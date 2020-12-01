Tift County football coach resigns

Tift County football coach Ashley Anders has resigned, Tift County Schools announced Tuesday.
Tift County finished 2-7 after losing to No. 1-ranked Grayson 43-0 last week in the Class 7A playoffs. Tift County made the state quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018 but was 5-14 over the past two seasons.
Anders had been on Tift County’s staff since 2013 and became head coach in 2015, succeeded John Reid, who is now at Rome.
Anders is one of five South Georgia head coaches who were hospitalized and treated for COVID-19 during the season. All recovered and rejoined their teams.
