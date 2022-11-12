First-round highlights: Brooks, Brunswick out; North Atlanta, 2 others win 1st playoff game ever

North Atlanta, an Atlanta Public Schools program that started in 1991, advanced in the playoffs for the first time by beating Lovejoy 30-17 on the road. North Atlanta (8-3) next will play Houston County in what will be North Atlanta’s first home playoff game in history.

Walnut Grove, a Walton County school that opened in 2009, beat Heritage-Ringgold 17-13 in Class 4A. Walnut Grove will travel next week to Stockbridge, a 28-14 winner over Hapeville Charter.

Lanier County, a South Georgia school that started football in 1997, beat Miller County 14-13 in Class A Division II and advanced to play No. 10 Wilcox County. Lanier County had been 0-3 in playoff games.

Berrien, which borders Lanier County, won its first playoff game since 1991 with a 43-36 victory over Region 2-2A champion Spencer. Berrien (7-4) is having a winning season for the first time since 1995.

Ranked teams were 43-3 Friday. The third top-10 team to lose, in addition to Brooks County and Brunswick, was No. 9 Whitewater, which lost to No. 4 Benedictine 34-10.

Blessed Trinity’s streak of 11 first-round victories came to an end when beaten by North Forsyth 24-21. Blessed Trinity was moved up into 6A in the most recent reclassification.

Winning easily were No. 1 teams Hughes in 6A, Cedartown in 4A, Prince Avenue Christian in A Division I and Bowdon in A Division II.

The playoffs will continue Saturday with 48 games in classes 7A, 5A and 3A.