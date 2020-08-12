Breaking News

Woodstock High School closes after 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases

X

Class 1A Calhoun County cancels fall sports

High school football
High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High schools | 1 hour ago

Calhoun County, a Class 1A school west of Albany, won’t play football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, GHSA associate director Kevin Giddens confirmed Wednesday.

Calhoun County plays in Region 1-1A with 11 other southwest Georgia schools. The GHSA lists Calhoun County as having 192 students in its most recent reclassification cycle, making it one of the state’s smallest that fields a football team.

Calhoun County joins Twiggs County and Stewart County as small Class 1A public schools that have canceled their football seasons.

Dougherty County Schools, whose district borders Calhoun County to the east, shut down fall sports for its three high schools - Monroe, Westover and Dougherty - until October on Tuesday.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.