Top 10 games of Week 1

Bowdon at Manchester

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Manchester

Records, rankings: Bowdon (14-1 in 2022) is No. 1 in Class A Division II; Manchester (7-4 in 2022) is No. 5 in Class A Division II.

Last meeting: Bowdon won 42-21 in the second round of the 2022 Class A Division playoffs.

Things to know: Manchester lost three times to Class A Division II teams last season, twice to champion Bowdon (29-14 and 42-21) and once to runner-up Schley County (29-6). The Blue Devils feel certain they’ll be better this season. They have three preseason all-state players. Those are five-star recruit Justus Terry, a defensive lineman committed to Georgia; 1,000-yard rusher Quavion Cooper; and Daryus Bryant, a shutdown cornerback and wing-T quarterback. Bowdon graduated its most visible players, who were 1,000-yard rushers T.J. Harvison (Pitt) and Robert McNeal (East Tennessee State), but Bowdon is always well-equipped in ball carriers. QB Kyler McGrinn, a transfer from Cleburne County in Alabama, passed for 1,671 yards and rushed for 1,294 with 40 combined touchdowns last season. FS/RB Jamichael Jones and LB/FB Jordan Beasley are preseason all-state. Bowdon’s linemen are young.

Cass at Rome

When, where: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: Cass (5-7 in 2022) is No. 9 in Class 5A; Rome (12-2 in 2022) is No. 7 in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Rome won 49-10 in 2019.

Things to know: Rome is a 32-point favorite, according to the Maxwell Ratings, but that’s too punitive of Cass’s history. Yes, these teams are a classification apart, with Rome coming off a semifinal appearance, but Cass is ranked for the first time since 1984. In 2022, the Colonels won their first playoff game in 39 years, and they return their best three players – DB Devin Henderson (Liberty), LB Kevin Henderson (mid-major offers) and WR/DB Sacovie White (Georgia). Rome is led by QB Reece Fountain, a Georgia Power 100 pick. He has passed for 6,425 yards in his career. Other top players are OL/DL Jarvis Adams (Western Kentucky), DL Justin Terrell (N.C. State), LB Jaedon Harmon (junior with more than a dozen offers), DB Joe Wilkinson (Appalachian State) and WR D.K. Daniel (978 receiving yards in 2022). Rome leads the series 9-1.

Dutch Fork (S.C.) at Colquitt County

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Dutch Fork (14-1 in 2022) is No. 1 in South Carolina’s Class AAAA (MaxPreps); Colquitt County (13-1 in 2022) is No. 3 in Georgia’s Class 7A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Dutch Fork, from Irmo, S.C., outside of Columbia, has won South Carolina’s highest classification six of the past seven years. The Silver Foxes have preseason top-25 national rankings in High School Football America (No. 11) and National HSFB (No. 14). They’ve played only one previous Georgia team, beating Creekside 21-13 last season. Former Tennessee All-America WR Jalin Hyatt played at Dutch Fork. The current team doesn’t have many blue-chip recruits. Colquitt County is in the top 25 of six national polls peaking at No. 11 in National HSFB. The Packers are a traditional state power but even more attractive this season to a national audience because of AJC Super 11 picks WR Ny Carr (committed to Georgia) and TE Landen Thomas (Florida State). This game is the nightcap of a doubleheader, with Lowndes vs. Christ School of North Carolina as the opening game. FloFootball will stream both.

Hughes at Carrollton

When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: Hughes (15-0 in 2022) is No. 1 in Class 6A; Carrollton (14-1 in 2022) is No. 2 in Class 7A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This game between 2022 Class 6A champion Hughes and 7A runner-up Carrollton could become the first meeting between consensus five-star quarterbacks in state history. As a sophomore, Carrollton’s Ju Ju Lewis can’t be officially a 247Composite five-star until next year, but he’s ESPN’s and 247Sports’ No. 1 class-of-2026 prospect at any position. Hughes’ Air Noland, an AJC Super 11 choice committed to Ohio State, is an authentic five star. As a junior, Noland (236-of-323 for 4,095 yards, 44 TDs, four interceptions) was more efficient than the freshman Lewis (283-of-432 for 4,118 yards, 48 TDs, 12 interceptions). Both have excellent casts again this year. Some of Carrollton’s stars are RB Bryce Hicks (2,300 yards from scrimmage in 2022), WR Caleb Odom (Alabama commit), OL Zykie Helton (Alabama), LB Montreze Smith (Duke) and DB Kelvin Hill (UAB). Among Hughes’ top players are WR Joseph Stone (LSU), DL Ameir Glenn (Wake Forest) and OL Dontrell Glover (Alabama). ESPN2 will televise the game.

Marist at Gainesville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park, Gainesville

Records, rankings: Marist (10-3 in 2022) is No. 9 in Class 6A; Gainesville (14-1 in 2022) is No. 2 in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Gainesville won 34-23 in 2022.

Things to know: In last year’s game, the first under coach Josh Niblett, Gainesville took a 27-7 second-quarter lead. Baxter Wright, who returns, was 14-for-14 passing for 249 yards in the first half. It was unranked Gainesville’s first win on the road against a top-10 team since 2017 and put the Red Elephants in the rankings for the first time since 2015. They would not lose until the Class 6A championship game against Hughes. Gainesville has three preseason all-state players. They are RB Gavin Hall, DL Champ Thompson and DB Dion Ferguson. Marist made the quarterfinals last season. The War Eagles have done no worse than that 10 of the past 11 seasons, but until last year, they were playing in Class 4A. Marist pushed its streak of 10-win seasons to six despite moving up two classes. Marist’s top players this season are WR/DE Luke Harpring (committed to Georgia Tech), WR/DB Casey Comerford, QB/DB Jack Euart and FB/DE Jackson Hughes.

Oconee County at North Oconee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Titan Stadium, Bogart

Records, rankings: Oconee County (9-5 in 2022) is No. 7 in Class 3A; North Oconee (13-1 in 2022) is No. 2 in Class 4A.

Last meeting: North Oconee won 16-13 in 2022.

Things to know: Oconee County leads 5-4 in this series between schools 4.5 miles apart along Hog Mountain Road. This is the fourth time in five seasons that both are ranked when playing each other. North Oconee features returning senior starters at QB Max Wilson, TE Jack Kelly (committed to Army), WR/DB Trey Lenhardt (Appalachian State), RB Tate Titshaw (multiple offers), OL Daniel Waldrop (small-school offers) and K/P J.J. Poole. The Titans also are high on backup quarterback Harrison Faulkner, a sophomore and son of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. North Oconee is riding a 14-game home winning streak dating to an opening loss to Oconee County in 2021. Oconee County will be replacing most of its starters. Players to watch are QB/DB Mac Ricks, QB Titus Watkins, LB Caleb Smith and RB/DB Cole Smith.

St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: St. Frances Academy (9-1 in 2022) is No. 1 in Maryland (MaxPreps); Buford (11-1 in 2022) is No. 1 in Georgia’s Class 7A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: St. Frances is a 195-year-old Catholic school in Baltimore and one of the oldest historically African American schools in the country. Its football team has finished in MaxPreps’ final top 10 four of the past five seasons and is in the top four of six national polls currently. University of Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a former player there. Seven St. Frances seniors are committed to Division I programs. They are QB Michael Van Buren (Oregon), RB DeJuan Williams (Maryland), OL Logan Bennett (Michigan State), LB Darius Jones (Wake Forest), LB Simeon Coleman (Cincinnati) and CB Ify Obidegwu (Oregon). Buford, ranked in the top 10 of six national polls, is also well-armed. That starts with QB Dylan Raiola, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country. He’s joined by fellow five-star recruits DL Eddrick Houston and DB K.J. Bolden. Buford is 13-3 all-time against out-of-state teams. FloFootball will stream the game.

Walton vs. Grayson

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Walton (10-3 in 2022) is No. 5 in Class 7A; Grayson (10-3 in 2022) is No. 9 in Class 7A.

Last meeting: Grayson won 24-0 in the 2011 Class 5A championship game.

Things to know: Walton feels like it might have its best team since the 2011 group that lost to Grayson for the title. QB Jeremy Hecklinski (committed to Wake Forest) threw for 3,520 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. Makari Bodiford (Memphis) rushed for 1,582 yards. Other premium players include TE Hunter Teal (Miami, Ohio), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), LB Wendell Gregory (South Carolina), OL Daniel Calhoun (Georgia) and OL Sam Trainor (Air Force). Grayson is working under new coach Santavious Bryant, who was on Gainesville’s staff last season but worked at Grayson in 2019-21. He takes over a program that has done no worse than the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons. QB Jeff Davis (2,242 yards passing) returns with RB Amari Alston and OL Waltclaire Flynn, who are committed to Central Florida. DE Tyler Atkinson led Grayson with 22 tackles and eight sacks last season as a freshman.

Warner Robins at Lee County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Warner Robins (10-5 in 2022) is No. 3 in Class 5A; Lee County (8-4 in 2022) is No. 5 in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Lee County won 26-10 in 2022.

Things to know: In their 2022 game, RB Ousmane Kromah rushed for 216 yards and Lee County broke Warner Robins’ 30-game winning streak at McConnell-Talbert Stadium. Ousmane returns. He has rushed for more than 3,500 yards in his two-year career. DL Leroy Jackson is another top Trojans player. He had 10 tackles for losses and five sacks last season and was MVP of the GACA Junior All-Star Game. Seven starters are back on both sides, including QB Weston Bryan, who won the job midseason last year. Warner Robins bounced back from a 1-4 start to reach the 5A final last season. The Demons will have a new coach, Shane Sams, who was Rome’s offensive coordinator last season and is a Warner Robins alumnus. Staring QB Chase Reese (1,517 yards passing) returns. Other top players are WR Cam Flowers (Western Kentucky commit), WR/DB Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech) and Rasean Dinkins (four-star junior). This is the fourth straight season that these teams have met, each with both teams ranked in the top five. Lee County has won two. None of the games have been close.

Westlake at North Cobb

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emory Sewell Stadium, Kennesaw

Records, rankings: Westlake (9-4 in 2022) is No. 8 in Class 7A; North Cobb (9-3 in 2022) is unranked in Class 7A.

Last meeting: North Cobb won 21-17 in 2022.

Things to know: In last year’s game, North Cobb used a 10-play, 79-yard drive in the fourth quarter to score the winning touchdown with 3:28 left. Westlake then drove to the North Cobb 6, but a planned spiked was ruled a fumble, and the game ended. Star quarterbacks from that game – North Cobb’s Malachi Singleton (Arkansas) and Westlake’s R.J. Johnson (Toledo) – have graduated. North Cobb will turn to junior Nick Grimstead, who was 8-2 as a starter after Singleton went down with an injury. He passed for 1,334 yards and rushed for 290. Other key North Cobb players will be RB David Eziomume (committed to Clemson), DB Elijah Lee (Coastal Carolina), DB Phillip Gladney (Georgia Southern), LB Grayson Hodges (Air Force) and DB Cayden Trotter (13 offers). Westlake also has a wealth of Division I players. Among the Lions’ best are preseason all-state DB Christian Peterson (Central Florida), DL Harper Hollomon (UConn), DL Kendall Farmer (Appalachian State), OL Juan Gaston (a junior with more than 30 offers), OL Dominic Steward (Troy), DB Rae’mon Mosby (Louisville) and LB Antwan Smith (Kentucky).

