Top Atlanta-area performances from Week 1 of the HS football season

*Creekside LB Khary Morrow had two sacks, two other tackles for losses and two interceptions in a 16-6 loss to Rome.

*Duluth LB DeMarco Ward had 12 tackles, two for losses, and broke up a pass in a 35-0 victory over M.L. King.

*Dunwoody DE Luke Cole had 11 tackles, two sacks, one other tackle for a loss, two forced fumbles and a blocked extra point in a 21-9 victory over North Springs.

*Eagle’s Landing Christian RB Brandon Hood rushed for 204 yards on 32 carries and scored the winning two-point conversion in a 50-49 victory over Brentwood of Tennessee.

*Fellowship Christian QB Caleb McMickle passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, scored a touchdown and threw a two-point conversion in a 21-18 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian.

*Hampton QB Conner Tolley was 13-of-19 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 34-0 victory over Tri-Cities.

*Hebron Christian QB Gavin Hall rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 63-13 victory over Chestatee.

*Heritage-Newnan LB Braxtyn Davies had four tackles for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 72-0 victory over St. Mary’s Academy.

*Jonesboro WR Devon Rainey had four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-13 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

*Kell QB Bryce Clavon was 14-of-24 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-23 victory over Cherokee Bluff.

*Kennesaw Mountain RB Tyshon Jenkins rushed for 181 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 26-25 victory over Cass.

*Lakeside-Atlanta RB Jordan Wade rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries in a 20-6 victory over Berkmar.

*Meadowcreek RB Jordan Louie rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and had four receptions for 48 yards in a 34-12 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

*Mill Creek WR Makhail Wood had eight catches for 171 yards and a 21-yard game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in a 44-41 victory over Walton.

*Newnan QB James Paige passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards in a 38-27 loss to Sandy Creek.

*North Atlanta QB Trey Lennon was 12-of-17 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 31-27 victory over North Forsyth.

*North Gwinnett QB Ryan Hall, making his first start, was 12-of-18 passing for 237 yards and rushed for 85 yards in a 32-20 victory over McEachern.

*Ola WR Omar Mathis had five receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-18 victory over Griffin.

*Peachtree Ridge DB Caleb Yu returned two blocked punts for touchdowns, one that he blocked, and had five tackles, two for losses, in a 60-0 victory over Seckinger.

*South Forsyth NT Chris Brown had three tackles for losses and a sack, eight tackles total, in a 28-0 victory over Lanier.

*South Gwinnett WR/DE A.J. Pigford had six receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown, seven tackles, three sacks and another tackle for a loss in a 49-18 victory over Pebblebrook.

*South Paulding RB Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 28-20 victory over Harrison.

*St. Francis DE Caleb Bell had four sacks, two other tackles for losses, four QB pressures and a forced fumble in a 35-0 victory over Providence Christian.

*Tucker RB Jordan McCoy rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a 45-14 victory over Miller Grove.

*Woodward Academy CB Sam Reese had seven tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions, one returned 31-yards for a touchdown, in a 37-19 victory over Trinity Christian.