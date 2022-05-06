Tennis blog: Lineup for state championships nearly complete

The lineup for the state tennis championship has almost been completed. The semifinals must be finished by Monday, with the finals to be held May 14 at the Berry Tennis Center in Rome.
Class 7A
Boys: Alpharetta and Walton will play for the championship. Alpharetta beat West Forsyth 3-0 and Walton eliminated defending champion North Gwinnett 3-2.
Girls: Neither semifinal matches have been completed. The winners of the Lambert-Alpharetta match will play the North Gwinnett-Walton winner. Walton is the defending champion.
Class 6A
Boys: Defending champion Johns Creek earned a shot to defend its title by beating Chattahoochee 3-1. The other semifinal features Cambridge vs. Centennial.
Girls: The new champion will be crowned here between the winner of the North Atlanta-Centennial match. North Atlanta beat Lassiter 3-0 and Centennial eliminated Johns Creek 3-1.
Class 5A
Boys: The semifinal round has not been completed. The Northview-North Springs winner will play the Woodward Academy-St. Pius winner.
Girls: Northview and Chamblee will meet for the championship. Northview knocked off St. Pius 3-0, while Chamblee eliminated Coffee 3-0. Chamblee swept all three singles matches, with Isabelle Coursey at No. 1, Allison Lvovich at No. 2 and Sophia Cheng at No. 3. Northview defeated Chamblee 4-1 in the regular season and defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 in the Region 5 championship.
Class 4A
Boys: Marist will get a chance to defend its title after beating North Oconee 3-1. The War Eagles will meet Columbus, a 4-0 winner over Jefferson.
Girls: LaGrange battled its way into the championship by beating West Laurens 3-0. The Grangers will face the winner of the Marist-Columbus match. Marist is the reigning state champion.
Class 3A
Boys: Defending champion Westminster is back in the final match after defeating Cherokee Bluff 3-0. The Wildcats will meet the winner of the Greater Atlanta Christian-Brantley County match.
Girls: Westminster will get a chance to defend its title after a 3-0 win over Brantley County. The Wildcats will face Oconee County, a 3-0 winner over Greater Atlanta Christian.
Class 2A
Boys: Pace Academy beat Lovett in the Region 6 final and the Knights will have a chance to dethrone the champions when they meet for the state championship. Pace Academy defeated Early County 3-0 in the semifinal, while Lovett defeated Bremen 3-1.
Girls: Pace Academy and Lovett will meet for the girls title, too. Lovett beat Bremen 5-0, while Pace Academy blanked Rabun County 4-0. Pace Academy has not lost a line in the state tournament and Lovett has lost only one.
Class A Public
Boys: Defending champion Telfair County is going back to the final after a 3-1 victory over Irwin County. Lake Oconee Academy reached the championship game after defeating Screven County 3-0.
Girls: Defending champion Telfair County will meet Trion in the championship round. Telfair County outlasted Commerce 3-2, while Trion eliminated Seminole County 3-1.
Class A Private
Boys: Wesleyan advanced to the championship round by defeating Mount Paran 3-0. The other finalist will be the winner of the Paideia-Holy Innocents’ match. Wesleyan won at No. 1 singles with Grayson Balloon, No. 3 singles with Connor Hewitson and at No. 2 doubles with Matthew Godfrey and Aidan Abraham.
Girls: George Walton moved into the final by knocking off Holy Innocents’ 3-1. The other finalist will be the winner of the match between Wesleyan and Christian Heritage.
About the Author