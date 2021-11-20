Four champions crowned at first day of GHSA cheerleading state championships in Macon

In Class 6A, Creekview won the program’s second state title to go with the 2019-20 6A championship. The Grizzlies edged Buford, Houston County, Carrollton and Cambridge. In Class 4A, Jefferson won the team’s first-ever title and edged Columbus, West Laurens, Heritage-Catoosa and Central-Carroll.

Dawson County won the program’s first-ever ever championship after winning the 3A competition. The Tigers beat out Pierce County, Mary Persons, Morgan County and East Jackson to win. Bleckley County won the team’s third title but first since 2001-02 after beating out Vidalia, Bacon County, Dodge County and Swainsboro in the 2A competition.