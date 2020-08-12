High school football start date could change, GHSA’s Hines says

“Our plan as of today is to move forward with the September 4 date for opening football season, as directed by the Board of Trustees,” Hines posted on the GHSA’s website in a series of bullet items. “However, it is possible that the start date of September 4 could change based on COVID-19 data. As numbers dictate over the next weeks, a decision will be forthcoming with regard to the football start date.”

Hines noted that the GHSA’s staff “has contingency plans to cover all start and restart scenarios.”