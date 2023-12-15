Season recap: A look back at the highlights

The Class 2A season ended Tuesday with the Pierce County Bears defeating the Rockmart Yellow Jackets, 48-45, in triple overtime. The game was one of the most memorable Class 2A championships since the late 2000s, early 2010s, when Calhoun and Buford played in the title game four years in a row, the last two games reaching overtime.

The Bears claimed the first 2A championship decided in overtime since the 2011 Buford-Calhoun matchup, and have their second championship in four years under coach Ryan Herring.

The season produced a number of other highlights as well: