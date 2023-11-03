Seven Class A programs compete for No. 1 seeds this weekend

In Division I, Bleckley County (Region 2), Bryan County (Region 3) and Commerce (Region 8) have clinched. In Division II, Early County (Region 1), Clinch County (Region 2), Dooly County (Region 4) and Schley County (Region 6) are champions.

Here’s a look at how the other regions will play out this week:

In Class A Division I

-- No. 10 Brooks County (4-5, 2-0) leads the four-team Region 1 standings and will play Pelham (4-5, 1-1). Irwin County (4-5, 1-1) will play Bacon County (4-4, 0-2) to determine the playoff pecking order.

-- In Region 4, No. 8 Lamar County (7-2, 2-0) will play Heard County (4-5, 2-0) for the championship. Temple (4-5, 0-2) will play Crawford County (1-8, 0-2).

-- Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian (8-1, 2-0) will face Social Circle (4-5, 2-0) for the Region 5 title, and Jasper County (5-4, 0-2) will play Oglethorpe County (3-6, 0-2) for the other playoff spots.

-- In Region 6, Whitefield Academy (4-5, 2-0) leads the standings and will play Mount Pisgah (4-5, 1-1) for what could be the region championship. Mount Vernon (6-3, 1-1) will face St. Francis (1-6, 0-2) to determine the other league seedings.

-- In Region 7, No. 2 Trion (9-0, 5-0) will play Darlington (6-3, 4-1) for the championship. Dade County (4-5, 3-2) will face Armuchee (4-5, 2-3), and Pepperell (4-5, 3-2) will play Coosa (3-6, 0-5) to determine the other playoff seeds.

In Class A Division II

-- No. 6 Jenkins County (9-0, 3-0) will play Portal (6-3, 3-0) for the Region 3 title, and third-placed Emanuel County Institute (4-5, 1-2) will play Montgomery County (0-9, 0-3).

-- In Region 5, Johnson County (6-3, 4-0) leads the standings and will play Hancock Central (4-5, 2-2). Wilkinson County (4-4, 3-1) will face Glascock County (4-5, 2-2). Johnson County beat Wilkinson County 21-12 on Oct, 20 and should win the title if it beats Hancock Central.

-- No. 5 Bowdon (7-2, 1-0) should capture the three-team Region 7 championship when it faces Mount Zion-Carroll (3-6, 0-1).

-- In Region 8, three teams are tied at the top -- No. 7 Greene County (8-1, 3-1), Washington-Wilkes (6-3, 3-1) and No. 8 Aquinas (7-2, 3-1). Aquinas beat Greene County last week and will face Warren County (3-6, 1-3) this week. Greene County will play Washington-Wilkes. Depending on how the games play out, a tiebreaker scenario may be needed.

Class A Division I schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-1, 2-0) vs. Social Circle (4-5, 2-0) in Region 5 game

2. (3) Trion (9-0, 5-0) vs. Darlington (6-3, 4-1) in Region 7 game

3. (4) Commerce (9-1, 3-0) season completed

4. (5) Elbert County (8-2, 2-1) season completed

5. (7) Bleckley County (8-2, 4-0) season completed

6. (2) Swainsboro (8-1, 2-1) vs. Dublin (7-2, 2-1) in Region 2 game

7. (6) Rabun County (7-3, 1-2) season completed

8. (8) Lamar County (7-2, 2-0) vs. Heard County (4-5, 2-0)

9. (10) Bryan County (8-1, 3-0) vs. Claxton (2-7, 1-2) in Region 3 game

10. (NR) Brooks County (4-5, 2-0) at Pelham (4-5, 1-1) in Region 1 game

Class A Division II schedule

1. (1) Schley County (9-0, 6-0) at Greenville (2-6, 2-3) in Region 6 game

2. (3) Manchester (6-2, 4-1) at Taylor County (6-3, 4-2) in Region 6 game

3. (4) Macon County (7-2, 4-2) at Marion County (4-5, 2-3) in Region 6 game

4. (5) Clinch County (9-1, 4-0) season complete

5. (6) Bowdon (7-2, 1-0) at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-6, 0-1) in Region 7 game

6. (7) Jenkins County (9-0, 3-0) at Portal (6-3, 3-0) in Region 3 game

7. (2) Greene County (8-1, 3-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes (6-3, 3-1) in Region 8 game

8. (10) Aquinas (7-2, 3-1) at Warren County (3-6, 1-3) in Region 8 game

9. (NR) Dooly County (5-4, 4-0) at Hawkinsville (6-3, 2-2) in Region 4 game

10. (8) Telfair County (7-1, 3-1) vs. Treutlen (2-7, 1-3) in Region 4 game