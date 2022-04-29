Tennis blog: Chamblee girls advance ... Updating the playoff brackets

Girls

Class 7A: Lambert defeated Dunwoody 3-1 to reach the Final Four and will play the winner of the match between South Forsyth and Alpharetta. North Gwinnett defeated Lowndes 3-1 and moves on to the semifinal to play the West Forsyth-Walton winner.

Class 6A: Johns Creek advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 win over Pope and will play the Centennial-Buford winner. The other Elite Eight matchup features Cambridge at North Atlanta and Chattahoochee at Lassiter.

Class 5A: Chamblee reached the Final Four by beating Midtown 4-1 and will play the winner of the Coffee-Greenbrier match. The other quarterfinal matches features St. Pius at Ola and Northview at defending champion McIntosh.

Class 4A: LaGrange hosts Pickens in the quarterfinals and that winner will play Central Carroll-West Laurens winner. On the other side, Columbus travels to Bainbridge and that winner moves on to play the winner between Heritage-Catoosa and defending champion Marist.

Class 3A: Defending champion Westminster reached the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Stephens County and will play the Brantley County-Morgan County winner. On the other side, Greater Atlanta Christian moved into the Final Four by beating Rockmart 3-2 and awaits the winner of the Oconee County-Appling County match.

Class 2A: Defending state champion Pace Academy reached the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Bleckley County and will meet the Rabun County-Berrien winner. On the other side, Lovett moved on with a 3-0 win over Model and awaits the winner of the match between Bremen and Jeff Davis.

Class A Public: Commerce defeated Taylor County 3-1 and advances to play defending champion Telfair County, a 3-0 winner over ACE Charter. Trion reached the Final Four with a 3-1 win over Screven County and will play the match between Seminole County and Lake Oconee Academy.

Class A Private: Georgia Walton Academy outslugged Mount Vernon 3-2 to reach the semifinals, where it will play the winner of the Heritage-Newnan vs. Holy Innocents’ match. Mount Vernon eliminated defending champion First Presbyterian Day in the second round. On the other side, Athens Academy plays at Wesleyan and Christian Heritage is at Brookstone, with the winners advancing to the Final Four.

Boys

Class 7A: West Forsyth blanked Dunwoody 3-0 to reach the Final Four, where it will play the Peachtree Ridge winner. The quarterfinal matches on the other side feature Lambert at Walton and Norcross at North Gwinnett.

Class 6A: Defending champion Johns Creek advanced to the Final Four by beating Buford 3-1. They will play the winner of the Chattahoochee-Pope match. On the other side, Centennial visits Kell and Cambridge travels to Lakeside.

Class 5A: Defending champion Woodward Academy moved into the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Midtown. The War Eagles will play the St. Pius-Greenbrier winner. In the other side of the bracket, North Springs is at Blessed Trinity and Northview is at McIntosh.

Class 4A: Jefferson reserved its spot in the Final Four by beating Northwest Whitfield 3-0. The Dragons will play the winner of the Cedartown-Columbus match. Defending state champion Marist beat Benedictine 5-0 and will play the winner of the Central Carroll-North Oconee match.

Class 3A: Defending champion Westminster blanked Stephens County 3-0 to reach the semifinals and will play the winner of the Cherokee Bluff-Coahulla Creek match. The other semifinal will feature Brantley County, a 3-1 winner over Oconee County, against Greater Atlanta Christian, a 3-1 winner over Sonoraville.

Class 2A: Defending champion Lovett beat Model 3-0 to advance to the Final Four, where the Lions will meet the winner of the Bremen-Jeff Davis match. Pace Academy, a 3-0 winner over Bleckley County, awaits the winner of the Riverside Military-Early County match in the other semifinal.

Class A Public: Defending champion Telfair County defeated ACE Charter 3-0 to advance to the Final Four, where it will play the Taylor County-Irwin County winner. Screven County beat Trion 3-1 and will meet the Seminole County-Lake Oconee Academy winner in the other semifinal.

Class A Private: The semifinals on one side features Wesleyan at Landmark Christian, with the winner playing the Pinecrest Academy-Mount Paran winner. The other side features the winner of Atlanta International vs. Paideia against the Holy Innocents’-Fellowship Christian winner.

