St. Pius cancels football game with Blessed Trinity

The cancellation is the third this season for Blessed Trinity. The Roswell private school canceled its games with Forsyth Central and Marist the past two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 team among player on the Blessed Trinity team earlier this month.

The Blessed Trinity-St. Pius game was moved to Saturday to give Blessed Trinity and extra day to comply with the GHSA’s reacclimation rules for players coming out of quarantine.