ajc logo
X

COVID update: Canceled games lead to Johns Creek-Carrollton matchup

(AJC)
Caption
(AJC)

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
Updated 1 hour ago

Game cancelations and reshedules remain on the rise as schools continue to deal with COVID-19 concerns.

ExploreTop 10 games of Week 2

There were 19 season openers that weren’t played. This week’s affected games total more than two dozen.

Among the notable changes are:

*Johns Creek is traveling to fourth-ranked Carrollton on Friday in a Class 6A game between 1-0 teams brought together by COVID cancellations. Carrollton’s original opponent was Newnan. Johns Creek was to play Travelers Rest, S.C.

*Collins Hill is getting a forfeit win against Sprayberry, and Jeff Davis is getting a forfeit win against Atkinson County.

*Rockmart will play at Villa Rica on Friday after Rockmart lost its game with Cedartown and Villa Rica lost its game with Temple.

*Pickens will play Commerce on Friday at home instead of Chattooga, which canceled. Commerce originally was playing Union County.

*Chattahoochee County will play McNair on Friday. Both had been off. McNair was replacing a game it canceled last week with Forest Park.

*Also of note, Clayton County announced last week it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season.

CANCELED/POSTPONED GAMES

Friday, Aug. 27

Screven County vs. Savannah Christian - moved to Oct. 7

Heritage-Ringgold vs. Ringgold - postponed indefinitely

Alexander at Lithia Springs - moved to Sept. 10

Bradwell Institute at Liberty County - postponed indefinitely

Richmond Hill at Burke County - now on Sept. 10

Veterans at West Laurens - moved to Sept. 17

Rutland at ACE Charter - moved to Sept. 17

Hancock at Wash.-Wilkes - moved to Sept. 24

Screven County at Savannah Christian - now on Oct. 7

Forsyth Central at Etowah - moved to Oct. 29

Alcovy vs. Newton - canceled

Baldwin at Washington County - canceled

Berrien at Lanier County - canceled

Cambridge at South Forsyth - canceled

Chattooga at Pickens - canceled*

Copper Basin, Tenn., at Fannin County - canceled

Glascock County at Wheeler County - canceled*

Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy - canceled*

Groves at Josey - canceled

Jenkins County at Telfair County - canceled

LaGrange at McIntosh - canceled

Lakeview Academy at Darlington - canceled*

Pacelli at Riverside Military - canceled

Perry at Harris County - canceled

Tattnall County at Toombs County - canceled

Temple at Villa Rica - canceled*

Whitefield Academy at Elbert County - canceled*

Forfeited

Atkinson County to Jeff Davis

Sprayberry to Collins Hill

* - Cancelations create new matchups: Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy; Chattahoochee County at McNair; Commerce at Pickens; ELCA at Ware County; Johns Creek at Carrollton; North Atlanta vs. Therrell; Ringgold at Gilmer; Rockmart at Villa Rica; Lanier County at Wheeler County; Whitefield Academy at Darlington

Friday, Aug. 20

Armuchee vs. King’s Academy – canceled*

Burke County vs. Benedictine - moved to Oct. 1

Cairo vs. Fitzgerald - moved to Sept. 17

Cedar Shoals vs. Clarke Central - moved to Oct. 28

Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals - moved to Oct. 29

Crisp County vs. Tift County - canceled*

Drew at Coffee - canceled or postponed

Glascock County vs. GSIC - moved to Nov. 5

Heritage-Ringgold vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - postponed indefinitely

Jonesboro vs. Mount Zion - moved to Sept. 24

McNair vs. Forest Park - canceled*

North Clayton vs. Riverdale - moved to Sept. 24

Pickens vs. Gilmer - canceled

Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty - postponed indefinitely

Richmond Academy vs. Hancock Central - canceled

Riverwood vs. Sprayberry - canceled*

Savannah vs. Memorial Day - canceled

Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch - moved to Sept. 10

Sumter County vs. Westover - canceled*

Towns County vs. Pinecrest Academy - canceled*

Wheeler County vs. Telfair County - moved to Oct. 22

* - Cancelations create new matchups: Forest Park will play Riverwood; Westover will play Tift County; Towns County will play King’s Academy

In Other News
1
Will ‘TitleTown’ shed new light on Valdosta saga?
2
Maxwell Week 2 projections
3
Top 10 games of Week 2
4
Johns Creek lands game at Carrollton as cancellations rise
5
4 Questions with Hardaway defensive lineman Mykel Williams

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top