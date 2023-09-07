Top 10 games of Week 4

Gainesville at Clarke Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Billy Henderson Stadium/Death Valley, Athens

Records, rankings: Gainesville is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class 6A; Clarke Central is 2-0 and No. 9 in 5A.

Last meeting: Gainesville won 43-20 in 2022.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: Gainesville, ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 2013, leads this series 9-4, and this is the first time the two northeast Georgia teams have met when both were ranked since 1970, when Clarke Central opened. (Old Athens High played Gainesville 53 times dating to 1913). In the 2022 game, Gainesville’s Baxter Wright was 15-of-24 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns, two to Sky Niblett. Both players return, and they’ve been joined by Gavin Hall, who has 705 yards from scrimmage (553 rushing, 152 receiving) on 74 touches. Clarke Central’s Cory Watkins Jr. has rushed for 215 yards (vs. Cedar Shoals) and 141 yards (vs. Oconee County) in the Gladiators’ two games. Clarke’s best all-around player is MLB/RB Kendrick Curry, who has rushed for 144 yards. OL/DL Nick Paul, a three-year starter, is another good two-way player.

Lee County at Colquitt County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Lee County is 3-0 and No. 4 in Class 6A; Colquitt County is 3-0 and No. 2 in 7A.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 48-27 in 2022.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: Lee County has been in GHSF Daily’s rankings for 100 consecutive weeks, and Colquitt County has been in 95 straight weeks. Those are the longest steaks for any two teams that play each other this season. In the 2022 game, Colquitt finished with 569 total yards and scored 27 consecutive points after Lee pulled within 21-20 midway in the third quarter. Neko Fann was 16-of-23 passing for 236 yards. Landen Thomas had five receptions for 148 yards. Both players are back, as is Ny Carr, a five-star wide receiver committed to Georgia. Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah rushed for 202 yards and had 46 receiving yards in the 2022 game. He’s back too. The blue-chip running back has run for 321 yards on 32 carries this season. Devin Collier, who has committed to Georgia Southern, has rushed for 176 and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. The only close game that either team has played was Lee’s 26-19 victory over Warner Robins, which Lee trailed 16-7 at halftime. Kromah rushed for 168 yards. Colquitt County is 11-0 all-time against Lee County, but they’ve played only the one time since Lee’s rankings streak began in 2016.

Milton at Roswell

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Ray Manus Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Milton is 1-1 and No. 8 in Class 7A; Roswell is 3-0 and No. 5 in 6A.

Last meeting: Milton won 14-7 in 2022.

Watch the game: On television on WPCH Peachtree TV (Atlanta) and online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: These are north Fulton County’s oldest schools and best teams. In the 2022 game, Roswell led in first downs 25-11 and total yards 464-244 but failed to score on its final eight drives, six that went into Milton territory, the last one to the 4-yard line ending in an incomplete pass. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 127 yards. He returns, as does K.J. Smith, who was injured in the 2022 game and missed the final drives. He’s thrown for 628 yards and 13 touchdowns playing mostly just the first half of three games. Milton has a good quarterback, too. Luke Nickel, a sophomore then, was 16-of-24 passing for 173 yards and rushed for 32 yards in the 2022 win. A junior, he is committed to Miami. Milton’s loss came two weeks ago against Western of Davie, Fla. Milton led 271-170 in total yards and had a 19-yard TD run called back for holding in the fourth quarter. Roswell holds a 38-29-1 lead in the series, which began in 1950.

Northeast at Carver (Columbus)

When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Odis Spencer Stadium, Columbus

Records, rankings: Northeast is 1-1 and No. 5 in Class 2A; Carver is 2-0 and No. 9 in 3A.

Last meeting: Northeast won 26-8 in 2022.

Things to know: Beating Carver, ranked No. 2 when the teams met last season, was Northeast’s best win in history until last week’s win against No. 1 Fitzgerald, and it might still be tops given that Carver went on to reach the Class 3A quarterfinals. Nick Woodford rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, and Northeast held Carver to 203 total yards. Woodford finished with 2,727 yards last season and punished Fitzgerald last week for another 226. Carver hasn’t been tested this season. The Tigers have beaten Hardaway (47-0) and Spencer (21-0), then had an off week to scout Northeast. Sophomore QB Matthew Mungin is 18-of-24 passing for 341 yards. Kobe Caslin, another sophomore, rushed for 116 yards in the opener and caught a 74-yard TD pass in game two. Deonte Childs rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries last week. Carver leads 3A in fewest points allowed per game (3.0).

Prince Avenue at Monroe Area

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Purple Pit, Monroe

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class A Division I; Monroe Area is 3-0 and No. 7 in 3A.

Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 29-20 in 2022.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: In the 2022 game, the first between the two teams, Aaron Philo was 20-of-37 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice, and the 29 points were Prince Avenue’s lowest of the season. Philo, now committed to Georgia Tech, is back. He has thrown for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns in three blowout games and went over 10,000 yards for his career last week. Prince Avenue has beaten three ranked teams while averaging 45.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Monroe Area is allowing 4.0 points per game and shut out Loganville and Cedar Shoals. Monroe Area lost to Loganville 45-39 last season and was 0-6 when allowing more than 20 points, 6-0 when allowing fewer. Monroe Area’s main offensive weapon is Darrion Manual, who has rushed for 519 yards, at least 100 in every game. QB Dylan Hamby has rushed for 170 yards and passed for 251.

Sandy Creek at East Coweta

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Garland-Shoemake Memorial Stadium, Sharpsburg

Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 3-0 and No. 3 in Class 3A; East Coweta is 3-0 and unranked in 7A.

Last meeting: East Coweta won 23-20 in 2022.

Things to know: In the 2022 game, Sandy Creek missed a field goal that might’ve won the game in regulation, then another to tie in overtime, while East Coweta’s Brock Beldon made three field goals. Beldon, also a good punter, is back, though most of the Indians’ backfield and receivers are new. That includes QB Cohen Peeples, who has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Seth Gritton had 138 receiving yards against Newnan. Deshun Horsley had 125 against Starr’s Mill. Sandy Creek was thought to be rebuilding after its Class 3A championship, but the Patriots’ average margin of victory is 31 points compared to 23 last season against the same three opponents. New starting QB Dalen Penson has rushed for 414 yards and passed for 372 with 10 total touchdowns. Amari Latimer has rushed for 477 yards. These teams have a common opponent, Newnan. Sandy Creek won 44-24. East Coweta won 35-7.

Ware County at Benedictine

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Savannah

Records, rankings: Ware County is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class 5A; Benedictine is 3-0 and No. 1 in 4A.

Last meeting: Ware County won 14-10 in 2022.

Watch the game: On television on WSAV-CW (Savannah).

Things to know: In what’s got to be the best 3-year-old rivalry in the state, Ware County has won two of the three games. Adding spice to this one, it will be the 28th meeting in GHSA history between reigning state champions. These teams have won three state titles and 21 playoff games since this rivalry took hold in 2020. In the 2022 game, Dae’jeaun Dennis rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries, and Ware held Benedictine to nine first downs and forced three turnovers. Benedictine won the 2021 game 49-42. Dennis, a 1,300-yard rusher last season, is back, and he’s joined by RJ. Boyd, the team leader this season with 244 rushing yards. They’re among the best RB combos in the state. New QB Luke Hooks has thrown for 408 yards. Benedictine struggled a bit last week to shake loose of Westminster, winning 27-14 but not in the clear until late in the fourth quarter. Luke Kromenhoek, an AJC Super 11 committed to Florida State, was 11-of-22 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown. Kromenhoek has 142 yards rushing, second on the team to Nasir Samuel’s 147. Benedictine coach Danny Britt said finding more playmakers was a goal of the early season.

Warner Robins at Valdosta

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Warner Robins is 1-1 and No. 2 in Class 5A; Valdosta is 2-1 and unranked in 7A.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 25-0 in 2022.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: Valdosta held Warner Robins to 78 total yards in the 2022 game and became the first team to shut out the Demons since 2017. DL Eric Brantley, who is committed to Colorado, had four tackles for losses. He has 12 this season despite fears he’d be slowed by a gunshot wound suffered in the offseason. Shakevious Wright has rushed for 373 yards. Prince Jean, a sophomore, has 196 yards rushing (11.5 ypc) and 97 receiving and sometimes plays quarterback. Valdosta’s loss came against Massillon of Ohio 28-17 in a road opener. Warner Robins is coming off a 39-35 victory over crosstown rival Northside. QB Judd Anderson, a transfer who starred for Jones County the previous Friday night, came off the bench and was 14-of-22 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson is committed to Miami.

Wayne County at Appling County

When, where: 7 p.m. today, Jimmy Swain Stadium, Baxley

Records, rankings: Wayne County is 2-0 and No. 5 in Class 4A; Appling County is 1-1 and No. 2 in 2A.

Last meeting: Wayne County won 7-0 in 2022.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: Wayne County’s 2022 victory in this game was pivotal in what turned out to be a huge turnaround from the 0-9 finish of 2021. The Yellow Jackets went 10-3 in coach Jaybo Shaw’s first season. Against Appling, Wayne had two goal-line stands, one in the final minutes after Appling had a first-and-goal at the 5. Wayne County has beaten Bradwell Institute (49-20) and Brooks County (14-0) this season. Matthew Fuller, who is committed to South Carolina, has rushed for 291 and 261 yards. Appling County opened with a 20-17 loss to No. 1 Ware County of Class 5A, keeping things close despite four turnovers. The next week, Appling beat Aiken (S.C.) 54-13. Jamarion Williams rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Dayson Griffis was a preseason all-state quarterback. Appling County leads 32-20-1 in the series that began in 1952. This year’s game was scheduled for last week but postponed because of the effects of Hurricane Idalia since both teams had an off week.

Woodward Academy at Marist

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hughes Spalding Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Woodward Academy is 1-1 and No. 7 in Class 6A; Marist is 2-1 and No. 9 in 6A.

Last meeting: Woodward Academy won 28-21 in 2022.

Watch the game: Online at NFHS Network.

Things to know: Marist leads 28-25-1 in a series that began in 1922. Both have been ranked for each of the past seven meetings, all since 2015. In the 2022 game, Woodward was 17-of-21 passing for 241 yards, with 121 going to Ben Grice, who is back. He’s committed to Wake Forest. Woodward has used three quarterbacks this season and thrown for 583 yards in two games, and Brice has had games of 154 and 133 yards, but Woodward’s run game has struggled. Marist has been good at the run/stop-the-run game. In victories over Pike Road (Ala.) and Savannah Christian, Marist opponents have 16 rushing yards on 50 carries. Marist is averaging 230 yards rushing and 48 passing. In the ‘22 game, Woodward held Marist to 66 yards rushing. Marist’s loss this season came to Gainesville, Georgia’s No. 1 Class 6A team. Woodward’s loss came to McCallie, Tennessee’s No. 2 team in all classes, according to MaxPreps.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.