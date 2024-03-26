Top boys teams represented in national poll

McIntosh (13-0, 3-0)

--- Ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and No. 4 in the MaxPreps poll. The Chiefs are coming off a 2-0 victory over Harris County Monday and will play host to Drew Tuesday for an Area 3-5A match.

Johns Creek (13-0-1, 5-0)

-- Ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and No. 5 in the MaxPreps poll. Senior Liam Dueve leads the Gladiators with 20 goals and senior Julien Seher adds 10 goals. Johns Creek travels to Roswell Tuesday for an Area 7-6A match.

Hillgrove (14-1, 5-0)

-- The Hawks are ranked No. 4 in Class 7A and No. 7 in the MaxPreps poll. Hillgrove will host McEachern (2-8-2, 0-5) Tuesday before traveling to Harrison (7-6, 4-2) Friday.

Lambert (11-1-1, 3-1)

-- The Longhorns are ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and No. 8 in the MaxPreps poll. Lambert is coming off 4-1 victory over Class 7A No. 5 Milton Friday and will travel to St. Pius X (9-5, 4-2) Tuesday.

Veterans (14-1, 8-1)

-- The Warhawks are ranked No. 10 in Class 6A and No. 12 in the MaxPreps poll. Senior Carter Morningstar leads the team with 17 goals while sophomore David Drake adds 12 goals. Veterans is coming off a 3-3 (4-2 PK’s) victory over Thomas County Central Monday and will travel to Lee County Thursday.

South Forsyth (11-1-1, 4-0)

The War Eagles are ranked atop Class 7A and ranked No. 14 in the MaxPreps poll. South Forsyth is coming off a 3-2 victory over Denmark Friday and travels to 7A No. 5 Milton Thursday. Sophomore Ethan Elmore leads with 10 goals while senior Nolan Williams adds 6 goals and junior Landon Dennis has five goals.

Clarke Central (13-0-1, 5-0)

The Gladiators are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A and No. 15 in the MaxPreps poll. Clarke Central is coming off a 3-1 victory over Class 5A No. 10 Jefferson Friday and travel to North Oconee Tuesday before closing out the regular season against Winder-Barrow Friday.

North Forsyth (13-0, 10-0)

The Raiders are ranked No. 7 in Class 6A and No. 17 in the MaxPreps poll. North Forsyth is coming off a 5-1 victory over Lanier Friday and travels to Pinecrest Academy Tuesday.

Milton (10-2, 2-2)

The Eagles are ranked No. 5 in Class 7A and No. 20 in the MaxPreps poll. Milton is coming off a 4-1 loss to No. 2 Lambert Friday and will host top-ranked South Forsyth Thursday.

See the Week 6 boys rankings below.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Lambert

3. Discovery

4. Hillgrove

5. Milton

6. Grayson

7. Pebblebrook

8. Archer

9. Collins Hill

10. Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Johns Creek

3. North Atlanta

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Lassiter

6. Sprayberry

7. North Forsyth

8. Sequoyah

9. Marist

10. Veterans

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Clarke Central

3. Dalton

4. Cass

5. Centennial

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Woodland-Cartersville

9. Chattahoochee

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Cedar Shoals

4. Whitewater

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Druid Hills

7. East Hall

8. Pace Academy

9. Chestatee

10. Clarkston

Class 3A

1. Savannah Country Day

2. Columbus

3. Wesleyan

4. Hebron Christian

5. Oconee County

6. Bremen

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Pike County

9. Richmond Academy

10. Peach County

Class 2A

1. Union County

2. Model

3. Toombs County

4. Walker

5. Tattnall County

6. Jeff Davis

7. Pierce County

8. Callaway

9. Putnam County

10. Gordon Central

Class A Division I

1. Atlanta International

2. Tallulah Falls

3. Paideia

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dalton Academy

6. East Laurens

7. Metter

8. Mount Vernon

9. Rabun County

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Dooly County

5. Aquinas

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Christian Heritage

8. Macon County

9. Portal

10. Lincoln County