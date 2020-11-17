Top performances from Week 11: Hyatt powers Haralson to historic win

*Greenbrier WR Brayden Collett had eight receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-12 victory over Jackson County. The 272 yards ranks among the 10 highest single-game totals in state history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. His quarterback, Brooks Pangle, was 23-of-39 passing for 462 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 7-yard run.

*Haralson County RB Clay Hyatt rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and scored on a 30-yard fake-field goal reception in a 36-29 victory over No. 2 Callaway. Hyatt also had six tackles at outside linebacker. The win was Haralson’s first over a top-five team in its history.

*Jenkins County RB Brandon Goodman rushed for 351 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries in a 24-0 victory over Screven County. The game put Goodman at 1,238 rushing yards on the season.

*Mount Pisgah Christian QB Coleman Smith was 26-of-33 passing for 410 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-14 victory over King’s Ridge Christian. It was Smith’s second 400-yard passing game of the season and put him at 2,550 for the year, with a state-best 280.2 per game. His top receiver, Nick Speros, had 11 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

*Rabun County QB Gunner Stockton was 22-of-25 passing for 380 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 63-14 victory over Union County. It was Stockton’s third game of six TD passes and two TD runs this season. Four touchdown passes last week went to Adriel Clark.

Best of the rest

*Alexander RB Donovan Hoskins rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 23-22 upset victory over Carrollton.

*Athens Academy sophomore RB Tre Hawkins rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, all in the first half, of a 56-31 victory over George Walton Academy. Hawkins has rushed for 827 yards in only five games.

*Brookstone LB Andrew Newton had 10 tackles, one for a loss, and led a defense that allowed 99 total yards and forced seven three-and-outs in a 9-7 victory over archrival Pacelli.

*Brunswick WR Tyrease Jones had four receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-12 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Buford QB Dylan Wittke was 8-of-10 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Winder-Barrow.

*Cartersville QB Carlos Del Rio, a midseason transfer committed to Florida, made his first start and was 12-of-20 passing for 253 yards and rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries in a 31-14 victory over Calhoun.

*Carver (Atlanta) RB Jarveous Brown rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-20 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian.

*Cedartown WR Jayden Johnson had five receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 victory over Central of Carrollton.

*Charlton County RB Tony Cobb rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Lanier County.

*Chattahoochee WR Jahmal Smith had five receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 loss to Cambridge.

*Chattooga DB/WR Rowan Burdick had eight tackles, recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal and played 129 of 131 snaps in a 28-13 loss to Pepperell.

*Cherokee Bluff WR Shad Dabney had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 41-24 victory over Dawson County.

*Chestatee WR Hunter Fouche had five receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-20 loss to Flowery Branch.

*Collins Hill WR Travis Hunter had 14 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-17 victory over Mill Creek.

*Columbus QB J.P. Powell passed for three touchdowns and scored three in a 63-14 victory over Kendrick. Powell passed for 185 yards.

*Creekside DL Lenorris Robinson had two sacks, three other tackles for losses, three other solo tackles and a forced fumble in a 21-12 victory over Jonesboro.

*Crisp County LB Preston Lavant had eight solo tackles, two for losses, in a 24-7 victory over Central of Macon.

*Dacula RB Kyle Efford rushed for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a 20-16 victory over Central Gwinnett. Efford has 1,010 yards rushing on the season.

*Dade County LB/RB Cody Williams had 20 solo tackles, two for losses, forced three fumbles and caught three passes for 22 yards in a 35-32 loss to Gordon Central.

*Dalton RB Maurice Howard rushed for 141 yards on 20 carries in a 27-15 victory over Paulding County.

*Eagle’s Landing Christian QB/P Philip Massengale rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 5-yard pass, averaged 48.0 yards on three punts and was named homecoming king in a 34-14 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Effingham County QB Zach Garcia was 26-of-41 passing for 337 yards for four touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 35-33 loss to Statesboro.

*Fayette County RB/LB Shaquille Ancrum had 107 yards rushing on 16 carries, scored a touchdown and made eight tackles, one for a loss, in a 21-0 victory over Luella.

*Forsyth Central DE Ricky Stever had nine tackles, two sacks and two QB pressures and forced a fumble in a 21-7 victory over Etowah.

*Gordon Lee RB Cade Peterson had eight carries for 194 yards and scored on runs of 90 and 44 yards in a 49-14 victory over Armuchee. The win secured the first home playoff game for the Trojans since 2007.

*Greater Atlanta Christian QB Deymon Fleming was 15-of-19 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns in a 20-13 victory over Holy Innocents'.

*Hancock Central RB Keveon Robbins rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 32-8 region-clinching victory over Wilkinson County. Robbins has rushed for 709 yards in his team’s five games, all victories.

*Hapeville Charter LB Xavier Carter had five solo tackles and two sacks in a 12-10 victory over Stephenson.

*Haralson County DE Riley Bell had 11 tackles and two sacks and forced and recovered a fumble in a 36-29 victory over Callaway.

*Hardaway DE Mykel Williams had 12 tackles and three sacks and caught a 25-yard pass in a 34-21 loss to Carver of Columbus.

*Heard County LB Tyler Lasseter had two sacks and 16 tackles, three for losses, in a 21-14 victory over Bremen.

*Hephzibah QB Marshall Chambers was 8-of-10 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-27 victory over Harlem.

*Jackson County RB Tre Ransom rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries in a 26-14 loss to Greenbrier.

*Kell WR Jamal Hill had six receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 victory over Sprayberry.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe RB Jacob Brown rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 38-35 loss to Murray County. Injured the first three games, Brown has rushed for 1,113 yards over the last six contests.

*Lowndes WR Dominique Marshall had five receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a 28-21 victory over Camden County.

*Monroe Area WR/DB Mason Byron had 18 tackles and an interception and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-10 victory over Franklin County.

*North Cobb MLB Jadyn Walker made 10 tackles, had two interceptions that led to scores and broke up a pass in a 28-26 region-clinching victory over Marietta.

*Ola LB Chris Ramos had four solo tackles, four assists, 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss in a 31-0 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Peach County QB Christian Martin was 15-of-19 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-7 victory over Upson-Lee.

*Perry DB Jakhius Jackson had seven tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted a pass in a 21-14 victory over Howard.

*Putnam County QB Gerald Kilgore passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and WR Jalon Kilgore had 117 yards receiving and three touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Josey.

*Richmond Hill RB Ashaud Roberson rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and caught a 38-yard pass in a 55-7 victory over South Effingham.

*Ringgold RB Kori Dumas rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries and caught 10 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-23 loss to Sonoraville.

*Sonoraville WR/DB Brant Bryant had four receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and had 11 tackles in a 26-23 victory over Ringgold.

*South Forsyth QB Kyle Durham was 9-of-12 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns, all in one half, of a 52-7 victory over North Forsyth.

*Stratford Academy WB Ben Jamison rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, threw a 50-yard pass, had seven tackles and broke up a pass in a 21-18 victory over First Presbyterian.

*Thomasville QB Ronnie Baker was 9-of-12 passing for 229 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 23 yards – all in the first half – of a 68-12 victory over Berrien. WR/DB Joe Williams had three receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns, blocked a punt and had six tackles, also playing just the first half.

*Towns County DL Jake McGaggart had six tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and four QB hurries in a 34-27 loss to Social Circle.

*Upson-Lee RB Milique Smith had 131 yards rushing on 22 carries in a 36-7 loss to Peach County.

*Vidalia QB Bryce Davis ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, passed for 94 yards and averaged 36.8 yards per punt in a 20-14 region-clinching victory over Bacon County.

*Ware County RB Cartavious Norton, in his first game back from a broken collarbone suffered in the first game, rushed for 181 yards in a 42-14 victory over Veterans.

*Washington County RB Malyk Walker rushed for 216 yards on 21 carries in a 35-16 loss to Dodge County.

*Wesleyan WR/DB Wyatt Hodges had 10 tackles, four for losses, and two receptions for 47 yards in a 20-13 victory over Holy Innocents'.

*West Forsyth freshman RB Ryder Stewart had 161 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, on 17 touches in a 42-27 victory over Lambert.

*Westlake QB R.J. Johnson was 17-of-18 passing for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-0 victory over Lovejoy.

Lines of distinction

*Adairsville’s offensive line of Dave Adams, Mason Cash, Brandon Ellerbe, Caleb Kidd and Bobby Campbell paved the way for 504 total yards – 377 rushing, 127 passing – in a 42-35 victory over North Murray.

*Dodge County’s offensive line of Clay Lee, Chanler Neill, Jarred Frost, Cameron Gooch, Lane Poole and Davis Marchant cleared paths for two 100-yard rushers - Daylon Gordon (216) and Mikhail Carr (100) - in a 35-16 victory over Washington County.

*Early County’s offensive line of Ryan Bright, Jennings Allred, Garrett Roland, Jaquan Wright, Darreonta Jackson and Larry McKinnie cleared the path for Ladarious Cesar’s 256-yard rushing effort in a 53-28 victory over Worth County. Early rushed for 460 yards and added 58 more passing.

*Lakeview Academy’s offensive line of Christian Haynes, Tanner Allen, Parker Allen, Stuart Daniel, Hamil Owens and Jack Williams paved the way for 405 rushing yards and 519 total yards in a 59-27 victory over St. Francis that clinched the Gainesville private school’s first playoff berth. RB Ben Puckett rushed for 205 yards, and QB Jesse Whiting rushed for 167 and four TDs.

*Milton’s offensive line of Cam Dye, Gilles Tchio, Elliott Meyer, Alvin Johnson and Mo Cooper blocked for 333 rushing yards and Jordan’s 204-yard, four-touchdown effort in a 52-21 victory over Woodstock. Devin Farrell passed for 218 yards.

*Montgomery County’s offensive line of Andrew Weeks, Mason Scott, Jacob Carpenter, Ethan Price, Taliek Jackson and Rome Thornton paved the way for 395 yards rushing and six touchdowns in a playoff-clinching 40-8 victory over Wheeler County. Running for 100 yards or more were RB Brandon Denmark (104) and QB Bo Davidson (112).

*Morgan County’s offensive line of Gavyn Lewis, Jarrell Brown, Donovan Caswell, Jonathon Nash and Criston Foster with tight ends Key Malone and Antavious Elder and fullback Braxton Harris. They paved the way for 327 yards rushing on 36 attempts and 420 total yards in a 41-21 playoff-clinching victory over Burke County, an 11-point favorite. Kobridgette Lumpkin rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns, and Morgan County went over 300 yards as a team for the second consecutive game and surpassed 2,000 yards rushing on the season.

*Murray County’s offensive line of Drew Johnson, Colby Gonzalez, Cristian Barbour, Gabriel Mena and Gonzalo Mena helped put up 455 yards of total offense, including 367 rushing on 45 carries, in a 38-35 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. QB Kaleb Jones rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

*Social Circle’s offensive line of Jackson Austin, Mikey Holmes, Chris Shuck, Sean Poe and J.D. Duval cleared the way to 402 yards of total offense in a 34-27 victory over Towns County. Logan Cross passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and Amarion Russell had 166 yards from scrimmage.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.