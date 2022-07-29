The AJC Super 11 project: 2010s all-decade team

Watson was selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL draft. Off-the-field issues kept Watson sidelined for the entire 2021 season, but earlier this year he signed the largest contract of guaranteed money in NFL history ($230 million).

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, started 17 games as a rookie -- his first pro season after a highly decorated high school and college career. A 2017 Super 11 selection, Lawrence finished his career at Cartersville High with 13,902 passing yards - eclipsing Watson’s state record along the way - and led Clemson to another national title as a freshman in 2018.

Here’s a look at the 11 players on the 2010 all-decade team:

Vonn Bell – Defensive back – Ridgeland – 2012

Had 146 tackles and three interceptions as a senior, plus more than 1,700 all-purpose yards, and scored 21 touchdowns as a high school senior. First-team All-American and national champion at Ohio State in 2015. Selected in second round of the 2016 NFL draft, Bell has started 77 games in six pro seasons and had the key interception in Cincinnati’s AFC Championship game win over Kansas City last season.

Derrick Brown – Defensive tackle – Lanier -- 2015

AJC all-classification player of the year as a senior. Recorded 106 tackles, 42 for losses, and 12 sacks as a senior; 33.5 sacks for his career. Signed with Auburn, three-year starter, consensus All-American in 2019. Selected No. 7 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, Brown has five sacks and 29 starts in 32 games as a pro.

Isaiah Crowell – Running back – Carver-Columbus -- 2010

The nation’s top-rated prospect as a senior, brought a puppy onstage to reveal his choice of the University of Georgia on signing day in 2011. Had 856 yards in one season in Athens, rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in two seasons at Alabama State. Rushed for 3,803 yards and 27 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

Nick Chubb – Running back – Cedartown -- 2013

Rushed for 6,983 yards and 102 touchdowns in high school. Finished his career at the University of Georgia with 4,769 yards, second in UGA and SEC history to Herschel Walker. Selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, Chubb is a three-time Pro Bowler who has 4,816 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns in four pro seasons.

Justin Fields – Quarterback – Harrison – 2017

Class 6A offensive player of the year, No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation according to ESPN. Played one season at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State, where he was a two-time conference player of the year and finished in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 and ‘20. Selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, Fields started 10 games as a rookie and is preparing for his second pro season.

Trevor Lawrence – Quarterback – Cartersville -- 2017

Georgia high school record holder for career passing yards (13,902). Passed for 10,098 in three seasons at Clemson, where he was the MVP of the Tigers’ national championship win in 2018 and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2020. The top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence passed for 3,641 yards while starting all 17 games as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars and is preparing for his second pro season.

Robert Nkemdiche – Defensive end – Grayson -- 2012

Highest-rated Georgia high school football prospect since the Super 11′s inception in 1985. First-team All-SEC, second-team All-American in his final season at the University of Mississippi in 2015. Selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, Nkemdiche is preparing for his sixth pro season.

Raekwon McMillan – Linebacker – Liberty County -- 2013

Class AAAA defensive player of the year. As a senior, had 159 tackles, 35.5 for losses, and 8.5 sacks. Rated consensus No. 1 inside LB prospect nationally. Member of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team. Selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, McMillan missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and is expected to start for the Patriots in 2022.

Roquan Smith – Linebacker – Macon County -- 2014

Two-time Class AA defensive player of the year. Smith was moved to running back and rushed for 263 yards in region-clinching game as a senior. Consensus top-50 national recruit. Signed with Georgia. Won Butkus Award in 2017. Selected No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, Smith is a two-time All-Pro with 59 starts in 61 games as a pro.

Andrew Thomas – Offensive lineman – Pace Academy -- 2016

Led Pace Academy to its first state title in 2015 as two-way starter. Had 59 tackles on defense. Signed with Georgia, three-year starter. Won SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as senior. Named to three first-team All-American teams. Selected No. 4 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, Thomas has started 28 of 29 games in two pro seasons.

Deshaun Watson – Quarterback – Gainesville – 2013

Finished his high school career with a then-state record of 13,077 passing yards. Passed for more than 10,000 yards and won a national championship during three seasons at Clemson. Selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, Watson has more than 14,500 passing yards in four pro seasons and recently signed contract for most guaranteed money in NFL history ($230 million).