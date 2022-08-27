South Gwinnett 58, Meadowcreek 25

It started when Meadowcreek’s high snap on a punt was bobbled and knocked away by South, with Jayquann Billingsley picking it up and covering the final 5 yards for the touchdown.

After forcing Meadowcreek to punt, the Comets finally got their offense on the field at the 7:22 mark. In less than a minute they had scored again, with Billingsley running it in from the 36 to give South a 14-0 lead.

It got worse for Meadowcreek. Cameron Ellis was intercepted by Tymere Burton and the Comets scored on the next play, a 36-yard option pass from Anthony Carter to Elijah McDowell.

Ellis was picked off again on the next series and Devin Thomas took it 25 yards for a pick-six and a 28-0 lead.

“It’s always good to get something positive to happen early in the game,” Lamar said. “Happy to get on top.”

Meadowcreek stopped the bleeding with a touchdown to cut the margin to 28-6 when Ellis found Alex Dalmeida for an 8-yard touchdown. The Mustangs even stopped South Gwinnett’s next drive, with Zabien Wilson coming up with an interception at the 3.

But the Mustangs continued to struggle on special teams and snapped the punt out of the end zone for a safety, then allowed South Gwinnett to drive for a touchdown after the free kick. Jayshawn Appling, who led the Comets with 78 yards rushing, scored from the 2 and a 37-6 lead.

South Gwinnett quickly put any notion of a letdown to rest by striking for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter. Nate Lewis threw a 61-yard strike to Pierre Ford for a 44-6 lead. Appling scored again, this time a 4-yard run, with 35.3 seconds left in the third for a 51-6 lead.

Meadowcreek scored three times in the fourth quarter – a 33-yard pass to Anteaus Stokes, a pick six from Gio West and a 98-yard touchdown return by Andre Craig. Backup South quarterback Jaden Holder also scored a touchdown.

“We’ve got a team that works hard and coaches that work hard,” Lamar said. “I feel like when we put it all together we’re able to create turnovers on defense, we’ll be able to run the ball, we’ll be able to get negative yardage plays on defense, and will be able to do a little bit of everything. … Trying to keep the kids locked in. We’ve still got a long way to go. We still have a mountain to climb.”