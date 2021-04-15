Tennis blog: Irwin success boosted by middle school program

The program has helped lead to championship banners. The Irwin boys won state championships in 2017 and 2018. The girls won three straight titles, from 2014-16, to go with the ones they won in 1982 and 1984.

“We really felt good about the girls last year and we got the season cancelled,” Tuggle said. “That was difficult. A lot of people got their feelings hurt.”

The girls are led by in singles by No. 1 Chloe Paulk, No. 2 Brylee Branch and No. 3 Keira Smith. Branch has lost only to a highly regarded player from Class 2A Berrien. The doubles teams are Marlaina Reaves and Darbee Young at No. 1 and Emma and Megan McLeod at No. 2.

The boys are led by No. 1 Seth Paulk (no relation to Chloe) at No. 1, Nace Tucker at No. 2 and Harmon Smith at No. 3 singles. Paulk has not lost to a Class A opponent this spring. The No. 1 doubles team is Cole Vassey and Toby Brown, who had played baseball until this spring, and the No. 2 team of Gunnar Willingham and Jalen Billingsley.

The first round of the state playoffs must be completed by April 20 and the second round must be finished by April 24. The championships are at Berry College in Rome on May 8.