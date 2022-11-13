Saturday playoff highlights: Cass, Harlem win first playoff games in over 40 years; Jefferson is out

Classes 6A, 4A, 2A and A were finished Friday except for one Saturday holdover, and it was a good one as No. 8 Burke County defeated No. 10 LaGrange 23-20 in 4A. In the other Saturday game between ranked teams, No. 10 Westlake beat No. 8 Valdosta 28-13 in Class 7A.

Cass, a Bartow County school, got Saturday’s most outstanding win, a 27-17 victory over No. 4 Jefferson in Class 5A. It was Cass’s first state-playoff victory in history and first playoff win of any kind since 1983, when the Colonels advanced in post-season region playoffs. Cass is 5-6 while Jefferson, projected as a 30-point favorite Saturday in the computer Maxwell Ratings, finished 8-3.