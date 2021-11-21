ajc logo
X

Title defenses bring GHSA cheerleading season to close Saturday in Macon

GHSA
Caption
GHSA

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog
1 hour ago

Three programs defended state championships Saturday as the GHSA cheerleading season came to an end at the Centreplex in Macon. South Forsyth defended its Class 7A championship and in doing so won the program’s ninth overall title, Mount Paran defended Class A Private and McIntosh won the Class 5A title to defend.

In the COED competition, Northgate won the program’s tenth state title but first COED championship. The Vikings won Class 4A state titles from 2007-08 to 2011-12, a 5A title in 2015-16 and three 6A championships from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

In Class 5A, McIntosh defended its title for the third straight season and edged Whitewater, Greenbrier, Cartersville and Starr’s Mill in victory. SInce 2012-13, Mount Paran has won each season, that’s 10 titles in a row after adding this year’s championship. In Class A Public, Gordon Lee won the team’s sixth overall and sixth straight championship by beating out Commerce, Armuchee, Lake Oconee Academy and Trion.

Follow the link to see the results from Friday. Here are the results from Saturday below.

7A

1 South Forsyth 2. Mill Creek 3. Hillgrove 4. North Paulding 5. Walton

COED

1 Northgate 2. Forsyth Central. 3. Chapel Hill  4. Peachtree Ridge 5. Milton

5A

1 McIntosh 2. Whitewater 3. Greenbrier 4. Cartersville 5. Starr’s Mill

A Private

1. Mount Paran. 2. Savannah Christian 3. Fellowship Christian 4. Brookstone 5. George Walton

A Public

1. Gordon Lee 2. Commerce 3. Armuchee 4. Lake Oconee Academy 5. Trion

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boys and girls basketball scores from Saturday
39m ago
Class 4A Blog: Seven region champs and third-seeded Dougherty advance to quarterfinals
4h ago
Class 6A blog: 3 more region champions out; Buford-Lee County looms
10h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top