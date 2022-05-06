Tennis blog: Lineup for state championships nearly complete

Boys: Defending champion Johns Creek earned a shot to defend its title by beating Chattahoochee 3-1. The other semifinal features Cambridge vs. Centennial.

Girls: The new champion will be crowned here between the winner of the North Atlanta-Centennial match. North Atlanta beat Lassiter 3-0 and Centennial eliminated Johns Creek 3-1.

Class 5A

Boys: The semifinal round has not been completed. The Northview-North Springs winner will play the Woodward Academy-St. Pius winner.

Girls: Northview and Chamblee will meet for the championship. Northview knocked off St. Pius 3-0, while Chamblee eliminated Coffee 3-0. Chamblee swept all three singles matches, with Isabelle Coursey at No. 1, Allison Lvovich at No. 2 and Sophia Cheng at No. 3. Northview defeated Chamblee 4-1 in the regular season and defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 in the Region 5 championship.

Class 4A

Boys: Marist will get a chance to defend its title after beating North Oconee 3-1. The War Eagles will meet Columbus, a 4-0 winner over Jefferson.

Girls: LaGrange battled its way into the championship by beating West Laurens 3-0. The Grangers will face the winner of the Marist-Columbus match. Marist is the reigning state champion.

Class 3A

Boys: Defending champion Westminster is back in the final match after defeating Cherokee Bluff 3-0. The Wildcats will meet the winner of the Greater Atlanta Christian-Brantley County match.

Girls: Westminster will get a chance to defend its title after a 3-0 win over Brantley County. The Wildcats will face Oconee County, a 3-0 winner over Greater Atlanta Christian.

Class 2A

Boys: Pace Academy beat Lovett in the Region 6 final and the Knights will have a chance to dethrone the champions when they meet for the state championship. Pace Academy defeated Early County 3-0 in the semifinal, while Lovett defeated Bremen 3-1.

Girls: Pace Academy and Lovett will meet for the girls title, too. Lovett beat Bremen 5-0, while Pace Academy blanked Rabun County 4-0. Pace Academy has not lost a line in the state tournament and Lovett has lost only one.

Class A Public

Boys: Defending champion Telfair County is going back to the final after a 3-1 victory over Irwin County. Lake Oconee Academy reached the championship game after defeating Screven County 3-0.

Girls: Defending champion Telfair County will meet Trion in the championship round. Telfair County outlasted Commerce 3-2, while Trion eliminated Seminole County 3-1.

Class A Private

Boys: Wesleyan advanced to the championship round by defeating Mount Paran 3-0. The other finalist will be the winner of the Paideia-Holy Innocents’ match. Wesleyan won at No. 1 singles with Grayson Balloon, No. 3 singles with Connor Hewitson and at No. 2 doubles with Matthew Godfrey and Aidan Abraham.

Girls: George Walton moved into the final by knocking off Holy Innocents’ 3-1. The other finalist will be the winner of the match between Wesleyan and Christian Heritage.