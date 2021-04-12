Sutton won’t coach Pelham football after all

Sutton, a longtime assistant to Rush Propst during stops at Valdosta, Colquitt County and Hoover, was set to replace Dondrial Pinkins, who became head coach at arch-rival Mitchell County. Propst is under administrative leave for alleged misconduct over claims by a former football booster-club director that he sought money to help two transfer athletes pay living expenses.

Sutton was considered by some to be Propst’s top assistant at Colquitt, where Sutton served a couple of stints and worked as offensive coordinator and weight-room coordinator at various times.