 1 - AAAA 6 59.91 53.76 30 6 - AAAAAA 9 58.24 49.37 31 4 - AAAA 7 57.01 51.91 32 1 - AAA 5 55.84 41.50 33 2 - A Private 3 55.56 45.52 34 8 - AA 4 54.21 45.69 35 4 - AAA 7 53.64 45.82 36 3 - AA 7 53.57 48.24 37 3 - A Private 4 53.26 49.75 38 7 - AAAA 7 52.61 44.94 39 3 - AAAAA 8 52.11 45.34 40 2 - AA 6 51.99 47.29 41 8 - AAAAA 8 51.57 44.17 42 7 - A Private 5 50.12 42.39 43 7 - AAA 7 49.66 40.19 44 5 - A Private 5 49.25 42.66 45 3 - AAAAAA 4 48.63 42.65 46 6 - AAA 9 48.61 41.67 47 4 - A Public 9 48.18 42.00 48 5 - AAAAA 7 48.09 48.06 49 2 - AAAA 9 46.86 36.70 50 6 - AA 9 46.09 38.17 51 6 - AAAAA 7 45.47 38.94 52 6 - A Private 5 45.24 35.02 53 5 - A Public 8 44.77 36.95 54 GISA 4 - AAA 4 44.71 34.33 55 8 - A Public 6 44.55 35.42 56 3 - A Public 8 44.10 34.59 57 7 - AA 7 43.16 37.13 58 4 - A Private 4 41.87 35.75 59 1 - A Private 6 41.42 38.11 60 5 - AAAA 7 40.66 35.62 61 3 - AAA 7 39.19 32.36 62 6 - A Public 6 38.28 33.35 63 4 - AA 8 38.17 29.70 64 GISA 1 - AA 3 37.23 33.83 65 GISA 3 - AAA 4 34.83 30.72 66 GISA 2 - AAA 5 33.39 25.11 67 1 - A Public 7 31.24 27.60 68 GISA 2 - AA 4 23.69 14.31 69 7 - A Public 6 18.86 16.68 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 18.00 12.19

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 41.73 99.2% 0.200 10/09 Clinch County Charlton County 14 - 18 15.95 86.2% 0.280 09/25 Fitzgerald Jefferson County 14 - 12 22.88 93.3% 0.291 10/02 Jefferson County Butler 22 - 14 35.26 98.3% 0.310 09/25 Cartersville Creekside 21 - 18 22.14 92.7% 0.323 10/02 North Forsyth Denmark 10 - 20 9.10 74.0% 0.334 09/25 Peachtree Ridge Centennial 35 - 32 20.70 91.5% 0.341 10/16 Douglas County Paulding County 20 - 22 13.89 83.1% 0.342 10/16 White County North Hall 31 - 34 12.62 81.0% 0.347 09/12 Lovejoy Carver (Atlanta) 27 - 26 16.54 87.0% 0.355 09/18 Atkinson County Terrell County 20 - 18 17.92 88.7% 0.356 09/25 Mount Zion (Carroll) Towns County 21 - 20 16.45 86.9% 0.357 09/18 Jeff Davis Brantley County 14 - 6 30.27 97.0% 0.360 09/18 Southeast Bulloch Telfair County 7 - 20 6.86 68.7% 0.361 09/25 Houston County Statesboro 23 - 18 22.96 93.3% 0.361

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 106.60 11/06 Lowndes Colquitt County - 4.04 61.4% 99.11 09/25 Lowndes Lee County 38 - 13 14.03 83.4% 96.56 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta 33 - 21 14.80 84.6% 95.36 10/09 Lee County Warner Robins 27 - 7 4.94 63.8% 94.95 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 12.49 80.8% 94.55 11/13 Lee County Valdosta - 5.96 66.5% 93.91 09/04 Valdosta Warner Robins 28 - 25 0.70 52.0% 91.14 11/06 Grayson Brookwood - 10.76 77.5% 89.73 10/30 Warner Robins Ware County - 7.84 71.1% 89.55 09/25 Grayson Archer 26 - 7 12.33 80.5% 88.98 09/04 Norcross Hillgrove 30 - 21 9.85 75.6% 88.78 09/05 Lowndes Archer 35 - 21 21.93 92.6% 87.82 09/11 Warner Robins Archer 42 - 7 9.89 75.7% 87.81 11/20 Norcross Archer - 12.74 81.2% 87.02 10/02 North Gwinnett Archer 13 - 14 4.22 61.9%