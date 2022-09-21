Softball and Volleyball scores from Monday and Tuesday

Monday Softball
Armuchee 9, Temple 8
Bacon County 9, Ware County 1
Bleckley County 8, Schley County 7
Bremen 9, Heard County 1
Brookstone 8, Heritage School-Newnan 0
Buford 3, Walnut Grove 1
Central-Carroll 4, Newnan 2
Chamblee 12, Arabia Mountain 0
Coahulla Creek 7, North Murray 5
Coffee 8, Lee County 0
Dougherty 14, Westover 2
East Coweta 8, Northgate 0
Effingham County 1, South Effingham 0
Georgia Military 11, Lake Oconee Academy 2
Greenbrier 9, Glascock County 0
Howard 14, Baldwin 3
Irwin County 8, Clinch County 0
Johns Creek 14, Gainesville 4
LaFayette 11, Cartersville 0
LaGrange 11, Shaw 3
Lanier County 7, Camden County 0
Mary Persons 13, Taylor County 12
Mt. Paran Christian 1, Harrison 0
New Hampstead 14, Liberty County 4
Pataula Charter 24, Mitchell County 0
Prince Avenue 19, Jasper County 0
Putnam County 19, Butler 2
Riverwood 8, North Springs 2
Rockdale County 18, Forest Park 3
Roswell 12, Centennial 8
Toombs County 16, Wheeler County 1
Veterans 15, Rutland 0
Washington County 21, Richmond Academy 6
Wilcox County 14, Furlow 1
Winder-Barrow 18, Seckinger 10
Tuesday Softball
Alcovy 16, Mundy’s Mill 0
Apalachee 3, North Forsyth 1
Baldwin 8, Howard 5
Brookwood 7, Parkview 1
Bryan County 11, Claxton 7
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
Callaway 16, Landmark Christian 2
Cambridge 16, Northview 0
Carrollton 8, Campbell 0
Cartersville 7, Calhoun 6
Cass 7, Woodland-Cartersville 4
Central-Carroll 1, Sonoraville 0
Chapel Hill 16, Creekside 0
Chattahoochee 10, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Colquitt County 10, Lowndes 0
Coosa 12, Darlington 5
Cross Creek 20, Hephzibah 7
Dade County 8, Chattooga 0
Denmark 4, West Forsyth 0
Dodge County 2, Cook 0
Dunwoody 17, South Cobb 0
East Forsyth 10, Madison County 1
East Paulding 4, Alexander 0
Effingham County 8, Evans 2
Elbert County 11, Commerce 6
Emanuel County Institute 2, Portal 0
Fannin County 12, North Murray 10
Franklin County 9, Monroe Area 1
Glascock County 17, Wilkinson County 0
Gordon Lee 8, Coahulla Creek 1
Grayson 13, Archer 5
Greenbrier 9, Statesboro 2
Harlem 3, Morgan County 1
Harrison 13, Marietta 1
Jackson County 11, Shiloh 6
Jenkins County 8, McIntosh County Academy 0
Kell 15, North Springs 1
LaFayette 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Lanier County 8, Clinch County 1
Lassiter 14, Blessed Trinity 1
Loganville 5, Flowery Branch 1
Long County 5, Calvary Day 3
Marist 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Monroe 18, Carver-Columbus 17
Montgomery County 13, Treutlen 4
Morrow 14, Forest Park 7
Mt. Paran Christian 15, Therrell 0
Newnan 12, Douglas County 0
North Cobb Christian 21, South Atlanta 6
North Oconee 16, Cedar Shoals 1
North Paulding 10, McEachern 4
Pataula Charter 12, Terrell County 0
Pope 13, Johns Creek 0
Rabun County 6, Athens Christian 3
Rockdale County 17, Lovejoy 8
Rockmart 8, Haralson County 0
Sandy Creek 24, Carver-Atlanta 0
Shaw 18, Westover 17
South Forsyth 1, Lambert 0
Spalding 4, Griffin 3
St. Pius X 10, Riverwood 2
Thomasville 11, Dougherty 2
Thomson 17, Washington County 5
Toombs County 4, Brantley County 1
Trinity Christian 15, Fayette County 0
Troup County 19, Riverdale 0
Turner County 11, Echols County 10
Walnut Grove 14, Chestatee 0
Washington-Wilkes 5, Lincoln County 3
Westminster 15, Southwest DeKalb 3
White County 6, Lumpkin County 5
Wilcox County 11, Telfair County 3
Winder-Barrow 6, Heritage-Conyers 5
Woodward Academy 15, Jonesboro 0
Monday Volleyball
Academy For Classical Education 2, Central-Macon 0
Academy For Classical Education 2, Rutland 0
Central-Macon 2, Rutland 1
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Fannin County 2, Rockmart 0
Jackson-Atlanta 2, North Clayton 0
Model 2, Rockmart 0
Tattnall Square 3, Peach County 1
Westlake 2, Jackson-Atlanta 1
Tuesday Volleyball
Allatoona 2, South Paulding 0
Athens Academy 2, Banks County 0
Athens Academy 2, East Jackson 0
Brookwood 3, Parkview 1
Cartersville 2, Dalton 0
Cherokee Bluff 2, East Forsyth 0
Cherokee Bluff 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Chestatee 2, North Oconee 0
Chestatee 2, Seckinger 0
Columbus 3, Carver-Columbus 0
Dade County 2, Coosa 0
Darlington 2, Dade County 1
Davidson Fine Arts 2, RCTCM 0
Dawson County 2, Habersham Central 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, South Atlanta 0
Georgia Christian 2, Brooks County 0
Gordon Lee 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Gordon Lee 2, Ridgeland 1
Hart County 2, Hebron Christian 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Central-Carroll 1
Hillgrove 2, Allatoona 1
Jackson County 2, Apalachee 0
Jackson County 2, Shiloh 0
Jackson-Atlanta 2, Chapel Hill 2
Jackson-Atlanta 2, Lithia Springs 0
Lambert 3, Milton 0
Lassiter 2, Cartersville 0
Lee County 2, Tift County 0
Lee County 2, Veterans 0
Morrow 2, Lovejoy 0
Norcross 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
North Gwinnett 2, Berkmar 0
North Gwinnett 2, Duluth 0
Pope 3, Alpharetta 0
Richmond Hill 2, Savannah Christian 1
Riverdale 2, Miller Grove 0
Riverdale 2, Stephenson 0
Riverwood 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Savannah Arts 2, Pierce County 0
Strong Rock Christian 3, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Temple 2, Heard County 0
Villa Rica 2, Tri-Cities 0
Walton 3, North Cobb 0
Wesleyan 2, West Hall 0
Whitefield Academy 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 1
Whitewater 2, Fayette County 0
Winder-Barrow 2, Heritage-Conyers 0
