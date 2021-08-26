Top 10 games of Week 2

Bleckley County at Wilcox County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donnie Clack Stadium, Rochelle

Records, rankings: Bleckley County is 1-0 and No. 6 in Class 2A; Wilcox County is 0-0 and No. 7 in A Public.

Last meeting: Wilcox County won 21-20 in 2020.

Things to know: Wilcox County won last year’s game when Abe Stowe threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt McAdoo on a fourth-and-15 with 25 seconds remaining, then scored the two-point conversion. McAdoo, who had four receptions for 118 yards, is now at Mars Hill University, but Stowe is back for his junior season. He was named honorable mention all-state by the AJC last year and was selected to the 2021 Class A Public preseason all-state team by GHSF Daily. Wilcox County is coming off back-to-back 9-3 seasons. Bleckley County recovered from the loss by winning its next five games and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. Last year’s team was led by OL Amarius Mims, the state’s consensus No. 1 prospect who’s now at Georgia. The Royals opened the 2021 season with a 21-14 victory over West Laurens. T.J. Mays broke a 14-14 tie with a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Jahvon Butler rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, and James Teston passed for 114 yards and a TD. The Royals held West Laurens to 102 total yards.

Fitzgerald at Irwin County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buddy Nobles Stadium, Ocilla

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 0-0 and No. 3 in Class 2A; Irwin County is 0-0 and No. 1 in A Public.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 21-6 in 2020.

Things to know: Fitzgerald has reached the Class 2A championship game three of the past six seasons, including last year, but still chases its first state title since 1948. Irwin County, a state finalist six of the past seven seasons, is the two-time defending Class A Public champion. Fitzgerald is 18-2-1 against Irwin County this century, but Irwin won in 2018 and 2019, redefining this rivalry between schools just 11 miles apart in South Georgia. Both teams sent their best 2020 players to Kennesaw State (Fitzgerald’s Chance Gamble and Irwin’s Gabe and Garland Benyard), but both also returned a good nucleus. Fitzgerald brings back six of its 15 all-region players. One is LB E.J. Lightsey, Fitzgerald’s best defensive prospect this century. Another is OL/DL Xavier Walker. Irwin returns five starters on each side. QB Cody Soliday in 2020 passed for 1,908 yards and 23 touchdowns, both school records. LB Nemo McCoy, TE Eli Roberts and OL Noah Brown are preseason all-state picks.

Marist at Blessed Trinity

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blessed Trinity Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Marist is 0-0 and No. 3 in Class 4A; Blessed Trinity is 1-0 and No. 1 in 5A.

Last meeting: Blessed Trinity won 33-30 in 2019.

Things to know: Marist coach Alan Chadwick can become the 35th coach in U.S. history, second in Georgia, to win 400 games. He stands at 399-73. He’s 1-4 against Blessed Trinity, all five decided by three points or fewer except one, which went to overtime. The 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19. Marist returns only about six starters from its undefeated Class 4A championship team. The two best are probably OT Steven Nahmias, a rare Marist four-year starter, and RB/LB/DE Andrew Mannelly. PK Dawson Jones and WR/RET Chandler Heath spark Marist’s outstanding special teams. Blessed Trinity has lost only three games over four seasons and made the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2020 after three 4A titles. Justice Haynes, a junior four-star prospect, rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Blessed Trinity’s 34-6 opening victory over Woodland of Stockbridge. Kieran Davis had two sacks and returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown.

McEachern at Grayson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grayson Community Stadium, Grayson

Records, rankings: McEachern is 1-0 and unranked in Class 7A; Grayson is 0-1 and unranked in 7A.

Last meeting: Grayson won 55-21 in 2020.

Things to know: Grayson, the defending Class 7A champion, lost to Creekside of Class 5A 19-14 last week. Grayson committed two devastating fumbles, one returned 100 yards for a touchdown, the other setting up a short drive for the winning touchdown in the final three minutes. Grayson managed only 169 yards of total offense. The defense, led by DB Michael Dougherty (four-star recruit) and DB Mumu Bin-Wahad (West Virginia), is talented but young, with four sophomores and a freshman in the rotation last week. McEachern, which free fell to 4-6 last season after a 12-1 finish, was encouraged by its 53-20 rout of Kell. Kaleb Webb had six receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 86 yards for another touchdown. Bryce Archie, a Coastal Carolina commit, passed for 181 yards. Grayson is 5-0 all-time against McEachern.

Milton at North Cobb

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Emory Sewell Stadium, Kennesaw

Records, rankings: Milton is 1-0 and No. 1 in Class 7A; North Cobb is 0-1 and No. 6 in 7A.

Last meeting: North Cobb won 17-14 in 1991.

Things to know: Both teams have five players in 247Sports’ top 100 senior prospects in Georgia, making this the most star-studded Class 7A game this year. They are North Cobb’s Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Denylon Morrissette, Sam M’bake, Andrew Stewart and Joshua Josephs and Milton’s Jack Nickel, Mo Clipper, Jordan McDonald, Devin Farrell and Brandon Best. McDonald, injured in the 45-0 win over Hapeville Charter, is questionable. Milton star DL Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton is out again with an injury. DE A.J. Crawford had a monster game of 4.5 tackles behind the line for 25 lost yards against Hapeville. North Cobb’s most valuable player is a junior, QB Malachi Singleton. He was 19-of-30 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in North Cobb’s 35-27 loss to Buford, the No. 1 team in Class 6A. These teams first played in 1966 but last met in 1991.

Norcross at Mill Creek

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Markham Field at Mill Creek Community Stadium, Hochston

Records, rankings: Norcross is 1-0 and No. 7 in Class 7A; Mill Creek is 1-0 and No. 5 in 7A.

Last meeting: Norcross won 23-20 in 2020.

Things to know: Norcross coach Keith Maloof picked up his 200th career victory in a 42-30 win over Hillgrove 42-30 last week. Norcross trailed 10-7 early in the second quarter but scored three unanswered touchdowns to seize control. Christian Williams rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Javan Brown passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns. LB Zakye Barker, a preseason all-state selection and three-star prospect, has committed to East Carolina. The Blue Devils have won 15 consecutive regular-season games. Mill Creek’s 5-6 record in 2020 was its first losing season since 2006, but the Hawks opened 2021 strong with a 43-10 victory over Parkview last week in the Corky Kell Classic. Hayden Clark was 14-of-24 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and Donovan Journey scored touchdowns on runs of 10 and 2 yards. The Hawks held Parkview to minus-20 yards rushing on 21 carries. DB Caleb Downs, a preseason all-state pick, is a four-star prospect who’s rated as the No. 3 player in Georgia among juniors.

Peach County at Northside (W.R.)

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Peach County is 0-1 and No. 3 in Class 3A; Northside is 1-0 and unranked in 6A.

Last meeting: Northside won 14-7 in 2020.

Things to know: The victory in last year’s game gave Northside a 12-5 lead in the series, although Peach County had won the previous two meetings. Peach County opened the season last week with a 42-23 loss to Central of Phenix City, the No. 5-ranked team in Alabama’s Class 7A. Christian Martin and E.J. Colson combined for 210 passing yards and Peach finished with 407 total yards but gave up more than 500. Senior Quentel Jones, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive lineman, has 22 offers, including Miami, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Northside defeated Veterans 48-7 last week. The game was tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, but Northside scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half and added three more scores in the third quarter to pull away. Cameran Brown passed for 118 yards, Micah Thurman ran for 63 yards, and Centavious Lowe had 108 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions. Peach County went 9-2 and reached the quarterfinals last season. Northside was 5-6 in its first season under coach Chad Alligood.

Troup at Callaway

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Troup is 1-0 and unranked in Class 4A; Callaway is 1-0 and No. 1 in 2A.

Last meeting: Callaway won 27-7 in 2020.

Things to know: These Troup County rivals are coming off dramatic victories in Week 1. Troup got a 3-yard touchdown pass from Taeo Todd to Presley McDaniel on a fourth-and-goal play in the fourth quarter and later got an interception to stop Harris County’s final drive in a 28-21 victory. Todd, a sophomore, ran for 141 yards, passed for 120 yards and had three combined touchdowns. He rushed for 1,457 yards last season. Callaway scored nine points in the final two seconds last week for a 30-21 victory over Opelika, the No. 4 team in Alabama’s Class 6A. Blake Eubanks’ 42-yard field goal broke a 21-21 tie with two seconds left, then Callaway recovered a fumble in the end zone to end the game after Opelika tried to lateral on the kickoff. Cavaliers QB Deshun Coleman was 15-of-24 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Callaway graduated four all-state players – LB LaQuize Gilbert (the 2A defensive player of the year), RB Charlie Dixon, DB Jalin Shepard and QB Demetrius Coleman – but remains the No. 1 team after winning its first state title in 2020.

Westlake at Colquitt County

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Westlake is 1-0 and No. 3 in Class 6A; Colquitt County is 1-0 and No. 3 in 7A.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 21-10 in 2011.

Things to know: Westlake coach Bobby May wanted this game “to put our kids in a hostile environment. Feel like it really would’ve helped us at Lee last year in the semis.” The playoff loss at Lee County dropped Westlake to 1-6 all-time in South Georgia, while Colquitt County has won 23 straight games in Mack Tharpe Stadium’s hostile environs. Westlake beat Archer 29-14 last week, having the game in control by late third quarter. Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 127 yards on 19 carries, and Gannon Weathersby had 2.5 of his team’s seven sacks. Georgia Power 100 QB R.J. Johnson was 12-of-22 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Colquitt County beat Marietta 28-25 last week after trailing 18-7 in the third quarter. Charlie Pace rushed for 149 yards on 29 carries. Ontavious Carolina, Hayden Moore and Alex Florence had two sacks each. The 2020 game between these two was called off because of COVID.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.