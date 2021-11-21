Title defenses bring GHSA cheerleading season to close Saturday in Macon

In the COED competition, Northgate won the program’s tenth state title but first COED championship. The Vikings won Class 4A state titles from 2007-08 to 2011-12, a 5A title in 2015-16 and three 6A championships from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

In Class 5A, McIntosh defended its title for the third straight season and edged Whitewater, Greenbrier, Cartersville and Starr’s Mill in victory. SInce 2012-13, Mount Paran has won each season, that’s 10 titles in a row after adding this year’s championship. In Class A Public, Gordon Lee won the team’s sixth overall and sixth straight championship by beating out Commerce, Armuchee, Lake Oconee Academy and Trion.