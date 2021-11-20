Four champions crowned at first day of GHSA cheerleading state championships in Macon

Four champions emerged at the Macon Centreplex Friday on the first day of competition in the GHSA cheerleading state championships.
In Class 6A, Creekview won the program’s second state title to go with the 2019-20 6A championship. The Grizzlies edged Buford, Houston County, Carrollton and Cambridge. In Class 4A, Jefferson won the team’s first-ever title and edged Columbus, West Laurens, Heritage-Catoosa and Central-Carroll.
Dawson County won the program’s first-ever ever championship after winning the 3A competition. The Tigers beat out Pierce County, Mary Persons, Morgan County and East Jackson to win. Bleckley County won the team’s third title but first since 2001-02 after beating out Vidalia, Bacon County, Dodge County and Swainsboro in the 2A competition.
The state championships will come to a close Saturday for Class A Public, A Private and 5A in the morning sessions and Class 7A and the Co-ed competitions in the afternoon. Follow the link for the schedule or to see the past champions.
GHSA Cheerleading State Championship results
2A
1. Bleckley County 2. Vidalia 3. Bacon County 4. Dodge County 5. Swainsboro
4A
1. Jefferson 2. Columbus 3. West Laurens 4. Heritage-Catoosa 5. Central-Carroll
3A
1.Dawson County 2. Pierce County 3. Mary Persons 4. Morgan County 5. East Jackson
6A
1. Creekview 2. Buford 3. Houston County 4. Carrollton 5. Cambridge
About the Author