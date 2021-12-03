Semifinals set in GHSA Flag Football State Championship after Thursday’s action

In the state’s highest class (7A), Hillgrove will play Archer and Blessed Trinity will face Marietta in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals Hillgrove beat Milton 14-7 to advance, Archer beat Forsyth Central 18-6, Blessed Trinity beat Grayson 6-0 and Marietta outlasted McEachern 19-7.

In class 5A-6A, Greenbrier will play Lithia Springs and Riverwood will face Dodge County in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Greenbrier beat Dunwoody 6-0, Lithia Springs beat Heritage-Conyers 2-0, Riverwood defeated McDonough 12-0 and Dodge County beat Trinity Christian.