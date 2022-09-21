ajc logo
Softball and Volleyball scores from Monday and Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
Monday Softball

Monday Softball

Armuchee 9, Temple 8

Bacon County 9, Ware County 1

Bleckley County 8, Schley County 7

Bremen 9, Heard County 1

Brookstone 8, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Buford 3, Walnut Grove 1

Central-Carroll 4, Newnan 2

Chamblee 12, Arabia Mountain 0

Coahulla Creek 7, North Murray 5

Coffee 8, Lee County 0

Dougherty 14, Westover 2

East Coweta 8, Northgate 0

Effingham County 1, South Effingham 0

Georgia Military 11, Lake Oconee Academy 2

Georgia Military 11, Lake Oconee Academy 2

Greenbrier 9, Glascock County 0

Howard 14, Baldwin 3

Irwin County 8, Clinch County 0

Johns Creek 14, Gainesville 4

LaFayette 11, Cartersville 0

LaGrange 11, Shaw 3

Lanier County 7, Camden County 0

Mary Persons 13, Taylor County 12

Mt. Paran Christian 1, Harrison 0

New Hampstead 14, Liberty County 4

Pataula Charter 24, Mitchell County 0

Prince Avenue 19, Jasper County 0

Putnam County 19, Butler 2

Riverwood 8, North Springs 2

Rockdale County 18, Forest Park 3

Roswell 12, Centennial 8

Toombs County 16, Wheeler County 1

Veterans 15, Rutland 0

Washington County 21, Richmond Academy 6

Wilcox County 14, Furlow 1

Winder-Barrow 18, Seckinger 10

Tuesday Softball

Alcovy 16, Mundy’s Mill 0

Alcovy 17, Mundy’s Mill 0

Apalachee 3, North Forsyth 1

Baldwin 8, Howard 5

Brookwood 7, Parkview 1

Bryan County 11, Claxton 7

Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0

Callaway 16, Landmark Christian 2

Cambridge 16, Northview 0

Carrollton 8, Campbell 0

Cartersville 7, Calhoun 6

Cass 7, Woodland-Cartersville 4

Central-Carroll 1, Sonoraville 0

Chapel Hill 16, Creekside 0

Chattahoochee 10, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Colquitt County 10, Lowndes 0

Coosa 12, Darlington 5

Cross Creek 20, Hephzibah 7

Dade County 8, Chattooga 0

Denmark 4, West Forsyth 0

Dodge County 2, Cook 0

Dunwoody 17, South Cobb 0

East Forsyth 10, Madison County 1

East Paulding 4, Alexander 0

Effingham County 8, Evans 2

Elbert County 11, Commerce 6

Emanuel County Institute 2, Portal 0

Fannin County 12, North Murray 10

Franklin County 9, Monroe Area 1

Glascock County 17, Wilkinson County 0

Gordon Lee 8, Coahulla Creek 1

Grayson 13, Archer 5

Greenbrier 9, Statesboro 2

Harlem 3, Morgan County 1

Harrison 13, Marietta 1

Jackson County 11, Shiloh 6

Jenkins County 8, McIntosh County Academy 0

Kell 15, North Springs 1

LaFayette 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Lanier County 8, Clinch County 1

Lassiter 14, Blessed Trinity 1

Loganville 5, Flowery Branch 1

Long County 5, Calvary Day 3

Marist 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Monroe 18, Carver-Columbus 17

Montgomery County 13, Treutlen 4

Morrow 14, Forest Park 7

Mt. Paran Christian 15, Therrell 0

Newnan 12, Douglas County 0

North Cobb Christian 21, South Atlanta 6

North Oconee 16, Cedar Shoals 1

North Paulding 10, McEachern 4

Pataula Charter 12, Terrell County 0

Pope 13, Johns Creek 0

Rabun County 6, Athens Christian 3

Rockdale County 17, Lovejoy 8

Rockmart 8, Haralson County 0

Sandy Creek 24, Carver-Atlanta 0

Shaw 18, Westover 17

South Forsyth 1, Lambert 0

Spalding 4, Griffin 3

St. Pius X 10, Riverwood 2

Thomasville 11, Dougherty 2

Thomson 17, Washington County 5

Toombs County 4, Brantley County 1

Trinity Christian 15, Fayette County 0

Troup County 19, Riverdale 0

Turner County 11, Echols County 10

Walnut Grove 14, Chestatee 0

Washington-Wilkes 5, Lincoln County 3

Westminster 15, Southwest DeKalb 3

White County 6, Lumpkin County 5

Wilcox County 11, Telfair County 3

Winder-Barrow 6, Heritage-Conyers 5

Woodward Academy 15, Jonesboro 0

Monday Volleyball

Academy For Classical Education 2, Central-Macon 0

Academy For Classical Education 2, Rutland 0

Central-Macon 2, Rutland 1

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Fannin County 2, Rockmart 0

Jackson-Atlanta 2, North Clayton 0

Model 2, Rockmart 0

Tattnall Square 3, Peach County 1

Westlake 2, Jackson-Atlanta 1

Tuesday Volleyball

Alcovy 16, Mundy’s Mill 0

Allatoona 2, South Paulding 0

Athens Academy 2, Banks County 0

Athens Academy 2, East Jackson 0

Brookwood 3, Parkview 1

Cartersville 2, Dalton 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, East Forsyth 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Chestatee 2, North Oconee 0

Chestatee 2, Seckinger 0

Columbus 3, Carver-Columbus 0

Dade County 2, Coosa 0

Darlington 2, Dade County 1

Davidson Fine Arts 2, RCTCM 0

Dawson County 2, Habersham Central 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, South Atlanta 0

Georgia Christian 2, Brooks County 0

Gordon Lee 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Gordon Lee 2, Ridgeland 1

Hart County 2, Hebron Christian 0

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Central-Carroll 1

Hillgrove 2, Allatoona 1

Jackson County 2, Apalachee 0

Jackson County 2, Shiloh 0

Jackson-Atlanta 2, Chapel Hill 2

Jackson-Atlanta 2, Lithia Springs 0

Lambert 3, Milton 0

Lassiter 2, Cartersville 0

Lee County 2, Tift County 0

Lee County 2, Veterans 0

Morrow 2, Lovejoy 0

Norcross 2, Peachtree Ridge 0

North Gwinnett 2, Berkmar 0

North Gwinnett 2, Duluth 0

Pope 3, Alpharetta 0

Richmond Hill 2, Savannah Christian 1

Riverdale 2, Miller Grove 0

Riverdale 2, Stephenson 0

Riverwood 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Savannah Arts 2, Pierce County 0

South Forsyth 1, Lambert 0

Strong Rock Christian 3, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Temple 2, Heard County 0

Villa Rica 2, Tri-Cities 0

Walton 3, North Cobb 0

Wesleyan 2, West Hall 0

Whitefield Academy 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 1

Whitewater 2, Fayette County 0

Winder-Barrow 2, Heritage-Conyers 0

