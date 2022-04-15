Tennis blog: North Gwinnett boys ready to defend title

“Those are the two that I knew I could count on this season,” Shuler said. “They’re mature players. They handle their business. Lucas, no matter where I put him, he has always performed well and done a good job. Richard works really hard and he’s the type of kid that, no matter what he does, he’s excellent at it because he’s going to put forth 110% of himself into everything.”

This season sophomore Stefan Spatariu moved up from the junior varsity to claim the No. 3 singles role.

“He’s just dependable,” Shuler said. “He’s just very calm and collected on the court. He’s never anyone I need to worry about with anything.”

The No. 1 doubles team is junior Chan Ryoo and freshman Sean Park. The two are likely better suited long-term to play singles, but Shuler saw how their personalities blended well on the same team.

The No. 2 doubles team is Tommy Johnston and sophomore Chris Park, who is just now returning to full strength after breaking his ankle last semester, an injury that required surgery. Johnston played doubles last season and wound up in the starting lineup for the state playoffs.