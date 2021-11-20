ajc logo
X

Four champions crowned at first day of GHSA cheerleading state championships in Macon

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
29 minutes ago

Four champions emerged at the Macon Centreplex Friday on the first day of competition in the GHSA cheerleading state championships.

In Class 6A, Creekview won the program’s second state title to go with the 2019-20 6A championship. The Grizzlies edged Buford, Houston County, Carrollton and Cambridge. In Class 4A, Jefferson won the team’s first-ever title and edged Columbus, West Laurens, Heritage-Catoosa and Central-Carroll.

Dawson County won the program’s first-ever ever championship after winning the 3A competition. The Tigers beat out Pierce County, Mary Persons, Morgan County and East Jackson to win. Bleckley County won the team’s third title but first since 2001-02 after beating out Vidalia, Bacon County, Dodge County and Swainsboro in the 2A competition.

The state championships will come to a close Saturday for Class A Public, A Private and 5A in the morning sessions and Class 7A and the Co-ed competitions in the afternoon. Follow the link for the schedule or to see the past champions.

GHSA Cheerleading State Championship results

2A

1. Bleckley County 2. Vidalia 3. Bacon County 4. Dodge County 5. Swainsboro

4A

1. Jefferson 2. Columbus 3. West Laurens 4. Heritage-Catoosa 5. Central-Carroll

3A

1.Dawson County 2. Pierce County 3. Mary Persons 4. Morgan County 5. East Jackson

6A

1. Creekview 2. Buford 3. Houston County 4. Carrollton 5. Cambridge

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class A Blog: Round Two matchups
8h ago
HS football: State playoff scoreboard
8h ago
High school football state playoff brackets
8h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top