Softball and Volleyball scores from Wednesday

By Score Atlanta

Softball

Academy For Classical Education 4, Houston County 3

Archer 4, Brookwood 2

Clinch County 16, Irwin County 6

Dodge County 14, Bleckley County 2

Dougherty 16, Westover 5

Hillgrove 4, Pope 3

Lakeside-DeKalb 19, Westlake 4

Lambert 6, Lanier 0

Lithia Springs 12, North Springs 1

Lowndes 9, Colquitt County 0

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 10, Riverwood 4

North Oconee 8, Morgan County 3

Peachtree Ridge 6, Commerce 5

Pike County 7, Upson-Lee 4

River Ridge 7, Cambridge 0

South Effingham 5, Effingham County 1

St. Pius X 7, Southwest DeKalb 2

Toombs County 14, Bacon County 5

Chattooga 7, Gordon Central 0

Christian Heritage 8, North Cobb Christian 0

Deerfield-Windsor 7, Calvary Christian 6

Evans 7, Rockdale County 0

First Presbyterian 9, Deerfield-Windsor 1

Franklin County 8, Hart County 4

Hart County 7, Stephens County 6

Lincoln County 12, Washington-Wilkes 2

Lithia Springs 15, North Springs 3

Perry 2, Veterans 1

Spalding 3, Rutland 1

Tucker 22, Lithonia 0

Volleyball

Alpharetta 3, Milton 0

Atlanta Classical Academy 2, McNair 0

Hebron Christian 2, Galloway School 0

Hebron Christian 2, Wesleyan 0

McIntosh 2, Harris County 0

North Forsyth 3, Forsyth Central 2

North Gwinnett 2, Collins Hill 0

North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0

Northgate 2, Harris County 0

Roswell 3, Cherokee 1

Villa Rica 2, Grady 1

Whitewater 2, Starr’s Mill 1

Holy Innocents' 2, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 0

Lassiter 3, Allatoona 0

Norcross 3, Meadowcreek 0

Pope 3, Kennesaw Mountain 1

South Aiken, SC 3, Grovetown 0

Walton 3, Hillgrove 0

Whitewater 2, Griffin 0

