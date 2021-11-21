Title defenses bring GHSA cheerleading season to close Saturday in Macon

Three programs defended state championships Saturday as the GHSA cheerleading season came to an end at the Centreplex in Macon. South Forsyth defended its Class 7A championship and in doing so won the program’s ninth overall title, Mount Paran defended Class A Private and McIntosh won the Class 5A title to defend.
In the COED competition, Northgate won the program’s tenth state title but first COED championship. The Vikings won Class 4A state titles from 2007-08 to 2011-12, a 5A title in 2015-16 and three 6A championships from 2016-17 to 2018-19.
In Class 5A, McIntosh defended its title for the third straight season and edged Whitewater, Greenbrier, Cartersville and Starr’s Mill in victory. SInce 2012-13, Mount Paran has won each season, that’s 10 titles in a row after adding this year’s championship. In Class A Public, Gordon Lee won the team’s sixth overall and sixth straight championship by beating out Commerce, Armuchee, Lake Oconee Academy and Trion.
Follow the link to see the results from Friday. Here are the results from Saturday below.
7A
1 South Forsyth 2. Mill Creek 3. Hillgrove 4. North Paulding 5. Walton
COED
1 Northgate 2. Forsyth Central. 3. Chapel Hill 4. Peachtree Ridge 5. Milton
5A
1 McIntosh 2. Whitewater 3. Greenbrier 4. Cartersville 5. Starr’s Mill
A Private
1. Mount Paran. 2. Savannah Christian 3. Fellowship Christian 4. Brookstone 5. George Walton
A Public
1. Gordon Lee 2. Commerce 3. Armuchee 4. Lake Oconee Academy 5. Trion