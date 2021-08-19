COVID update: Canceled games lead to Johns Creek-Carrollton matchup

*Rockmart will play at Villa Rica on Friday after Rockmart lost its game with Cedartown and Villa Rica lost its game with Temple.

*Pickens will play Commerce on Friday at home instead of Chattooga, which canceled. Commerce originally was playing Union County.

*Chattahoochee County will play McNair on Friday. Both had been off. McNair was replacing a game it canceled last week with Forest Park.

*Also of note, Clayton County announced last week it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season.

CANCELED/POSTPONED GAMES

Friday, Aug. 27

Screven County vs. Savannah Christian - moved to Oct. 7

Heritage-Ringgold vs. Ringgold - postponed indefinitely

Alexander at Lithia Springs - moved to Sept. 10

Bradwell Institute at Liberty County - postponed indefinitely

Richmond Hill at Burke County - now on Sept. 10

Veterans at West Laurens - moved to Sept. 17

Rutland at ACE Charter - moved to Sept. 17

Hancock at Wash.-Wilkes - moved to Sept. 24

Screven County at Savannah Christian - now on Oct. 7

Forsyth Central at Etowah - moved to Oct. 29

Alcovy vs. Newton - canceled

Baldwin at Washington County - canceled

Berrien at Lanier County - canceled

Cambridge at South Forsyth - canceled

Chattooga at Pickens - canceled*

Copper Basin, Tenn., at Fannin County - canceled

Glascock County at Wheeler County - canceled*

Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy - canceled*

Groves at Josey - canceled

Jenkins County at Telfair County - canceled

LaGrange at McIntosh - canceled

Lakeview Academy at Darlington - canceled*

Pacelli at Riverside Military - canceled

Perry at Harris County - canceled

Tattnall County at Toombs County - canceled

Temple at Villa Rica - canceled*

Whitefield Academy at Elbert County - canceled*

Forfeited

Atkinson County to Jeff Davis

Sprayberry to Collins Hill

* - Cancelations create new matchups: Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy; Chattahoochee County at McNair; Commerce at Pickens; ELCA at Ware County; Johns Creek at Carrollton; North Atlanta vs. Therrell; Ringgold at Gilmer; Rockmart at Villa Rica; Lanier County at Wheeler County; Whitefield Academy at Darlington

Friday, Aug. 20

Armuchee vs. King’s Academy – canceled*

Burke County vs. Benedictine - moved to Oct. 1

Cairo vs. Fitzgerald - moved to Sept. 17

Cedar Shoals vs. Clarke Central - moved to Oct. 28

Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals - moved to Oct. 29

Crisp County vs. Tift County - canceled*

Drew at Coffee - canceled or postponed

Glascock County vs. GSIC - moved to Nov. 5

Heritage-Ringgold vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - postponed indefinitely

Jonesboro vs. Mount Zion - moved to Sept. 24

McNair vs. Forest Park - canceled*

North Clayton vs. Riverdale - moved to Sept. 24

Pickens vs. Gilmer - canceled

Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty - postponed indefinitely

Richmond Academy vs. Hancock Central - canceled

Riverwood vs. Sprayberry - canceled*

Savannah vs. Memorial Day - canceled

Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch - moved to Sept. 10

Sumter County vs. Westover - canceled*

Towns County vs. Pinecrest Academy - canceled*

Wheeler County vs. Telfair County - moved to Oct. 22

* - Cancelations create new matchups: Forest Park will play Riverwood; Westover will play Tift County; Towns County will play King’s Academy