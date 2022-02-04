Pruitt to leave Coffee for football job in Florida

Robby Pruitt, whose 376 victories are the second-most among active Georgia football coaches, is leaving Coffee in South Georgia for Williston in Florida, his native state. Pruitt told his players Friday morning.
Pruitt said the new job would move him closer to his parents and allow him to work toward getting retirement benefits in Florida. He’s already qualified for retirement in Georgia. He needs one more year in Georgia.
“I’ve been here [at Coffee] for 10 years, and it’s been a good 10 years,’' Pruitt said. “The people have treated me well. I’ve got guys on this staff that I’ve coached with for 20 years, and your coaching family becomes your family. It’s a tough decision, but it’s one that makes too much sense [professionally] to pass up.’'
Willison, near Gainesville, Fla., was 1-8 last season in Florida’s Class 1A. Its last winning season was 2016.
Pruitt won seven state titles in Florida before coming to Georgia in 2000. He led Fitzgerald to the Class 3A final in 2000 and Coffee to the 6A championship game in 2017. Pruitt’s Georgia teams won eight region titles and had 14 seasons with at least 10 victories.
Pruitt’s son, Tucker, played for him at Fitzgerald, where Tucker is now head coach and led Fitzgerald to the 2A title this past season.
Pruitt’s 376 wins were more than any active Georgia coach except Marist’s Alan Chadwick’s 409. Pruitt’s Georgia record was 209-63-1. He is 376-93-1 overall.
About the Author