High school football start date could change, GHSA’s Hines says

In a week when Albany and Savannah schools suspended fall sports, Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines emerged from his weekly meeting with his sports medicine advisory council Wednesday saying football games remain scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 4 while cautioning that plans remain fluid.
“Our plan as of today is to move forward with the September 4 date for opening football season, as directed by the Board of Trustees,” Hines posted on the GHSA’s website in a series of bullet items. “However, it is possible that the start date of September 4 could change based on COVID-19 data. As numbers dictate over the next weeks, a decision will be forthcoming with regard to the football start date.”
Hines noted that the GHSA’s staff “has contingency plans to cover all start and restart scenarios.”
Chatham-Savannah schools announced Wednesday that it’s 11 high schools will play only against one another in all fall sports, leaving two GHSA regions with one or two schools. Dougherty County Schools in Albany postponed sports until Oct. 31 and left open the possibility of moving them until spring.
Six GHSA schools have canceled their sports seasons. Those are Heritage, Salem and Rockdale County; and Class 1A schools Stewart County, Calhoun County and Twiggs County.
