Boys: Jonesboro 65, St. Pius 64

“It’s all a blur,” Maehlman admitted. “All I know is I just wanted it to end.

Trailing 65-62, St. Pius’ Blake Wilson drove for a basket and was fouled, but missed the free throw to leave the Golden Lions trailing by a point. Jonesboro’s Kaymen Brown scored to up the lead to 67-64.

Rather than play for a 3-pointer, St. Pius took a dunk from Spencer Elliott with 18.9 seconds left, then forced a turnover with 9.4 seconds left. Brown fouled Devin Portee, who missed the front end of a one-and-one at 7.6 seconds and Jonesboro’s Devon Rainey grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

Rainey then missed his free throw with 4.7 seconds left and St. Pius rushed for a final shot. Eamonn Kenah’s overly long 3-pointer missed. An ensuing tip dropped in, but came after the horn.

It was the second straight season the St. Pius season has ended in a heartbreaking fashion. The Golden Lions lost to Tri-Cities a year ago.

The poor free throw shooting will haunt St. Pius. The Golden Lions were 2-for-7 from the stripe, compared to Jonesboro, which went 18-for-21.

“When you play games like this, you know it’s going to be close and you’ve got to make your free throws,” Maehlman said. “And you’ve got to win all the hustle plays and all those things.”

Jonesboro (20-8) was led by Rainey with 23 and Brown with 14, 12 in the second half.

St. Pius (26-4) got 16 points from Wilson, 13 each from Grant Rowe and Kenah.