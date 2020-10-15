Softball and Volleyball scores from Wednesday

Softball
Academy For Classical Education 4, Houston County 3
Archer 4, Brookwood 2
Clinch County 16, Irwin County 6
Dodge County 14, Bleckley County 2
Dougherty 16, Westover 5
Hillgrove 4, Pope 3
Lakeside-DeKalb 19, Westlake 4
Lambert 6, Lanier 0
Lithia Springs 12, North Springs 1
Lowndes 9, Colquitt County 0
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 10, Riverwood 4
North Oconee 8, Morgan County 3
Peachtree Ridge 6, Commerce 5
Pike County 7, Upson-Lee 4
River Ridge 7, Cambridge 0
South Effingham 5, Effingham County 1
St. Pius X 7, Southwest DeKalb 2
Toombs County 14, Bacon County 5
Chattooga 7, Gordon Central 0
Christian Heritage 8, North Cobb Christian 0
Deerfield-Windsor 7, Calvary Christian 6
Evans 7, Rockdale County 0
First Presbyterian 9, Deerfield-Windsor 1
Franklin County 8, Hart County 4
Hart County 7, Stephens County 6
Lincoln County 12, Washington-Wilkes 2
Lithia Springs 15, North Springs 3
Perry 2, Veterans 1
Spalding 3, Rutland 1
Tucker 22, Lithonia 0
Volleyball
Alpharetta 3, Milton 0
Atlanta Classical Academy 2, McNair 0
Hebron Christian 2, Galloway School 0
Hebron Christian 2, Wesleyan 0
McIntosh 2, Harris County 0
North Forsyth 3, Forsyth Central 2
North Gwinnett 2, Collins Hill 0
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
Northgate 2, Harris County 0
Roswell 3, Cherokee 1
Villa Rica 2, Grady 1
Whitewater 2, Starr’s Mill 1
Holy Innocents' 2, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 0
Lassiter 3, Allatoona 0
Norcross 3, Meadowcreek 0
Pope 3, Kennesaw Mountain 1
South Aiken, SC 3, Grovetown 0
Walton 3, Hillgrove 0
Whitewater 2, Griffin 0
