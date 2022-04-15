ajc logo
Tennis blog: North Gwinnett boys ready to defend title

The North Gwinnett boys won the Region 8-7A championship this week. Members of the team were (L-R) Chris Park, Zach Wolfe, Sean Park, Brody Sobh, Chan Ryoo, Jackson Norris, Lucas Mruk, Tommy Johnstone, Ryan Huffman, Evan Sessoms, Nico Zapata, Stefan Spatariu, Jun Ryoo, Richard Zhou and coach Starr Shuler.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Coach Starr Shuler wasn’t sure what her state champion North Gwinnett boys would be capable of this year. The Bulldogs had only three regulars back from the team that brought home the Class 7A title in 2021 and the competition in the highest classification could be brutal.

But with her two returners taking the lead, the Bulldogs are 18-1 and won the Region 8 tennis championship this week. They will host Denmark in the first round of the playoffs.

“We do have a young team and I wasn’t really sure what we were going look like,” Shuler said. “There has been a lot of pressure because people have the same expectations for us to come out and be the exact same kind of team we had last year.”

Shuler’s fears were allayed early by the way the boys responded with their hard work. They showed the sort of pride that helps make a championship team.

The No. 1 singles player is Lucas Mruk, a four-year starter. Mruk, who has signed with Newberry, played No. 1 doubles last year before moving up. No. 2 singles Richard Zhou is the other returning starter. He moved up a spot after starting at No. 3 singles last year.

“Those are the two that I knew I could count on this season,” Shuler said. “They’re mature players. They handle their business. Lucas, no matter where I put him, he has always performed well and done a good job. Richard works really hard and he’s the type of kid that, no matter what he does, he’s excellent at it because he’s going to put forth 110% of himself into everything.”

This season sophomore Stefan Spatariu moved up from the junior varsity to claim the No. 3 singles role.

“He’s just dependable,” Shuler said. “He’s just very calm and collected on the court. He’s never anyone I need to worry about with anything.”

The No. 1 doubles team is junior Chan Ryoo and freshman Sean Park. The two are likely better suited long-term to play singles, but Shuler saw how their personalities blended well on the same team.

The No. 2 doubles team is Tommy Johnston and sophomore Chris Park, who is just now returning to full strength after breaking his ankle last semester, an injury that required surgery. Johnston played doubles last season and wound up in the starting lineup for the state playoffs.

