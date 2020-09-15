St. Pius cancels football game with Blessed Trinity

St. Pius on Tuesday canceled its Saturday football game with Blessed Trinity for COVID-19 reasons, St. Pius coach Paul Standard confirmed to ajc.com. Standard didn’t indicate whether a St. Pius team member had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The cancellation is the third this season for Blessed Trinity. The Roswell private school canceled its games with Forsyth Central and Marist the past two weeks because of a positive COVID-19 team among player on the Blessed Trinity team earlier this month.
The Blessed Trinity-St. Pius game was moved to Saturday to give Blessed Trinity and extra day to comply with the GHSA’s reacclimation rules for players coming out of quarantine.
Blessed Trinity, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, is looking for a replacement opponent.
St. Pius, ranked No. 10, played and won its only scheduled game Sept. 4 against Flowery Branch. St. Pius has not made an announcement on the status of its Sept. 25 game against Cedar Shoals.
