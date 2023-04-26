BreakingNews
Georgia’s first medical marijuana dispensaries could open within days
X

St. Francis coach Barden takes Christian Heritage job

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

St. Francis football coach Frank Barden is leaving to take the same position at Christian Heritage.

Barden led St. Francis to the Class A Division I semifinals and a 10-4 record last season. The Alpharetta private school had won only one playoff game in its 12 seasons prior.

Barden also won a state title at Cartersville in 1999, and his 216 victories are sixth among active GHSA coaches.

Christian Heritage, a Class A Division II school in Dalton, was 5-7 last season under Jay Poag, who stepped down after seven seasons. Christian Heritage started varsity football the same season as St. Francis, in 2010, and has won region title, in 2020.

Poag is taking a coaching job in North Carolina.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

‘TRAE-MENDOUS!’ How one shot saved the Hawks’ season1h ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Bradley’s Buzz: The series was over. Trae Young said, ‘Think again’
7h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
6h ago

Credit: Christina R. Matacotta

6 former Georgia high school players projected in NFL draft’s first round
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina R. Matacotta

6 former Georgia high school players projected in NFL draft’s first round
7h ago
New GHSA rule tweaks dancers’ uniform code
Golf blog: North Oconee wins Trojan Invitational, but Able sets record
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top