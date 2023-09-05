Top performances from Week 3

Gainesville expected Gavin Hall to be a difference-maker when the all-state running back transferred from Hebron Christian, and he’s been that. Hall has rushed for 203, 170 and 180 yards.

His touchdowns have been the difference in all three Gainesville victories. He scored 12 points in an eight-point win over Coconut Grove of Florida, 18 points in a 13-point win over Mountain View and 12 points in a 34-26 victory over Marist.

Top five

*Arabia Mountain DE Daniel Ndukwe had five solo tackles, seven assists, one forced fumble, a tackle for a loss, an interception returned for a touchdown and two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in a 27-22 victory over Stephenson. It was Arabia Mountain’s first victory over Stephenson and second over a ranked team.

*Discovery LB/DL Muhammad Alcine caused a strip fumble that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game in a 12-6 victory over Stone Mountain. Alcine scored Discovery’s other touchdown on a 30-yard interception return and had four QB hurries, two solo tackles and three assists.

*Gainesville RB Gavin Hall rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and had six receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 30-22 victory over Coconut Grove, Fla.

*Jenkins County RB/LB Robtravius Coney rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, caught an 83-yard TD pass and had seven tackles and two tackles for losses in a 48-20 victory over East Laurens.

*Vidalia RB Antonio Barron gained for 285 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches, scored on runs of 75, 58 and 72 yards and caught a 40-yard TD pass with 11 seconds left in a 28-22 victory over Pinewood Christian.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas WR Jack Rhodes had 11 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns and kicked an extra point in a 19-17 victory over Savannah Country Day.

*Bethlehem Christian RB Josh Adams rushed for 278 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over Heathwood Hall of South Carolina.

*Calhoun DB Makadan Griffin intercepted three passes in a 28-14 victory over Creekview.

*Carrollton RB Kimauri Farmer rushed for 194 yards on 30 carries and had two short TD receptions in a 33-13 victory over Rome.

*Cass ATH Devin Henderson rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in a 50-7 victory over Drew.

*Cedar Grove QB Elliott Colson was 14-of-23 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-41 loss to Westlake.

*Cherokee Christian LB Mikey Statham had six tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown and caught six passes for 64 yards in a 14-13 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Colquitt County QB Neko Fann was 15-of-24 passing for 269 yards and five touchdowns and threw the 71st TD pass of his career, a school record, in a 40-2 victory over Tift County.

*Dalton RB/DB Adriel Hernandez scored on a run, a two-point conversion and an interception return in a 50-14 victory over Sonoraville.

*Dunwoody DE Luke Cole had five tackles for losses, four sacks and three forced fumbles in a 39-7 victory over Chamblee.

*Flint River Academy WR/DB Sully Jones rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on three carries, caught two passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, had three tackles for losses and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 41-3 victory over Cross Keys.

*Gordon Lee freshman ATH Brayden Stoker rushed for 128 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 80 yards, and caught seven passes for 101 yards in a 44-16 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*Grayson QB Jeff Davis was 20-of-27 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Fort Dorchester, S.C.

*Hawkinsville LB/RB Dagan Mullis scored four touchdowns and made four tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 51-7 victory over Claxton.

*Hebron Christian RB/DB J.T. Hornick had 10 tackles and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 victory over Commerce.

*Jefferson QB Gavin Markey was 10-of-14 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over St. Pius.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) DL Makhi Williams-Lee had six solo tackles, three tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a 24-0 victory over North Clayton.

*Lambert WR Carter Chung had four receptions for two touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Mountain View.

*Lanier Christian WR Shepard Acton had six receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 victory over Hickory, N.C.

*Lanier County QB Drake Wolford passed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 33-3 victory over Sante Fe of Florida.

*Lincoln County LB C.J. Crite had 10 solo tackles, two tackles for losses and three assists in a 28-0 victory over Emanuel County Institute.

*Lithonia freshman QB Caleb Hill was 14-of-23 passing for 325 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 48-20 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Marist RB Jackson Hughes rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and contributed a sack on defense in a 21-7 victory over Savannah Christian.

*Mary Persons RB Duke Watson rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 23-20 victory over Trinity Christian.

*Mill Creek QB Shane Throgmartin was 26-of-29 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Archer.

*Miller Grove QB Amonte Harden rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 33-28 victory over Douglass.

*Model WR Amir Pinkard had four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, forced and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown and made the game-clinching interception in a 27-21 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

*Monroe Area RB Darrion Manuel rushed for 183 yards on 22 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 50-12 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Newton WR Keon Davis had five receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Alcovy.

*North Gwinnett QB Ryan Hall rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 88 yards and a touchdown in a 50-41 victory over Gardendale of Alabama.

*North Cobb DL Kam Cullins had six tackles, two sacks and a tackle for a loss in a 45-28 loss to Buford.

*North Hall RB Tate Ruth rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns while playing with a hand-and-arm cast in a 40-7 victory over Dawson County.

*Northeast RB Nick Woodford rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and threw a TD pass in a 27-20 victory over No. 1 Fitzgerald in Class 2A.

*Oconee County RB Caiden Wood rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 51-14 victory over Putnam County.

*Providence Christian WR Matthew Miller had six receptions for 160 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-10 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Rabun County WR Willie Goodwyn had six catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-20 victory over Adairsville.

*Ridgeland QB Ethan Waters completed 11 of 19 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns and ran eight times for 71 yards and a score in a 63-35 loss at North Murray.

*Riverwood QB Jackson Davis was 14-of-23 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 34-27 victory over North Springs.

*Rome QB Reece Fountain was 30-of-44 passing for 346 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 loss to Carrollton.

*Sandy Creek DB/ATH Corey Hadley had eight tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack in a 39-0 victory over Alexander.

*Sequoyah DB Bretton Darling had 10 solo tackles and five assists in a 14-10 victory over Cedartown.

*South Gwinnett RB Jayshawn Appling rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and caught a 10-yard pass in in 21-12 victory over Dacula.

*Spalding QB Curt Clark rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on three carries and was 6-of-10 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 41-0 over Fayette County.

*St. Andrews RB/DB Amari Cook rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, caught a 51-yard pass, had four tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass in a 36-7 victory over John Paul II of South Carolina.

*Stephens County RB Javin Gordon rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and had 202 total yards in a 32-7 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Swainsboro LB Jerrod Stewart had eight solo tackles and seven assists in a 32-0 victory over Jeff Davis.

*Therrell RB/DB Ahmad Bridges rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown, caught a 30-yard pass, intercepted a pass and had seven tackles in a 54-6 victory over Clarkston.

*Walnut Grove ATH Josh Peart had 106 return yards and a touchdown, caught a 23-yard pass and had three tackles in a 40-0 victory over Chattahoochee County.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in a 53-6 victory over South Cobb.

*Windsor Forest WR/DB Marquis Lonnon had three receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown, four solo tackles, three assists, two sacks and a forced and recovered fumble in a 10-7 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

Lines of distinction

*Bowdon’s offensive line of Zatavien Vilsaint, Zatorien Vilsaint, Phiser Perkins, Jackson Edwards, Jehlin Simons, Malaki Vickers and Stewart Powell blocked for two 200-yard rushers – Jordan Beasley (249) and Kyle McGrinn (209) – in a 42-16 victory over Bremen.

*East Jackson’s offensive line of Nicholas Carpenter, Jackson Gabriel, Corvin Gillespie, Chase Wingfield, Tyquese Gresham, A.J. Smith and Connor McAllister paved the way for 456 total yards - 295 passing, 161 rushing - in a 42-7 victory over West Hall.

*Fannin County’s offensive line of Jacob Green, Case Holloway, Jacob Dye, Baylor Twiggs, Isaac Watkins, Noah Burnette and John Holsonback allowed zero sacks, committed no penalties and produced 319 rushing yards (more than 300 for the second straight game) in a 55-28 victory over Pickens.

*Cartersville’s offensive line of Malachi Tolliver, Jaden Curtis, Luke Surrett, Andrew Medina and Langston Hogg led the Purple Hurricanes’ charge of 316 yards rushing with four rushing touchdowns in a 37-0 victory over Allatoona.

*Hiram’s offensive line of left tackle Jameson Riggs, left guard Christian Dudley, center Travion Thomas, right guard Torrian Edge and right tackle Clinton Richard paved the way for 282 yards rushing and 281 passing (9.1 yards per play) with 16 knockdown blocks and zero sacks allowed in a 52-49 victory over county rival East Paulding, ending a three-game losing streak in the series.

*Jackson County’s offensive line of Cole Jackson, Blake Burge, Wren Skinner, Ethan Mathewson, Lance Holder, Nick Austin and Alonso Ortiz paved the way for 271 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns on 40 carries in a 32-26 double-overtime victory over Central Gwinnett.

*Perry’s offensive line of Jukorin Thomas, Quentin Askin, Xavier Gary, Javari Royal and Jamari Haynes with tight ends Donovan Funsch, Colby Dixon and Jackson Thompson blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Ahmad Gordon (177 three touchdowns) and Decorrian Daniels (158, two touchdowns) in a 54-21 victory over Jones County.

*Richmond Hill’s offensive line of Ashtin Fisher, Brody Miller, Landen Hurst, Thomas Zimbalatti, Cam Jackson, Ho’O Naki, Billy Meadows, Lukas Halstead and Colton Sanchez led the way to 261 rushing yards, or 7.9 per carry, in a 28-7 victory over Jenkins.

