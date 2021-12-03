ajc logo
Semifinals set in GHSA Flag Football State Championship after Thursday’s action

Columbus (blue) won the 2019 state championship game held this week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Flag football, sponsored the past two seasons as a club sport by the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, will become an official GHSA varsity support in 2020.
By Score Atlanta
8 minutes ago

The GHSA State Flag Football semifinals are set after quarterfinal action Thursday. The semis will take place at the Home Depot Back Yard are Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday beginning with Class 5A-6A at 10 a.m., Class A-4A at 12:40 p.m., Class 5A-6A at 10 a.m. and Class 7A at 3:20 p.m.

In the state’s highest class (7A), Hillgrove will play Archer and Blessed Trinity will face Marietta in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals Hillgrove beat Milton 14-7 to advance, Archer beat Forsyth Central 18-6, Blessed Trinity beat Grayson 6-0 and Marietta outlasted McEachern 19-7.

In class 5A-6A, Greenbrier will play Lithia Springs and Riverwood will face Dodge County in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Greenbrier beat Dunwoody 6-0, Lithia Springs beat Heritage-Conyers 2-0, Riverwood defeated McDonough 12-0 and Dodge County beat Trinity Christian.

In class A-4A, Portal will play St. Anne Pacelli, and Southeast Bulloch will face defending champion Calvary Day in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Portal outlasted St. Vincents’ 14-13 to advance. Pacelli beat Long County 14-7, Southeast Bulloch defeated Columbus 13-0 and Calvary Day beat Pace 19-6.

Follow the link to see the full brackets or go here to see the past champions.

See quarterfinal the scores from Thursday below

7A

Archer 18, Forsyth Central 6

Hillgrove 14, Milton 7

Marietta 19, McEachern 7

Blessed Trinity 6, Grayson 0

5A-6A

Greenbrier 6, Dunwoody 0

Lithia Springs 2, Heritage-Conyers 0

Portal 14, St. Vincent’s 13

Riverwood 12, McDonough 0

A-4A

Calvary Day 19, Pace Academy 6

Dodge County 14, Trinity Christian 6

Southeast Bulloch 13, Columbus 0

St. Anne Pacelli 14, Long County 7

