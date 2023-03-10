X
Rabun County’s Ellie Southards wins 3-point contest

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Two summers ago Ellie Southards wrecked her knee and had no idea what her basketball future might be. Turns out not so bad, at least as far as shooting is concern. The Rabun County junior on Friday won the GHSA’s Girls 3-point contest at the Macon Coliseum.

“It was the toughest thing I’ve ever been through,” she said. The incident, which resulted in a torn ACL and torn meniscus, occurred in a summer league game. “But God used that to show me who I was.”

Southards won the 3-point contest by beating two-time winner Bella Brick of Flowery Branch 17-16 in the final.

“I was standing there and my right hand was shaking,” she said. “But it turned out alright. TO come here and do this means a lot.”

Brick scored 26 points in the first round and Southards was second with 18. But in the championship round, Southards shot first and posted a number that Brick was unable to match.

Sariyah Chester of Pelham defeated Iziah McCutchins of Trion 14-8 in the consolation match.

Southards and teammate Cooper Welch also competed in the coed 3-point contest on Thursday.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

