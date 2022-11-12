First-round highlights: Brooks, Brunswick out; North Atlanta, 2 others win 1st playoff game ever

Brooks County’s reign as a state champion is over, Brunswick is out after a 10-0 regular season, and North Atlanta, Walnut Grove and Lanier County have their first playoff victories in history.
Brooks County, which won Class A Public last season, was taken down by Bleckley County 14-10 on Friday night, when 77 first-round games were played in classes 6A, 4A, 2A and A.
Brooks, ranked No. 5 in Class A Division I, had won 14 straight first-round playoff games and reached the finals ieach of the past three seasons, winning its first title since 1994 last year.
But Brooks’ playoff prospects took a tough turn on Oct. 21, when all-state QB Jamal Sanders was lost to injury in a loss to rival Irwin County. And Bleckley County was a tough draw. The Royals (9-2) were ranked No. 10 and came down to Class A this season from 2A, where they were 11-1 in 2021.
Brunswick, ranked No. 8, also got a mean draw, getting No. 10 Houston County in Class 6A. Houston won 29-28 in overtime. Brunswick has won 22 straight regular-season games but hasn’t gotten past the second round during that time.
North Atlanta, an Atlanta Public Schools program that started in 1991, advanced in the playoffs for the first time by beating Lovejoy 30-17 on the road. North Atlanta (8-3) next will play Houston County in what will be North Atlanta’s first home playoff game in history.
Walnut Grove, a Walton County school that opened in 2009, beat Heritage-Ringgold 17-13 in Class 4A. Walnut Grove will travel next week to Stockbridge, a 28-14 winner over Hapeville Charter.
Lanier County, a South Georgia school that started football in 1997, beat Miller County 14-13 in Class A Division II and advanced to play No. 10 Wilcox County. Lanier County had been 0-3 in playoff games.
Berrien, which borders Lanier County, won its first playoff game since 1991 with a 43-36 victory over Region 2-2A champion Spencer. Berrien (7-4) is having a winning season for the first time since 1995.
Ranked teams were 43-3 Friday. The third top-10 team to lose, in addition to Brooks County and Brunswick, was No. 9 Whitewater, which lost to No. 4 Benedictine 34-10.
Blessed Trinity’s streak of 11 first-round victories came to an end when beaten by North Forsyth 24-21. Blessed Trinity was moved up into 6A in the most recent reclassification.
Winning easily were No. 1 teams Hughes in 6A, Cedartown in 4A, Prince Avenue Christian in A Division I and Bowdon in A Division II.
The playoffs will continue Saturday with 48 games in classes 7A, 5A and 3A.
