COVID update: Canceled games lead to Johns Creek-Carrollton matchup

Game cancelations and reshedules remain on the rise as schools continue to deal with COVID-19 concerns.
There were 19 season openers that weren’t played. This week’s affected games total more than two dozen.
Among the notable changes are:
*Johns Creek is traveling to fourth-ranked Carrollton on Friday in a Class 6A game between 1-0 teams brought together by COVID cancellations. Carrollton’s original opponent was Newnan. Johns Creek was to play Travelers Rest, S.C.
*Collins Hill is getting a forfeit win against Sprayberry, and Jeff Davis is getting a forfeit win against Atkinson County.
*Rockmart will play at Villa Rica on Friday after Rockmart lost its game with Cedartown and Villa Rica lost its game with Temple.
*Pickens will play Commerce on Friday at home instead of Chattooga, which canceled. Commerce originally was playing Union County.
*Chattahoochee County will play McNair on Friday. Both had been off. McNair was replacing a game it canceled last week with Forest Park.
*Also of note, Clayton County announced last week it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season.
CANCELED/POSTPONED GAMES
Friday, Aug. 27
Screven County vs. Savannah Christian - moved to Oct. 7
Heritage-Ringgold vs. Ringgold - postponed indefinitely
Alexander at Lithia Springs - moved to Sept. 10
Bradwell Institute at Liberty County - postponed indefinitely
Richmond Hill at Burke County - now on Sept. 10
Veterans at West Laurens - moved to Sept. 17
Rutland at ACE Charter - moved to Sept. 17
Hancock at Wash.-Wilkes - moved to Sept. 24
Screven County at Savannah Christian - now on Oct. 7
Forsyth Central at Etowah - moved to Oct. 29
Alcovy vs. Newton - canceled
Baldwin at Washington County - canceled
Berrien at Lanier County - canceled
Cambridge at South Forsyth - canceled
Chattooga at Pickens - canceled*
Copper Basin, Tenn., at Fannin County - canceled
Glascock County at Wheeler County - canceled*
Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy - canceled*
Groves at Josey - canceled
Jenkins County at Telfair County - canceled
LaGrange at McIntosh - canceled
Lakeview Academy at Darlington - canceled*
Pacelli at Riverside Military - canceled
Perry at Harris County - canceled
Tattnall County at Toombs County - canceled
Temple at Villa Rica - canceled*
Whitefield Academy at Elbert County - canceled*
Forfeited
Atkinson County to Jeff Davis
Sprayberry to Collins Hill
* - Cancelations create new matchups: Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy; Chattahoochee County at McNair; Commerce at Pickens; ELCA at Ware County; Johns Creek at Carrollton; North Atlanta vs. Therrell; Ringgold at Gilmer; Rockmart at Villa Rica; Lanier County at Wheeler County; Whitefield Academy at Darlington
Friday, Aug. 20
Armuchee vs. King’s Academy – canceled*
Burke County vs. Benedictine - moved to Oct. 1
Cairo vs. Fitzgerald - moved to Sept. 17
Cedar Shoals vs. Clarke Central - moved to Oct. 28
Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals - moved to Oct. 29
Crisp County vs. Tift County - canceled*
Drew at Coffee - canceled or postponed
Glascock County vs. GSIC - moved to Nov. 5
Heritage-Ringgold vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - postponed indefinitely
Jonesboro vs. Mount Zion - moved to Sept. 24
McNair vs. Forest Park - canceled*
North Clayton vs. Riverdale - moved to Sept. 24
Pickens vs. Gilmer - canceled
Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty - postponed indefinitely
Richmond Academy vs. Hancock Central - canceled
Riverwood vs. Sprayberry - canceled*
Savannah vs. Memorial Day - canceled
Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch - moved to Sept. 10
Sumter County vs. Westover - canceled*
Towns County vs. Pinecrest Academy - canceled*
Wheeler County vs. Telfair County - moved to Oct. 22
* - Cancelations create new matchups: Forest Park will play Riverwood; Westover will play Tift County; Towns County will play King’s Academy
