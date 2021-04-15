Tennis blog: Irwin success boosted by middle school program

Irwin County has found the recipe for fielding a successful tennis program in a rural community.
While some Class A Public schools have trouble finding enough players to field a program, the Indians have been able to sustain and grow its program – and win championships. This week they swept the boys and girls championships in Region 2.
A key has been the creation of a middle school program. Formed more than 15 years ago, the middle school program has helped get kids interested in playing tennis.
“The biggest thing about the middle school program is to get them involved,” Irwin County coach John Tuggle said. “It’s probably as much social as anything else.”
That’s how Tuggle got involved. He’s a longtime football and wrestling coach who was drawn to tennis because his two daughters were interested in the sport. The developmental program has been very helpful to recruit students into the sport and keep enthusiasm in the program.
The program has helped lead to championship banners. The Irwin boys won state championships in 2017 and 2018. The girls won three straight titles, from 2014-16, to go with the ones they won in 1982 and 1984.
“We really felt good about the girls last year and we got the season cancelled,” Tuggle said. “That was difficult. A lot of people got their feelings hurt.”
The girls are led by in singles by No. 1 Chloe Paulk, No. 2 Brylee Branch and No. 3 Keira Smith. Branch has lost only to a highly regarded player from Class 2A Berrien. The doubles teams are Marlaina Reaves and Darbee Young at No. 1 and Emma and Megan McLeod at No. 2.
The boys are led by No. 1 Seth Paulk (no relation to Chloe) at No. 1, Nace Tucker at No. 2 and Harmon Smith at No. 3 singles. Paulk has not lost to a Class A opponent this spring. The No. 1 doubles team is Cole Vassey and Toby Brown, who had played baseball until this spring, and the No. 2 team of Gunnar Willingham and Jalen Billingsley.
The first round of the state playoffs must be completed by April 20 and the second round must be finished by April 24. The championships are at Berry College in Rome on May 8.
