South Paulding, Paulding County hire football coaches; offseason openings at 41 with 12 filled

Also this week, Taylor County hired Brandon Byram from Cairo’s staff. Taylor County was 3-6 last season under two coaches.

Tucker coach James Thomson is leaving after one season to become head coach of Winter Haven in his native Florida. Thomson was 2-9 at Tucker.

Murray County will be looking for a new coach after Chad Brewer stepped down after nine seasons. Murray was 6-4 in 2016 for its first winning season since 2005 but hasn’t had another.

This has been the busiest week of offseason changes.

On Monday, four schools announced new schools with Gainesville hiring Josh Niblett, Lumpkin County hiring Heath Webb, Cook hiring Byron Slack and Temple hiring Cory Nix.

Houston County, Ridgeland and Greene County also have new coaches, and North Hall and Meadowcreek have openings.

Below are the 41 openings with former coach with new coach if hired. It does not include 2021 interim coaches such as Robinson or Valdosta’s Shelton Felton if they were announced as permanent.

ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Keith Hatcher)

Adairsville: Eric Bishop

B.E.S.T. Academy: Joshua Moore

Bacon County: Keith Gosse

Berkmar: Willie Gary

*Brookstone: Blair Harrison

Colquitt County: Justin Rogers

Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Byron Slack)

East Paulding: Billy Shackelford

Gainesville: Heath Webb (Josh Niblett)

Greene County: Larry Milligan (Terrance Banks)

Heritage (Conyers): Eddie Snell

Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Jeremy Edwards)

Jasper County: Aaron Pitts

Kell: Brett Sloan (Bobby May)

Lanier: David Willingham

Locust Grove: Mark Miller

Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrell (Heath Webb)

Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks

*Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher

McIntosh: Lee Belknap

Midtown: Kevin Clark

Mundy’s Mill: Dwayne Davis

Murray County: Chad Brewer

North Hall: David Bishop

Ola: Ryan Angel

Pace Academy: Chris Slade

Paulding County: Van Spence (Umbrah Brown)

Ridgeland: Kip Klein (Craig Pritchett)

Seckinger: New school

*Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba

Sumter County: Ross Couch

Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Brandon Byram)

Temple: Scott Ward (Cory Nix)

Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Justin Rogers)

Tucker: James Thomson

Washington County: Joel Ingram

Wayne County: Ken Cribb

Westlake: Bobby May

White County: Tim Cokely

Woodland (Cartersville): Tony Plott

*Moving to Georgia Independent School Association