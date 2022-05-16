Tennis blog: Familiar faces dominate the state tennis championships

The Walton boys and girls both defeated Alpharetta. The girls won 3-0 and the boys overcame a tough start for a 3-1 victory to gain some revenge over the team that ousted them a year ago.

“It’s awesome of pull a double,” Walton coach John Evans said, referring to an early title won by the girls. “And to be on the same page with the girls is fun.”

Pace Academy swept its way past rival Lovett. The Pace girls won 3-0, but the boys went the distance for a 3-2 victory, avenging last year’s state final loss to the Lions with the No. 3 singles nailing down the final match.

“Great win,” Pace coach Matthew Marsico said. “We had lost No. 3 singles with it was tied two-all last year. To win this one in the same spot was nice.”

Eight teams successfully defended their titles: the Johns Creek boys, Marist boys and girls, Westminster boys and girls, Walton girls, Pace Academy girls and Telfair County girls. Johns County won its fourth straight. The Pace Academy girls, Marist girls and Telfair County girls won their third consecutive championship.