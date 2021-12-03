Semifinals set in GHSA Flag Football State Championship after Thursday’s action

The GHSA State Flag Football semifinals are set after quarterfinal action Thursday. The semis will take place at the Home Depot Back Yard are Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday beginning with Class 5A-6A at 10 a.m., Class A-4A at 12:40 p.m., Class 5A-6A at 10 a.m. and Class 7A at 3:20 p.m.
In the state’s highest class (7A), Hillgrove will play Archer and Blessed Trinity will face Marietta in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals Hillgrove beat Milton 14-7 to advance, Archer beat Forsyth Central 18-6, Blessed Trinity beat Grayson 6-0 and Marietta outlasted McEachern 19-7.
In class 5A-6A, Greenbrier will play Lithia Springs and Riverwood will face Dodge County in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Greenbrier beat Dunwoody 6-0, Lithia Springs beat Heritage-Conyers 2-0, Riverwood defeated McDonough 12-0 and Dodge County beat Trinity Christian.
In class A-4A, Portal will play St. Anne Pacelli, and Southeast Bulloch will face defending champion Calvary Day in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Portal outlasted St. Vincents’ 14-13 to advance. Pacelli beat Long County 14-7, Southeast Bulloch defeated Columbus 13-0 and Calvary Day beat Pace 19-6.
See quarterfinal the scores from Thursday below
7A
Archer 18, Forsyth Central 6
Hillgrove 14, Milton 7
Marietta 19, McEachern 7
Blessed Trinity 6, Grayson 0
5A-6A
Greenbrier 6, Dunwoody 0
Lithia Springs 2, Heritage-Conyers 0
Portal 14, St. Vincent’s 13
Riverwood 12, McDonough 0
A-4A
Calvary Day 19, Pace Academy 6
Dodge County 14, Trinity Christian 6
Southeast Bulloch 13, Columbus 0
St. Anne Pacelli 14, Long County 7
