Maxwell Week 7 summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1030 of 1089 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.58%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.58 points and all game margins within 12.19 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.73

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lowndes5-0109.081Lee County5-196.78
2Colquitt County4-0103.302Valdosta2-292.55
3Grayson6-099.473Buford4-182.78
4Norcross6-096.434Lovejoy6-082.58
5North Gwinnett5-287.905Houston County5-281.62
6Brookwood6-086.986Richmond Hill5-181.57
7Archer3-385.417Dacula3-277.50
8Cherokee6-085.358Westlake4-177.42
9Hillgrove3-184.859Carrollton3-177.37
10Milton4-182.5310Allatoona5-075.23
11North Cobb4-182.1811Lanier3-173.20
12Collins Hill5-281.7212Creekview4-172.91
13Newnan6-081.4513Douglas County5-172.43
14East Coweta5-180.9914Alexander4-271.72
15Parkview5-180.8015Hughes4-171.20



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins4-293.581Jefferson5-084.91
2Ware County5-087.472Marist4-083.00
3Blessed Trinity2-085.393Benedictine5-273.58
4Cartersville5-183.944Bainbridge2-373.57
5Coffee5-182.825Flowery Branch3-267.45
6Veterans4-279.526Hapeville Charter1-365.44
7Calhoun5-174.827Cedartown3-264.93
8Jones County2-372.188Carver (Columbus)4-064.49
9Starr's Mill5-172.139Stephenson2-064.10
10Ola5-069.8410West Laurens3-263.97
11St. Pius X4-168.4111Perry2-360.58
12Wayne County2-465.7112Hardaway4-160.37
13Harris County3-265.4713Cairo0-459.87
14Dutchtown2-365.3914Thomas County Central2-358.88
15Clarke Central4-264.8015Baldwin2-058.72



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove3-087.851Fitzgerald6-077.83
2Oconee County6-084.112Callaway4-071.08
3Crisp County5-083.593Rabun County5-169.55
4Greater Atlanta Christian5-078.394Thomasville3-367.86
5Appling County5-077.105Bleckley County5-163.55
6Pierce County4-173.746Cook4-260.58
7Peach County4-172.087Lovett3-260.42
8Rockmart4-167.178Haralson County5-059.44
9Sandy Creek2-266.529Toombs County4-157.88
10Carver (Atlanta)1-466.0410Putnam County6-055.71
11Westminster (Atlanta)2-264.9411Pace Academy3-255.70
12Burke County1-263.3712Dodge County1-355.55
13Thomson4-260.5613Early County3-155.34
14Dawson County2-360.2414Fannin County5-055.11
15Monroe Area5-159.9315Washington County3-355.01



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County4-273.081Athens Academy6-073.98
2Brooks County5-168.132Eagle's Landing Christian3-369.85
3Metter6-065.493Prince Avenue Christian5-168.91
4Dublin4-164.014Fellowship Christian5-068.07
5Turner County5-157.855Christian Heritage4-157.68
6Commerce5-157.486Wesleyan4-257.23
7Wilcox County5-157.277North Cobb Christian4-157.10
8Washington-Wilkes5-057.258George Walton Academy4-056.45
9Clinch County2-255.979Savannah Christian6-156.35
10Macon County4-155.6110Aquinas7-054.94
11Pelham2-153.9011Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-252.74
12McIntosh County Academy4-251.6712Hebron Christian2-350.49
13Chattahoochee County5-048.5813Holy Innocents2-450.03
14Taylor County4-147.8514Calvary Day4-349.54
15Mitchell County1-346.7915Darlington4-249.35



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy5-064.641Brentwood School4-138.79
2Bulloch Academy3-141.422Gatewood School4-138.37
3Tiftarea Academy3-141.233Southwest Georgia Academy5-133.59
4Frederica Academy3-238.704Terrell Academy4-226.79
5Pinewood Christian1-236.295Piedmont Academy4-124.34



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA5-0109.0846.88-14.67
2 [2]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA4-0103.3038.88-16.90
3 [3]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA6-099.4737.63-14.31
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA5-196.7831.68-17.58
5 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA6-096.4336.40-12.50
6 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA4-293.5836.50-9.55
7 [2]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-292.5532.78-12.24
8 [5]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA5-287.9029.20-11.18
9 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA3-087.8529.09-11.24
10 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA5-087.4733.94-6.01
11 [6]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-086.9835.70-3.76
12 [7]Archer7 - AAAAAAA3-385.4127.89-10.00
13 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-085.3930.95-6.91
14 [8]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA6-085.3528.38-9.44
15 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA5-084.9128.60-8.78
16 [9]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA3-184.8531.39-5.93
17 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA6-084.1127.88-8.70
18 [4]Cartersville7 - AAAAA5-183.9428.61-7.81
19 [3]Crisp County2 - AAA5-083.5925.79-10.27
20 [2]Marist6 - AAAA4-083.0025.92-9.56
21 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA5-182.8229.45-5.85
22 [3]Buford8 - AAAAAA4-182.7828.62-6.63
23 [4]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA6-082.5824.90-10.15
24 [10]Milton5 - AAAAAAA4-182.5327.07-7.94
25 [11]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA4-182.1826.97-7.68
26 [12]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA5-281.7227.19-7.00
27 [5]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-281.6224.67-9.43
28 [6]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA5-181.5729.38-4.67
29 [13]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA6-081.4529.89-4.03
30 [14]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA5-180.9929.88-3.58
31 [15]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA5-180.8029.91-3.37
32 [6]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-279.5224.18-7.81
33 [16]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-378.7123.32-7.86
34 [17]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA5-078.6524.84-6.29
35 [4]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA5-078.3925.84-5.02
36 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA6-077.8324.82-5.49
37 [7]Dacula8 - AAAAAA3-277.5027.67-2.31
38 [8]Westlake4 - AAAAAA4-177.4227.46-2.43
39 [9]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA3-177.3729.02-0.83
40 [5]Appling County1 - AAA5-077.1025.37-4.20
41 [18]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA2-475.2525.15-2.58
42 [10]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA5-075.2321.95-5.75
43 [7]Calhoun7 - AAAAA5-174.8224.78-2.51
44 [19]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-274.7921.81-5.46
45 [20]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-074.6128.201.11
46 [21]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-174.2822.01-4.74
47 [1]Athens Academy8 - A Private6-073.9821.83-4.63
48 [6]Pierce County1 - AAA4-173.7423.11-3.10
49 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA5-273.5826.630.57
50 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA2-373.5722.92-3.12
51 [11]Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-173.2024.71-0.97
52 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public4-273.0822.46-3.10
53 [12]Creekview7 - AAAAAA4-172.9118.99-6.39
54 [22]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA1-372.4923.44-1.53
55 [13]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA5-172.4320.67-4.24
56 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA2-372.1824.950.29
57 [9]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA5-172.1319.01-5.59
58 [7]Peach County2 - AAA4-172.0822.71-1.85
59 [14]Alexander5 - AAAAAA4-271.7222.18-2.02
60 [15]Hughes4 - AAAAAA4-171.2021.34-2.34
61 [2]Callaway5 - AA4-071.0821.54-2.02
62 [16]Rome5 - AAAAAA3-370.8421.14-2.18
63 [17]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-470.3620.61-2.23
64 [23]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-369.9820.42-2.03
65 [24]Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-369.9622.860.42
66 [2]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private3-369.8521.77-0.55
67 [10]Ola4 - AAAAA5-069.8423.270.96
68 [25]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-369.5921.79-0.27
69 [3]Rabun County8 - AA5-169.5525.643.61
70 [26]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-469.4824.872.92
71 [27]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA4-269.0625.103.56
72 [28]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-369.0521.12-0.41
73 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private5-168.9125.223.83
74 [11]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA4-168.4123.292.40
75 [18]Kell6 - AAAAAA2-268.1524.413.78
76 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public5-168.1322.071.46
77 [4]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private5-068.0721.470.93
78 [4]Thomasville1 - AA3-367.8620.580.24
79 [19]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA5-067.7121.020.83
80 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA3-267.4521.531.60
81 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA4-167.1722.743.09
82 [29]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA2-366.9118.08-1.30
83 [9]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-266.5218.93-0.06
84 [20]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA3-266.4524.305.38
85 [10]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA1-466.0421.122.60
86 [30]Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-365.8815.96-2.40
87 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-465.7119.150.96
88 [31]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-565.5219.641.64
89 [21]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA4-265.5118.620.64
90 [3]Metter3 - A Public6-065.4917.79-0.17
91 [13]Harris County2 - AAAAA3-265.4717.69-0.26
92 [6]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-365.4419.581.66
93 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA2-165.4019.801.92
94 [14]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA2-365.3916.20-1.67
95 [32]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-465.0222.725.22
96 [11]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-264.9417.550.13
97 [7]Cedartown7 - AAAA3-264.9317.40-0.01
98 [23]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA3-264.8518.290.96
99 [15]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA4-264.8019.482.20
100 [24]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-364.7919.642.37
101 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA5-064.6419.162.05
102 [8]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA4-064.4921.624.65
103 [33]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-364.4618.421.48
104 [9]Stephenson6 - AAAA2-064.1017.150.58
105 [4]Dublin4 - A Public4-164.0120.353.86
106 [10]West Laurens4 - AAAA3-263.9717.481.03
107 [5]Bleckley County3 - AA5-163.5520.804.78
108 [12]Burke County4 - AAA1-263.3721.555.71
109 [16]Cass7 - AAAAA5-163.1816.671.01
110 [17]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA2-361.8418.324.00
111 [34]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-461.0918.925.36
112 [35]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-261.0417.163.65
113 [25]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA3-360.8918.104.74
114 [11]Perry4 - AAAA2-360.5816.833.78
115 [6]Cook1 - AA4-260.5816.873.82
116 [13]Thomson4 - AAA4-260.5618.725.69
117 [7]Lovett6 - AA3-260.4216.583.68
118 [12]Hardaway2 - AAAA4-160.3715.842.99
119 [14]Dawson County7 - AAA2-360.2419.967.25
120 [18]Creekside3 - AAAAA1-260.0715.613.06
121 [15]Monroe Area8 - AAA5-159.9316.674.27
122 [26]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-359.9016.974.59
123 [19]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-359.8917.425.06
124 [13]Cairo1 - AAAA0-459.8716.093.74
125 [20]Griffin2 - AAAAA3-359.7218.416.21
126 [16]White County7 - AAA4-259.6419.707.59
127 [36]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-259.5516.194.16
128 [8]Haralson County5 - AA5-059.4416.784.87
129 [27]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-259.2116.885.20
130 [14]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA2-358.8816.805.44
131 [15]Baldwin4 - AAAA2-058.7217.736.53
132 [17]Hart County8 - AAA2-358.6318.507.40
133 [16]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA4-158.6118.737.64
134 [28]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-458.2116.065.38
135 [9]Toombs County2 - AA4-157.8815.044.69
136 [5]Turner County2 - A Public5-157.8517.397.07
137 [5]Christian Heritage7 - A Private4-157.6817.657.50
138 [37]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-557.6715.305.15
139 [21]Northgate2 - AAAAA2-357.6116.496.40
140 [6]Commerce8 - A Public5-157.4818.188.23
141 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA4-157.2815.535.77
142 [7]Wilcox County4 - A Public5-157.2714.965.22
143 [8]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public5-057.2517.167.43
144 [6]Wesleyan5 - A Private4-257.2315.115.40
145 [19]Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-257.2117.687.99
146 [22]Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-357.1317.878.26
147 [7]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-157.1015.916.34
148 [29]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA1-456.9214.044.64
149 [30]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-256.8716.697.35
150 [38]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA5-156.8316.357.04
151 [31]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-256.8114.855.56
152 [39]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-156.7716.747.50
153 [8]George Walton Academy8 - A Private4-056.4514.936.00
154 [20]Stephens County8 - AAA4-256.3615.196.35
155 [9]Savannah Christian3 - A Private6-156.3515.746.91
156 [32]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA2-356.3314.916.10
157 [23]Eastside8 - AAAAA4-256.3217.338.53
158 [17]Howard4 - AAAA2-256.1815.566.91
159 [9]Clinch County2 - A Public2-255.9715.436.98
160 [21]Richmond Academy4 - AAA5-155.9614.686.24
161 [18]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-355.9212.173.77
162 [10]Putnam County4 - AA6-055.7113.935.74
163 [11]Pace Academy6 - AA3-255.7011.963.78
164 [10]Macon County5 - A Public4-155.6115.167.08
165 [12]Dodge County3 - AA1-355.5515.777.74
166 [13]Early County1 - AA3-155.3414.436.61
167 [33]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-555.1616.618.97
168 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA1-255.1513.315.68
169 [14]Fannin County7 - AA5-055.1115.998.41
170 [19]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-155.0714.436.88
171 [15]Washington County3 - AA3-355.0113.676.18
172 [20]Troup2 - AAAA3-354.9715.998.54
173 [10]Aquinas3 - A Private7-054.9417.7210.31
174 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-554.6119.3712.29
175 [21]Jenkins3 - AAAA1-254.5613.646.60
176 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA3-054.5515.048.01
177 [25]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA3-054.4211.344.44
178 [23]Mays6 - AAAA3-354.4115.528.63
179 [34]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-554.3614.057.22
180 [24]North Oconee8 - AAAA2-454.2517.4310.71
181 [16]Temple5 - AA4-253.9212.235.84
182 [22]North Murray6 - AAA2-253.9015.529.14
183 [11]Pelham1 - A Public2-153.9015.158.78
184 [17]Swainsboro2 - AA3-353.7513.667.43
185 [26]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA4-253.7514.838.60
186 [35]Evans3 - AAAAAA4-253.6612.546.41
187 [18]Jeff Davis2 - AA5-053.4113.787.90
188 [27]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA4-153.3315.699.88
189 [19]Jefferson County4 - AA2-253.2212.937.23
190 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private4-252.7411.045.82
191 [20]Heard County5 - AA4-252.6714.849.70
192 [21]Northeast3 - AA3-152.4613.778.83
193 [25]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA1-352.3013.298.51
194 [26]Islands3 - AAAA3-052.0913.939.36
195 [22]Bremen5 - AA4-252.0714.509.96
196 [23]Vidalia2 - AA2-251.9511.507.08
197 [36]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-051.9512.968.54
198 [23]Jackson2 - AAA2-251.9214.5210.13
199 [24]Morgan County4 - AAA3-351.7810.546.28
200 [25]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA6-051.7712.898.64
201 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public4-251.6712.568.41
202 [28]New Manchester6 - AAAAA3-351.5612.668.63
203 [29]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA5-151.4213.119.22
204 [30]Loganville8 - AAAAA2-351.3711.367.51
205 [37]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-351.2916.1912.42
206 [27]Westover1 - AAAA1-150.9411.838.42
207 [26]Douglass5 - AAA0-450.8910.717.35
208 [27]Mary Persons2 - AAA2-450.8913.5910.23
209 [31]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-250.6413.099.98
210 [38]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-250.639.706.60
211 [12]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-350.4911.868.89
212 [39]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA3-350.0912.9510.38
213 [40]Pope6 - AAAAAA2-350.0711.348.79
214 [32]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-050.0610.367.83
215 [13]Holy Innocents5 - A Private2-450.0312.329.82
216 [28]Franklin County8 - AAA5-149.5611.018.97
217 [14]Calvary Day3 - A Private4-349.5412.3310.32
218 [15]Darlington7 - A Private4-249.3511.089.25
219 [33]M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-249.2911.089.31
220 [34]Decatur5 - AAAAA3-049.1510.839.20
221 [24]South Atlanta6 - AA3-349.1511.099.47
222 [25]Worth County1 - AA3-348.9811.109.65
223 [29]North Hall7 - AAA3-348.7513.1911.97
224 [35]Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-448.6610.088.95
225 [41]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †0-148.6310.379.26
226 [13]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public5-048.589.628.56
227 [28]Riverdale5 - AAAA2-248.5710.889.84
228 [16]Stratford Academy1 - A Private3-148.4910.349.37
229 [42]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-448.378.607.75
230 [29]LaGrange2 - AAAA4-248.2912.4011.64
231 [14]Taylor County5 - A Public4-147.8513.8513.52
232 [30]Adairsville6 - AAA3-247.8010.8410.56
233 [26]Union County8 - AA2-247.7911.3411.07
234 [31]Ringgold6 - AAA4-247.6211.8011.71
235 [27]Pepperell7 - AA2-447.3411.7211.91
236 [32]Liberty County3 - AAA2-247.2610.0410.30
237 [43]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA1-447.1810.9011.24
238 [33]Windsor Forest3 - AAA2-147.038.999.49
239 [28]Washington6 - AA3-246.8610.8811.54
240 [36]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA1-446.8610.9711.63
241 [17]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private4-246.859.9510.63
242 [15]Mitchell County1 - A Public1-346.7913.3714.11
243 [41]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA3-246.4812.5113.56
244 [30]Luella5 - AAAA5-146.177.799.14
245 [37]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-345.838.9710.66
246 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-345.518.0810.09
247 [38]Jackson County8 - AAAAA2-345.308.0510.28
248 [29]Lamar County3 - AA3-345.1910.6613.00
249 [16]Marion County5 - A Public3-344.997.7310.27
250 [17]Lanier County2 - A Public3-144.969.2411.80
251 [44]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-444.848.8911.57
252 [34]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-244.717.8410.65
253 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-444.287.9511.20
254 [39]Northview5 - AAAAA1-344.169.6313.00
255 [40]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-644.1311.0714.47
256 [41]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-344.037.9111.40
257 [32]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA1-244.017.0710.58
258 [18]Montgomery County4 - A Public4-143.689.5413.39
259 [45]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-343.676.2010.05
260 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-543.558.8412.82
261 [42]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-143.3410.7314.91
262 [33]Fayette County5 - AAAA4-143.346.8511.04
263 [43]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA2-443.259.3213.60
264 [19]Gordon Lee6 - A Public5-143.2110.6614.97
265 [20]Schley County5 - A Public3-243.187.0111.35
266 [21]Bowdon6 - A Public3-342.857.1611.83
267 [44]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-542.585.3610.30
268 [46]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-442.467.1412.20
269 [30]Model7 - AA3-242.376.0511.21
270 [36]Harlem4 - AAA2-442.199.9115.25
271 [47]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-442.148.1413.53
272 [22]Johnson County4 - A Public4-142.136.9012.29
273 [31]Columbia6 - AA2-142.126.8712.28
274 [23]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public2-342.107.2812.71
275 [48]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-542.098.0213.45
276 [34]Monroe1 - AAAA0-242.067.5713.04
277 [24]Lincoln County8 - A Public3-241.917.4713.09
278 [25]Charlton County2 - A Public3-341.757.9313.71
279 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-341.747.1012.88
280 [26]Atkinson County2 - A Public3-341.437.5313.63
281 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA3-141.428.0114.11
282 [35]Madison County8 - AAAA1-541.415.9812.10
283 [45]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-541.337.0113.21
284 [3]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA3-141.239.1715.47
285 [19]Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-341.207.1813.51
286 [36]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-541.128.0914.50
287 [37]Spalding4 - AAAA0-541.116.8613.27
288 [32]Elbert County8 - AA1-441.077.4113.86
289 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-341.079.4715.93
290 [46]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-340.717.3014.11
291 [49]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-540.708.7615.59
292 [27]Hancock Central7 - A Public3-040.677.3914.24
293 [28]Wheeler County4 - A Public4-240.609.8216.75
294 [43]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-440.577.0914.05
295 [50]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-340.516.4613.47
296 [21]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private3-340.4610.3517.42
297 [38]East Hall8 - AAAA3-140.1910.1617.49
298 [47]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-439.688.3616.20
299 [37]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-339.609.5817.51
300 [33]Chattooga7 - AA1-339.538.0816.07
301 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA1-339.503.7111.74
302 [29]Dooly County4 - A Public0-239.406.7114.83
303 [30]Screven County3 - A Public2-339.387.1015.24
304 [31]Claxton3 - A Public2-339.347.0715.26
305 [49]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-038.925.4614.06
306 [1]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA4-138.797.2515.98
307 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA3-238.705.0913.91
308 [32]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public2-238.508.1117.13
309 [38]Salem5 - AAA †0-138.436.7915.88
310 [39]Pickens7 - AAAA2-438.414.7713.88
311 [2]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA4-138.374.2513.40
312 [39]Hephzibah4 - AAA1-238.346.6515.84
313 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private2-338.168.1717.53
314 [34]Bacon County2 - AA4-238.136.7616.15
315 [51]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-537.796.3816.11
316 [52]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-537.555.0415.01
317 [40]LaFayette6 - AAA2-337.547.9517.94
318 [40]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-237.263.9914.26
319 [33]Manchester5 - A Public1-536.604.3115.23
320 [5]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA1-236.297.5818.81
321 [23]Pacelli4 - A Private4-036.124.0915.49
322 [34]Telfair County4 - A Public3-436.125.3616.77
323 [41]Gilmer7 - AAA3-235.732.9414.74
324 [24]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-235.524.2216.22
325 [41]Shaw2 - AAAA1-435.384.1916.34
326 [35]Monticello3 - AA2-435.305.7117.93
327 [42]Miller Grove6 - AAAA1-234.780.7613.50
328 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private3-334.735.6818.47
329 [42]Pike County2 - AAA0-434.694.0416.87
330 [53]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-533.782.6316.37
331 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA5-133.5910.3224.25
332 [50]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-633.596.2620.20
333 [26]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-333.462.4316.50
334 [43]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-433.262.9817.24
335 [35]Warren County7 - A Public4-233.242.4716.76
336 [6]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA4-033.175.5819.94
337 [43]Redan5 - AAA2-132.954.5419.11
338 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-032.754.1618.94
339 [27]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-532.65-0.5014.37
340 [44]Beach3 - AAA1-232.454.5319.61
341 [36]Laney4 - AA2-332.44-0.3314.76
342 [37]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-432.192.8218.15
343 [45]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-432.072.9518.40
344 [37]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA3-331.840.6116.30
345 [7]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-331.644.5720.46
346 [46]West Hall7 - AAA2-431.421.2317.33
347 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA3-031.404.8520.98
348 [38]Coosa7 - AA3-231.302.7919.02
349 [44]Hampton5 - AAAA1-531.142.2418.63
350 [39]Therrell6 - AA1-431.143.9620.34
351 [51]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †2-031.132.1818.57
352 [9]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-231.083.6820.12
353 [40]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-131.004.4721.00
354 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-330.801.2217.94
355 [41]Southwest3 - AA1-330.592.6119.55
356 [45]McDonough5 - AAAA1-430.571.4618.41
357 [28]Athens Christian8 - A Private4-230.572.2819.23
358 [52]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-630.554.3021.28
359 [46]Rutland4 - AAAA1-430.494.3821.42
360 [38]Trion6 - A Public2-330.454.3321.41
361 [47]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-130.093.5020.93
362 [47]Columbus2 - AAAA1-529.845.7823.47
363 [48]East Jackson8 - AAA1-429.825.6923.39
364 [53]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-229.521.9019.90
365 [54]Grady6 - AAAAA1-529.110.9719.39
366 [54]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-528.743.4522.23
367 [39]Miller County1 - A Public2-428.721.0119.81
368 [42]East Laurens2 - AA2-228.620.3219.23
369 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private2-228.470.9720.03
370 [48]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-528.422.6021.70
371 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-128.35-0.4518.73
372 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-428.262.1621.43
373 [43]Berrien1 - AA2-428.232.9622.26
374 [40]Social Circle8 - A Public2-428.192.4121.75
375 [49]Murray County6 - AAA2-426.851.6522.33
376 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA4-226.79-0.3320.41
377 [41]Terrell County1 - A Public2-225.24-3.3918.90
378 [42]Seminole County1 - A Public2-324.95-1.2921.28
379 [5]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA4-124.340.2623.44
380 [44]Banks County8 - AA1-524.33-1.8621.34
381 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA5-124.06-1.7621.71
382 [45]Gordon Central7 - AA1-423.24-3.2021.08
383 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-522.780.4925.23
384 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-422.60-0.0224.91
385 [43]Treutlen4 - A Public1-422.59-2.2022.73
386 [50]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-322.51-4.8320.19
387 [44]Jenkins County3 - A Public1-522.15-5.5119.86
388 [45]Greenville5 - A Public1-421.740.9026.69
389 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA0-621.41-3.2122.91
390 [46]Towers6 - AA1-121.39-3.9822.16
391 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-321.37-2.2423.91
392 [52]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-521.36-1.4624.70
393 [47]Oglethorpe County4 - AA1-421.06-4.1622.31
394 [48]Dade County7 - AA1-421.042.4528.94
395 [32]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-719.85-3.3024.38
396 [49]Butler4 - AA2-319.69-5.5022.34
397 [33]Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-419.57-4.6723.28
398 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-319.43-3.0525.05
399 [34]Heritage School4 - A Private0-619.42-5.0123.10
400 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA0-518.93-7.3521.24
401 [7]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-317.93-3.1726.43
402 [46]Georgia Military College7 - A Public3-316.99-6.5623.98
403 [53]Savannah3 - AAA0-316.86-4.6726.00
404 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-316.85-3.3927.28
405 [50]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-616.29-7.9623.28
406 [35]Walker7 - A Private1-515.17-6.9825.37
407 [36]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-515.08-2.1530.29
408 [47]Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-415.07-8.2024.25
409 [48]Towns County8 - A Public2-314.57-6.2926.67
410 [50]Josey4 - AA1-314.44-4.9528.14
411 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-613.88-5.9627.68
412 [49]Greene County8 - A Public0-513.14-5.5528.83
413 [50]Portal3 - A Public0-612.88-6.2728.38
414 [51]Spencer2 - AAAA0-612.42-9.9225.19
415 [51]Armuchee6 - A Public2-312.32-11.3023.90
416 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-311.43-7.4228.68
417 [55]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-511.32-7.9028.31
418 [52]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-610.95-5.6330.94
419 [53]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-39.87-7.4030.26
420 [51]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-49.19-7.9030.44
421 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-59.14-6.2032.18
422 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-68.55-12.3726.61
423 [52]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-18.43-9.5529.54
424 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-38.12-7.7531.65
425 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-38.09-9.5629.88
426 [56]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-56.70-7.7333.10
427 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-66.55-7.1533.82
428 [52]McNair6 - AA0-35.76-12.3429.43
429 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA1-2-15.52-16.1925.81
430 [53]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-35.22-11.1831.13
431 [54]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-55.15-7.9934.39
432 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-55.12-8.2734.13
433 [55]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-44.42-7.9035.20
434 [56]Bryan County3 - A Public0-43.69-8.5235.32
435 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-43.60-9.9533.98
436 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †2-50.99-12.0034.54
437 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-5-2.93-13.0237.44
438 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-5-6.18-15.9537.76
439 [59]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †3-4-8.84-24.4731.89
440 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-3-10.09-16.2041.41
441 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-6-10.33-18.9738.89
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-4-14.57-13.0249.08
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-40.61-21.7966.35
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-3-42.85-35.6554.73



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA497.9288.71
21 - AAAAAA490.4685.33
34 - AAAAAAA588.0281.58
41 - AAAAA586.6881.82
58 - AAAAAAA579.6674.12
63 - AAAAAAA677.5973.42
75 - AAAAAAA677.0871.63
82 - AAAAAAA574.6967.76
97 - AAAAA673.8765.06
106 - AAAAAAA771.5767.86
118 - AAAAAA770.7364.05
125 - AAAAAA869.9765.52
135 - AAA769.4663.94
144 - AAAAAA668.1764.62
157 - AAAAAAA767.3753.87
168 - AAA664.6356.40
172 - AAA864.1756.40
184 - AAAAA863.9358.87
191 - AA663.8656.47
203 - AAAA463.6358.69
217 - AAAAAA863.4758.06
222 - AAAAAA763.4156.11
238 - AAAA762.5053.22
245 - AA561.8857.83
256 - AAAA761.4550.80
262 - A Public760.8254.74
272 - AAAAA760.6453.93
288 - A Private560.4549.90
291 - AAAA659.9153.76
306 - AAAAAA958.2449.37
314 - AAAA757.0151.91
321 - AAA555.8441.50
332 - A Private355.5645.52
348 - AA454.2145.69
354 - AAA753.6445.82
363 - AA753.5748.24
373 - A Private453.2649.75
387 - AAAA752.6144.94
393 - AAAAA852.1145.34
402 - AA651.9947.29
418 - AAAAA851.5744.17
427 - A Private550.1242.39
437 - AAA749.6640.19
445 - A Private549.2542.66
453 - AAAAAA448.6342.65
466 - AAA948.6141.67
474 - A Public948.1842.00
485 - AAAAA748.0948.06
492 - AAAA946.8636.70
506 - AA946.0938.17
516 - AAAAA745.4738.94
526 - A Private545.2435.02
535 - A Public844.7736.95
54GISA 4 - AAA444.7134.33
558 - A Public644.5535.42
563 - A Public844.1034.59
577 - AA743.1637.13
584 - A Private441.8735.75
591 - A Private641.4238.11
605 - AAAA740.6635.62
613 - AAA739.1932.36
626 - A Public638.2833.35
634 - AA838.1729.70
64GISA 1 - AA337.2333.83
65GISA 3 - AAA434.8330.72
66GISA 2 - AAA533.3925.11
671 - A Public731.2427.60
68GISA 2 - AA423.6914.31
697 - A Public618.8616.68
70GISA 4 - AA418.0012.19

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 641.7399.2%0.200
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1815.9586.2%0.280
09/25FitzgeraldJefferson County14 - 1222.8893.3%0.291
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1435.2698.3%0.310
09/25CartersvilleCreekside21 - 1822.1492.7%0.323
10/02North ForsythDenmark10 - 209.1074.0%0.334
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3220.7091.5%0.341
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2213.8983.1%0.342
10/16White CountyNorth Hall31 - 3412.6281.0%0.347
09/12LovejoyCarver (Atlanta)27 - 2616.5487.0%0.355
09/18Atkinson CountyTerrell County20 - 1817.9288.7%0.356
09/25Mount Zion (Carroll)Towns County21 - 2016.4586.9%0.357
09/18Jeff DavisBrantley County14 - 630.2797.0%0.360
09/18Southeast BullochTelfair County7 - 206.8668.7%0.361
09/25Houston CountyStatesboro23 - 1822.9693.3%0.361

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
106.6011/06LowndesColquitt County - 4.0461.4%
99.1109/25LowndesLee County38 - 1314.0383.4%
96.5610/09LowndesValdosta33 - 2114.8084.6%
95.3610/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 74.9463.8%
94.9509/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1012.4980.8%
94.5511/13Lee CountyValdosta - 5.9666.5%
93.9109/04ValdostaWarner Robins28 - 250.7052.0%
91.1411/06GraysonBrookwood - 10.7677.5%
89.7310/30Warner RobinsWare County - 7.8471.1%
89.5509/25GraysonArcher26 - 712.3380.5%
88.9809/04NorcrossHillgrove30 - 219.8575.6%
88.7809/05LowndesArcher35 - 2121.9392.6%
87.8209/11Warner RobinsArcher42 - 79.8975.7%
87.8111/20NorcrossArcher - 12.7481.2%
87.0210/02North GwinnettArcher13 - 144.2261.9%

