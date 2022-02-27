Second Round State Basketball Roundups from Saturday

Milton 69, Marietta 32

Chase Cormier led all scorers with 28 points for host Milton, and Lebbeus Overton had 11 points for the Eagles. Also for Milton, Kanaan Carlyle scored eight points, Seth Fitzgerald scored seven points and Bruce Thornton had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Newton 80, West Forsyth 59

Newton got the road win as Stephon Castle scored a game-high 18 points for the Rams. Marquavious Brown scored 17 points and Jakai Newton had 16 points for Newton, which used a big third quarter to open up a 61-44 lead going into the fourth.

Archer 65, Walton 43

Archer took a 33-20 halftime lead on its way to a road win. Domani Harrison scored a game-high 23 points for the Tigers, and Christian Drummer scored 19 points. Mark Peah contributed nine points for Archer.

Girls:

Archer 48, Lowndes 43

Visiting Archer held on after leading 27-26 at halftime and 42-39 at the end of the third quarter. Ashanti Bryant led Archer with 15 points, Taniya McGowan scored 13 points and Courtney Nesbitt scored nine points.

6A

Boys:

Kell 76, Tucker 61

Visiting Kell defeated Tucker thanks to 20 points from Jaylen Colon. Kell’s P.J. Johnson scored 17 points, and Dylan Cambridge and Peyton Marshall scored 15 points apiece. Josiah Lawson led Tucker with 15 points.

Langston Hughes 57, Osborne 53

Kobe Davis scored 12 points to go with two steals to lead host Hughes. Jorin Williams added 10 points for the Panthers, and Jelani Thurman had 16 rebounds and eight points. Osborne’s Zocko Littleton scored 21 points.

Girls:

Bradwell Institute 53, Dacula 45

Host Bradwell Institute was led by Taniyah Bowman’s 27 points, and Parris Parham contributed 16 points. Bradwell Institute led 22-19 at halftime but trailed 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sequoyah 49, Houston County 39

Elle Blatchford led visiting Sequoyah with 20 points to go with three assists and three steals. Susanna Rogers added eight points, four assists and three steals, and Milanni Salaam had six points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Lady Chiefs. Amy Singh contributed seven rebounds for Sequoyah.

5A

Boys:

Jonesboro 65, St. Pius 64

Jonesboro survived a thrilling road win to advance to the Elite Eight. The game came down to free throws in the final seconds and Jonesboro’s Devon Rainey’s missed attempt left St. Pius trailing by one point (65-64 with just seconds left. Senior Eamonn Kenah corralled the rebound and advanced up the court before launching a halfcourt shot near the buzzer that went off the backboard. Teammate Liam Mullins rebounded the missed attempt mid-flight and made his put-back attempt, but the buzzer had sounded less than a second prior to the ball leaving his hands and Jonesboro survived the one-point victory. Rainey finished with a game-high 23 points and was 10-of-11 at the foul line—making his last attempt the lone misfire of the night. Blake Wilson led St. Pius with a team-high 16 points. Jonesboro’s Kaymen Brown (17) and St. Pius’ Grant Rowe (13) both fouled out after contributing double-figure scoring.

Loganville 60, Dutchtown 37

No. 2 seed Loganville defeated visiting Dutchtown to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. The Red Devils jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 46-30 lead into the final frame.

Girls:

Hiram 52, Ware County 35

Top-seeded Hiram picked up its eighth-straight victory at home over No. 2 seed Ware County to return to the Elite Eight for the second-straight season. Eria Owens led the Hornets with a game-high 23 points. Teammates Taylor Crawford (8) and Kalisha Phillips (7) came up big for Hiram offensively.

4A

Boys:

McDonough 69, Benedictine 42

No. 1 ranked McDonough advanced to the quarterfinals for the second-straight year with a road win over top seed Benedictine. Da’Avion Thomas and Amon McDowell led the Warhawks with 14 points each. Keenan Gray finished with 13 points and six rebounds, Avante Nichols posted 11 points and five rebounds and Howie Fagan added nine points and seven rebounds.

Girls:

Pickens 48, Dougherty 41

Pickens trailed 14-8 after the first quarter and trailed 22-17 at the half. Dougherty extended its lead to 36-24 heading into the fourth quarter—where Pickens used a 24-5 scoring edge to rally back for the victory.

3A

Boys:

Cross Creek 59, LaFayette 47

Defending-champion Cross Creek was led by Anthoine Lorick who scored 12 points with five rebounds as it advanced to the quarterfinals. The Razorbacks got 10 points from Jaquez Ellison. Aidan Hadaway scored 23 points with 12 rebounds to lead LaFayette.

Girls:

Lumpkin County 90, Tattnall County 30

Mary Mullinax scored 31 points, Lexi Pierce finished with 24 points, Averie Jones scored 15 points and Kate Jackson added 14 points to lead top-ranked Lumpkin into the quarterfinals.

2A

Boys:

Westside-Augusta 82, Columbia 72

Top-seeded Westside-Augusta was led by Khalon Hudson’s game-high 30 points and also had Demarco Middleton (15), Amauri Tillman (15) and Jalexis Ewing (12) score double-figures. Columbia’s Mason Lockhard finished with a team-high 18 points in the defeat.

Washington County 49, Heard County 25

Top-seeded Washington County held Heard County to a season-low 25 points and advanced to its third-straight quarterfinals. The Golden Hawks were led by Javecckio Thomas’ game-high 14 points and team-high eight rebounds. Tra’Vonte Byrd finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, Caleb Moore added nine points to go with his game-high six steals and Willie Henderson came up big with eight points and seven rebounds.

Girls:

Laney 81, Union County 58

No. 2 seed Laney held off Union County to return to the Elite Eight. The Wildcats led 22-9 after the first quarter, but Union County cut the deficit to 31-26 at the half. Laney exploded for 29 points in the third quarter and ultimately outscored the Panthers 50-32 in the second half.

A Private

Boys:

Calvary Day 68, Providence Christian 61

Top-seeded Calvary Day jumped out to a 38-25 lead and went up 52-42 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers head into the quarterfinals having won 14 of their last 15 games.

Girls:

Galloway 48, Stratford Academy 35

Top-seeded Stratford Academy led 23-17 at the half, but was outscored by Galloway 31-12 after the break. Gracie Jorgensen (19) and Laila Harvey (10) both finished with double-figure scoring for the Eaglelettes.

A Public

Boys:

Social Circle 107, Clinch County 25

Social Circle advanced to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history with a historic 82-point victory and improved to 30-0 on the season. The Redskins’ KJ Reid (20), Tyrhell Branch (19), Amarion Russell (18), Cam Gaither (13), Quin Jackson (13) and Lamarius Jackson (11) all scored in double-figures.

Girls:

Montgomery County 52, Trion 36

Top-seeded Montgomery County trailed 11-5 after the first quarter before outperforming the visiting Bulldogs and picking up their 16th-straight win. Montgomery County outscored Trion 15-9 in the second quarter to make it 20-20 at the half and then used a 32-16 advantage in the second half to close out the victory.