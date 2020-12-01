Tift County football coach resigns

Tift County finished 2-7 after losing to No. 1-ranked Grayson 43-0 last week in the Class 7A playoffs. Tift County made the state quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018 but was 5-14 over the past two seasons.

Anders had been on Tift County’s staff since 2013 and became head coach in 2015, succeeded John Reid, who is now at Rome.